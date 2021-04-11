Liz Cheney holds off on calling for Matt Gaetz's resignation, says allegations are 'sickening'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) didn't have much to say when CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her about her colleague and leading critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), aside from the fact that the allegations against him are "sickening."
Gaetz is the subject of multiple investigations from the Justice Department and the House Ethics Committee centered around whether he violated sex trafficking laws and, separately, whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. Some lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), have called for Gaetz to resign, but Cheney wasn't tipping her hand on that front, telling Brennan that she's wouldn't comment any further since the investigations are ongoing.
Republican @RepLizCheney on allegations against colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz that he violated sex trafficking laws: “As the mother of daughters, the charges are sickening."
Pressed if Gaetz should step down from his seat, Cheney tells @margbrennan "no comment" pic.twitter.com/WOtAT0UU9a
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2021
Gaetz has been one of the ringleaders in the push to oust Cheney from her GOP leadership role and even from Congress altogether after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year.
More stories from theweek.com
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
The Latino vote
Boehner goes easy on Trump in otherwise 'scorching' interview