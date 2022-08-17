How Liz Cheney lost her Wyoming primary to a Trump-backed candidate
In her concession speech Rep. Liz Cheney called on Americans to join her fight against former President Donald Trump, whom she views as a threat to democracy.
Cheney lost Tuesday’s Republican primary for the U.S. House seat from Wyoming to a Trump-backed candidate.
The GOP congresswoman conceded the race to her Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
Liz Cheney did not make an official announcement, but could be considering running for president after losing the republican primary in Wyoming last night.
Rep. Liz Cheney loses the Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. Also, President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act into law. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — They sneak down darkened alleys to set explosives. They identify Russian targets for Ukrainian artillery and long-range rockets provided by the United States. They blow up rail lines and assassinate Ukrainian officials they consider collaborators with the Russians. Slipping back-and-forth across the front lines, the guerrilla fighters are known in Ukraine as partisans, and in recent weeks they have taken an ever more prominent role in the war, rattling Russian forces by h
A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. Lawmakers had gathered that day to count Electoral College results, which showed that President Joe Biden won the election.
Reshoring, bringing back jobs to the U.S. from overseas, is a trend that could gain steam from the climate and healthcare act, as well as the Chips Act
An attorney, Wyoming native and former friend of Cheney, Hageman has embraced Donald Trump's "stolen" election narrative even though she tried to strip him of the GOP presidential nomination in 2016
China imposed visa bans and other sanctions Tuesday on Taiwanese political figures as it raises pressure on the self-governing island and the U.S. in response to successive congressional visits. The sanctions come a day after China announced more military exercises in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan because of what it called “collusion and provocation between the U.S. and Taiwan.” The Chinese government objects to Taiwan having any official contact with foreign governments because it considers Taiwan its own territory, and its recent saber rattling has emphasized its threat to take the island by military force.
The test was postponed for 12 days in an effort to lower tension with China following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Two former Minneapolis police officers have turned down plea deals with state prosecutors on charges connected to the murder of George Floyd, a court spokesperson said on Monday, setting the stage for a trial in late October. Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, are each charged in Minnesota with two counts of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter, both in the second degree.
Fox NewsThe Five co-host Will Cain on Monday tried out a relatively new tactic to characterize what former President Donald Trump could have done to justify the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Whatever Trump’s error, Cain said, “it better be egregious” and “more than the nuclear codes.”Trump is under investigation for allegedly violating the Espionage Act and two other laws that relate to mishandling federal records and obstructing an investigation by falsifying documents, according to court documents
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, drawing his ire and a promise to exact revenge. Here's what those Republicans are doing now.
The family of a Georgia woman is seeking the public’s help in finding out what happened to their missing loved one. Allahnia Lenoir, 24, of Douglasville, Georgia was last seen entering an apartment complex near 1600 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta on July 30, according to NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA-TV. Few details were released by those investigating Lenoir’s case, including the homicide and missing persons unit with the Atlanta Police Department. Her relatives, however, believe she was abducted
Woods flew to Wilmington on Tuesday for a meeting of top players to discuss the threat of the Saudi-funded breakaway ahead of the BMW Championship.
The new teaser hints at what's to come for the Kar-Jenner family, both professionally and personally, in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney has lost the Republican primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat to Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. Despite her defeat, Cheney says she will continue to fight to keep Trump from returning to the Oval Office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3
'Full House' cast member John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, posted an Instagram video of himself with former Hallmark actress Lori Loughlin.