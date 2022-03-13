Liz Cheney backs GOP colleague who called Trump a "would-be tyrant"

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a tweet Sunday that she agreed with a fellow Republican lawmaker who called former President Trump a "would-be tyrant."

Driving the news: Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) issued a statement Saturday night after Trump held a rally in the state to support his candidates of choice, including a challenger to Rice, local news outlet WBTW reported.

  • In addition to calling Trump a "would-be tyrant," Rice added that the former president was "consumed by spite."

Details: During the Saturday evening rally in Florence, South Carolina, the 45th president referred to Rice as a "total fool."

  • "Right here in the 7th Congressional District, Tom Rice, a disaster. He's respected by no one, he's laughed at in Washington, he was never thought highly of in Washington," said Trump about the GOP lawmaker, who was one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment, and who voted in favor of a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission.

  • Rice said in December that he "regrets" not certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • The South Carolina Republican Party censured Rice for his impeachment vote, saying voting to impeach an outgoing president was a "political kick."

What they're saying: Cheney, one of Trump's fiercest critics in the Republican party, took to Twitter to say that Rice " is right."

  • "Most of our Republican colleagues know this. Their silence enables the danger," she added.

  • "Our country needs Republicans to be sane, responsible and speak the truth."

