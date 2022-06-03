Liz Cheney on the GOP's "cult of personality" around Trump

Storyful

A Democratic congressional candidate for Florida’s 10th district interrupted an on-stage interview with Gov Ron DeSantis at Orlando’s Plaza Live theater on Thursday, June 2, to challenge the Republican to take action on gun violence.Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who is running to represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, posted video on social media that shows him questioning DeSantis as he was speaking to conservative commentator Dave Rubin, who was hosting the event called “Don’t Burn This Country.”Approaching the stage, Frost can be heard saying, “Governor DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence … Governor, we need you to take action on gun violence.”“Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis responds.Frost gets escorted out as the crowd boos him.Two other activists also interrupted the event, challenging DeSantis on Florida’s gun laws before being told to leave; see here and here. Credit: Maxwell Frost via Storyful