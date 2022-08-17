Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday night.

She changed her campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Cheney, who lost to a candidate backing Trump's election-fraud claims, said "now the real work begins."

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows.

Cheney was defeated in Wyoming's GOP primary election on Tuesday.

Cheney, who broke with the Republican Party by speaking out against former President Donald Trump's baseless election-fraud claims, was beaten by a Trump-backed candidate.

The FEC document, which was filed at 2:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, also showed that Cheney had changed her House campaign committee, "Liz Cheney for Wyoming," to a leadership PAC named "The Great Task."

Members of Congress and other notable political figures frequently use leadership PACs to raise money toward advancing their political agendas.

Cheney can use her new leadership PAC to raise money, bankroll her travel, make political contributions, and, as nonpartisan research organization OpenSecrets notes, "fund expenses that are ineligible to be paid by campaign committees or congressional offices."

Cheney hinted that she would remain in politics in her Tuesday night concession speech, saying: "Now the real work begins."

In a Wednesday morning interview with NBC's "Today" show, Cheney said she was "thinking about" running for president.

"I'm not going to make any announcements here this morning, but it's something that I'm thinking about, and I'll make a decision in the coming months," she said.

In her concession speech, Cheney also said she could have "easily" won the election if she went along with Trump's election-fraud claims, but that she was not willing to do that.

"It would have required that I enabled his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take," she said.

