Liz Cheney doesn't rule out presidential bid, calls Donald Trump 'the single most dangerous threat'

WASHINGTON — Former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said in an interview that former President Donald Trump is the “single most dangerous threat” the country faces and did not rule out a 2024 presidential bid.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper said it was likely Trump would be the Republican nominee and asked Cheney what a second Trump term would look like for Americans. Cheney responded that “he cannot be the next president.”

“If he is, all of the things he attempted to do, but was stopped from doing by responsible people around him at the Department of Justice, at the White House counsel's office, all of those things he will do,” Cheney said. “There will be no guardrails.”

Cheney, one of Trump's most vocal critics, was the vice chair of the now-dissolved House select committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think Donald Trump is the single most dangerous threat we face,” she said.

When asked whether she would join the already crowded field of 2024 candidates, Cheney said she will “definitely” spend the year until the 2024 election helping elect candidates who "believe in the Constitution and who take their responsibilities seriously to Congress."

“But you're not ruling out a presidential run?” Tapper asked.

“No I’m not,” Cheney said.

Cheney has said she wouldn’t run for president if she thought it would help Trump return to the White House, such as launching an independent bid that would ultimately pull votes from President Joe Biden.

