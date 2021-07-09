Livzon's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, triggers antibodies -study

·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a subsidiary of China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc appeared safe and able to elicit antibodies in healthy adults in a mid-stage clinical trial, Chinese researchers said.

Most adverse events after Livzon's shot were mild or moderate, with one severe adverse event that appeared to be related to the vaccine reported, researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published this week in Chinese Medical Journal.

The result is based on preliminary data from a Phase II trial involving over 800 participants aged over 18.

Those who received two shots of a lower or higher dosage showed antibody levels that were about two to three times higher than those found from recovered COVID-19 patients' blood serum, researchers said.

The lower-dose regimen will be used in a Phase III trial, they said.

The candidate, named V-01, is among 22 vaccines that China has approved to enter clinical trials and is a recombinant protein vaccine, which uses a technique based on the new coronavirus' protein, or part of the virus' protein, replicated by scientists.

China has already approved seven locally developed COVID-19 vaccines and has administered more than 1.3 billion doses so far.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

    Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil mogul in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Richard Branson is poised to promote his burgeoning astro-tourism venture by launching himself to the final frontier. Branson's Virgin Galactic Holding Inc is due on Sunday to send the company's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space, with the British billionaire founder among the six individuals strapping in for the ride. The gleaming white spaceplane will be borne by a twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve (named for Branson's mother) to an altitude of 50,000 feet, where Unity will be released and soar by rocket power in an almost vertical climb through the outer fringe of Earth's atmosphere.

  • Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022 amid COVID-19 pandemic

    The 2021 SEA Games, originally scheduled to be held in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi from 21 November to 2 December, has been postponed until next year.

  • Biogen Stock Just Popped For An Odd Reason — Here's Why

    Biogen stock rose Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on narrower recommendations for Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels, Taliban reassures Moscow

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian-led CSTO military bloc said on Thursday it was ready to mobilise its full capacity if the situation on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan deteriorated as a Taliban delegation in Moscow told Russia it did not pose a threat to the region. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.

  • It’s Summer 2020 on Steroids in This COVID Tourist Trap

    Al Drago/GettyAngela Crawford is fully vaccinated, and yet more scared of the coronavirus than ever.In fact, the 35-year-old accountant told The Daily Beast, she has been reverting to some basic best practices from a year of pandemic lockdown. Even if she’s skeptical it will make a difference.“I’ve started wearing my masks again, but it’s gotten to the point here that no matter what, we are screwed,” Crawford, who lives in Springfield, Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks, told The Daily Beast.

  • Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for third dose of coronavirus vaccine

    Pfizer is expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to administer a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to boost immunity and potentially stop the spread of coronavirus variants, according to AP.Why it matters: Pfizer and BioNTech released the initial results of a study on coronavirus booster shots, finding that a third dose was five to 10 times more effective at neutralizing the virus than two doses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Sorrento: Big Potential for Pain Management Candidate

    Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease which affects millions of people across the globe, and according to Wiseguy Research, it is a market that could be worth over $10 billion by 2025. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has been eyeing this opportunity and is now one step closer to getting its osteoarthritis candidate through the lucrative door. On Tuesday, Sorrento announced that the FDA has given the green light for the company to begin the Phase 2 testing of its pain management candidate r

  • How well COVID-19 vaccines work against the Delta variant, according to the best available data

    Pfizer's vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by Delta, real-world efficacy data suggests. For AstraZeneca, it's 60%.

  • I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

    Dr. Hana Mohammed El Sahly, a molecular virology and microbiology expert at Baylor College of Medicine, is not one of those researchers—and she says she wouldn’t recommend that course of action. “Until we have better data, it probably is not wise to go and get [additional] vaccines unless it’s part of a clinical trial,” she says. National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists are studying what happens when people get a booster of a different vaccine than their original shot.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ

    Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal. The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. The c

  • Is It Better to Sleep In or Exercise When You're Tired? Here's What New Research Says

    Find out if it's better to snooze or lace up those shoes.

  • Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? 6 questions answered on how to stay protected

    A booster shot may be necessary to maintain COVID-19 immunity. Daniel Schludi/Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots. 1. What is a booster shot? Boosters are an extra

  • 'You're not being helpful': Valerie Bertinelli slams troll who criticized her weight

    "If I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would ... You think I'm not tired of it, lady?" she asked.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot extends strong protection, company says, vaccine being updated to target Delta variant

    Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID booster provides extended protection and are updating the vaccine to target the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • A leading US disease expert says there's 'no doubt in my mind' that vaccinated people are helping spread Delta

    Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, which the White House leans on for COVID-19 data, says we shouldn't drop our masks yet, especially indoors.

  • FYI, You Can Still Get COVID-19 If You're Fully Vaccinated - Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

    You've probably seen the headlines about people who were fully vaccinated but still contracted COVID-19: in my hometown of St. Louis, a woman contracted COVID a month after receiving her second dose of the vaccine, and a New York City man tested positive two weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Can You Still Get COVID-19 If You're Fully Vaccinated?

  • GOP Lawmaker Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

    "OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.

  • What The Lambda COVID-19 Variant Means For Us Right Now

    The newest coronavirus strain has been reported in 29 countries. Here's what you need to know.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refers to Nazi-era 'brown shirts' in opposing vaccination push

    Greene recently apologized for comparing mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust.

  • Old people's home in Cameroon blazes a trail for Africa's elderly

    "I have given birth to 15 children but I have no one," sobs Marie Ebop Ndjock, 77, her head buried between her arms on the table.