Liz Cheney holds off on calling for Matt Gaetz's resignation, says allegations are 'sickening'

Tim O'Donnell
1 min read
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) didn't have much to say when CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her about her colleague and leading critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), aside from the fact that the allegations against him are "sickening."

Gaetz is the subject of multiple investigations from the Justice Department and the House Ethics Committee centered around whether he violated sex trafficking laws and, separately, whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. Some lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), have called for Gaetz to resign, but Cheney wasn't tipping her hand on that front, telling Brennan that she's wouldn't comment any further since the investigations are ongoing.

Gaetz has been one of the ringleaders in the push to oust Cheney from her GOP leadership role and even from Congress altogether after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

