Liz Cheney on the GOP's "cult of personality" around Trump

In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" June 5, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks with CBS News' Robert Costa about the state of the Republican Party today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney slams MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's latest baseless claims of voter fraud: 'We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy.'

    Cheney's campaign manager also called Lindell an "out-of-state-wacko" baselessly leveling "unfounded allegations" at the integrity of elections.

  • Liz Cheney says 'there is absolutely a cult of personality' around Trump, and condemns fellow Republicans for continuing to embrace him

    "We have too many people now, in the Republican Party," Cheney said, "who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump."

  • Heated debate over gun laws continues in Washington; Rep. Liz Cheney discusses Trump, GOP

    In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, a bipartisan group of senators is debating measures to curb gun violence. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack, says there is "a cult of personality around Donald Trump." CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.

  • It’s Time for Democrats to Stop Triangulating and Go Hard or Go Home

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“The problem is there are so many mass shootings that they are now pushing other mass shootings out of the news” and Republicans just want to change the subject each time, co-host Molly Jong-Fast says to kick off the latest episode of The New Abnormal. But the cold comfort is that “there are so many shootings that we're going to be talking about it, even though Republicans want to run out the clock, they're never gonna be able to run out

  • House Oversight Committee Looking Into Jared Kushner's Relationship With The Saudis

    A $2 billion investment into Kushner's new investment firm has raised red flags.

  • NY Republican won’t run for second term after backing gun control

    Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will not run for a second term in the House, one week after breaking from his party and announcing his support for an assault weapons ban. “Today I am announcing that I will not run for the 23rd Congressional District. I will finish out my time ……

  • US Postal Service signals it will order more electric trucks after backlash

    U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday that the U.S. Postal Service is reconsidering the proportion of its fleet that will be electric vehicles (EV) after months of sharp criticism for ordering a predominantly gas-powered fleet. In the statement, DeJoy said the USPS will publish a supplement to the original environmental impact statement (EIS) to…

  • US extradites ex-Mexican governor to face corruption charges

    The United States has extradited a former Mexican border state governor to his homeland, where he is accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds. César Duarte, who was governor of Chihuahua state, was sent back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time in office. Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that Duarte will face charges roughly equivalent to embezzlement and conspiracy in Mexico.

  • Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro charged with contempt of Congress

    Former Trump aide Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt of Congress charges after defying a subpoena to appear before the January 6 committee. He was arrested as he was waiting to board a flight. Jeff Pegues has more details.

  • Anthony Edwards has Sixers legend Allen Iverson in all-time starting lineup

    Anthony Edwards has Philadelphia 76ers legend, Allen Iverson, in his all-time starting lineup.

  • Former March For Our Lives activist confronts Gov. Ron DeSantis about gun control

    The governor remains silent on gun violence.

  • Democrat Candidate Interrupts DeSantis Talk to Challenge Governor on Gun Violence

    A Democratic congressional candidate for Florida’s 10th district interrupted an on-stage interview with Gov Ron DeSantis at Orlando’s Plaza Live theater on Thursday, June 2, to challenge the Republican to take action on gun violence.Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is running to represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, posted video on social media that shows him questioning DeSantis as he was speaking to conservative commentator Dave Rubin, who was hosting the event called “Don’t Burn This Country.”Approaching the stage, Frost can be heard saying, “Governor DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence … Governor, we need you to take action on gun violence.”“Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis responds.Frost gets escorted out as the crowd boos him.Two other activists also interrupted the event, challenging DeSantis on Florida’s gun laws before being told to leave; see here and here. Credit: Maxwell Frost via Storyful

  • Biden Administration should be embracing refugees, not limiting their acceptance | Opinion

    The Biden administration needs to put in a greater effort towards accepting more refugees into the United States.

  • In Kherson, occupiers demand submission of documents on commercial property

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 3 JUNE 2022, 16:48 The occupation "military-civil administration" has begun to collect data on the owners of commercial property in Kherson. Source: local publication Most Details: These announcements have appeared in places of interest to the occupiers, mainly in the city centre.

  • Environmental group urges Biden to wean nation's biofuel program off liquid fuels

    The Biden administration should rely less on liquid fuels like ethanol and focus more on cleaner technology like electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced biofuels when it reshapes the nation's renewable fuel program, environmental group Evergreen Action said in a report released on Friday. Evergreen Action was among a handful of environmental groups that advised U.S. President Joe Biden's transition team and has been an ally as the administration seeks to get climate change legislation through Congress.

  • Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden compared Tesla unfavorably to Ford on Friday, while sarcastically wishing Chief Executive Elon Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk wrote in an email to executives that he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, Reuters reported earlier on Friday. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Biden suggested maybe the issue was with Tesla.

  • Letters to the editor: Breaking down Second Amendment; fashion and climate

    Letters include gun questions for those running for office; how Second Amendment is misinterpreted; and why fashion is hurting the climate.

  • Trump staffer records should remain secret, Biden administration lawyers argue

    Insider sued the GSA for not releasing names of several taxpayer-funded employees for Trump and Pence's post-presidency transition offices.

  • Putin mocks Ukraine with proposal for grain exports via hostile Belarus

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose forces have put a chokehold on Ukrainian grain exports to the world, has mocking suggested Kyiv hold talks with Belarus on opening an export route through its territory.

  • China plans to complete space station with latest mission

    China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station, the China Manned Space Agency said Saturday. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The crewed space flight program's workhorse Long March 2F rocket will provide propulsion.