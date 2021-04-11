Liz Cheney holds off on calling for Matt Gaetz's resignation, says allegations are 'sickening'

Axios

A Republican running for Minnesota governor was removed from TikTok following complaints that he violated the platform's misinformation policies in his viral posts about the pandemic.The backdrop: Scott Jensen, a former state senator whose criticisms of the government's COVID-19 response attracted national attention, had amassed more than 280,000 followers since joining the platform last month. He said his posts were viewed hundreds of thousands of times a day. Of note: Jensen, who appeared to be one of the nation's most-followed politicians on TikTok, told Axios that he hoped the platform would help him connect with millennials.What he's saying: In a video posted to Twitter late Thursday, Jensen said posts criticizing a controversial "60 minutes" story about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' vaccine rollout were taken down before he was "permanently banned without explanation." He told Axios several earlier posts had been flagged, but that he had appealed those decisions."It's really pretty confounding, but it sure feels like being canceled," he said in his video.The other side: A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the account was removed and said Jensen's posts violated community guidelines on misinformation related to COVID-19.She didn't specify which posts triggered the removal.Between the lines: The family doctor garnered large online followings — and backlash — for his past statements on COVID-19, including comments suggesting the possibility of inflated death tolls. A complaint challenging his medical license based on those comments was investigated and dismissed by state regulators last year.Jensen said he hadn't posted about COVID-19 or vaccines in the last 24 hours and couldn't recall if posts related to the pandemic were among those that triggered violation allegations in the past. "A complaint regarding [misinformation] regarding COVID-19 is so broad I don't know how to respond," he told Axios in a text. "It seems like anything that goes against the conventional mainstream might be construed as misinformation."This post has been updated with additional comments.