Liz Cheney was 'amused' when she was disinvited from the 2020 White House holiday party after demanding Trump provide evidence of his election claims

After the 2020 election, Liz Cheney asked Trump to respect the integrity of US elections.

She also asked Trump to provide evidence of voter fraud, which he claimed had cost him the election.

As a result, Cheney wrote in her new book that her White House holiday party invitation was revoked.

Days after the 2020 election, then-Rep. Liz Cheney had grown increasingly concerned by then-President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud and his rejection of the results in myriad swing states.

Her concerns reached the point where she issued a statement later that November, calling on the then-president to provide any evidence of election malfeasance and if he wasn't able to do that, to respect the integrity of the American electoral system.

And according to Cheney's new book, "Oath and Honor," she was bumped off the invite list for the White House holiday party after releasing her statement. But she wrote that she hadn't planned on going to the high-profile soiree anyway.

"A few days after I issued my November 20 statement calling on Trump to produce evidence of fraud and respect the sanctity of our elections, my chief of staff, Kara Ahern, got a call from a staffer in the White House," she wrote. "He informed her that I was off the guest list for the White House congressional holiday party."

"Invites to these parties are highly coveted by most members of Congress, but I hadn't gone during any of the previous years I'd been in Congress, and I hadn't planned to attend this one," she continued. "I was amused that whoever gave the instruction to disinvite me thought I'd view it as a punishment."

Cheney, who at the time was the chair of the House Republican Conference, had begun to inform some of her most ardent pro-Trump constituents in Wyoming that the then-president's election claims were not grounded in concrete proof and that Joe Biden had won the presidency.

But her warnings about Trump as an active lawmaker peaked in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. After voting to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection for his role on January 6, 2021, she remained his most forceful critic in GOP leadership and was eventually removed from her leadership role by the larger conference that year.

She later served on the House January 6 committee as its vice chair and continues to warn against Trump's renomination as the GOP standard-bearer in 2024, arguing that he would not uphold democratic principles or leave office after a second term if he were to return to the White House.

Business Insider reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

