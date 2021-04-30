Liz Cheney defends fist-bumping Biden after Donald Trump Jr. attacks her for greeting the president: 'We're different political parties. We're not sworn enemies'

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden (C) greets Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with a fist bump before addressing a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Rep. Liz Cheney defended herself against right-wing attacks after she briefly greeted President Joe Biden at his congressional address on Wednesday.

  • Donald Trump Jr. accused Cheney, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, of being a Democrat.

  • "We're different political parties. We're not sworn enemies. We're Americans," Cheney said of Biden.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest ranking House Republican and a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to defend herself against right-wing attacks after she greeted President Joe Biden with a fist bump as he walked into the House chamber for his congressional address on Wednesday.

"I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way," Cheney tweeted on Thursday night. "We're different political parties. We're not sworn enemies. We're Americans."

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Cheney over her 2-second exchange with the president.

"'Republican' warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she's in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?" the former president's eldest son tweeted.

Right-wing pundit Benny Johnson also falsely accused Cheney of running to shake Biden's hand before his address on Wednesday night.

"What a humiliation to the GOP that she sits in 'leadership' for the party," he tweeted.

Cheney has come under fire from members of her own party since she became one of just 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment for inciting the Capitol riot on January 6. She's since said she wouldn't endorse Trump if he becomes the GOP's presidential nominee in 2024.

