Liz Cheney Names Key Trump ‘Mastermind’ With ‘Probably A Lot To Hide’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday talked with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace about election-denying Rep. Jim Jordan’s potential criminal liability for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by Donald Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

“I think that there’s no question that Jim Jordan has something to hide, probably a lot to hide,” suggested Cheney, who has dropped severalbombshellrevelations in her new bestselling book “Oath and Honor.”

“If you go back and look at the phone records as well as what he’s said himself about his discussions and his conversations with Donald Trump on the 6th, the very significant role he played in the lead-up to that, [Jordan] was clearly one of the masterminds in terms of helping to facilitate Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and of course refused to comply with the select committee subpoena,” noted the ex-lawmaker.

Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is highly likely “doing everything he can to help Donald Trump, to do Donald Trump’s bidding,” Cheney continued. “And I think that he has so many questions of his own to answer that people just need to go back and look at the record.”

He is “very clearly at the heart of what was an attempt to seize power and overturn an election,” she added.

Wallace asked Cheney if Jordan, who in October failed in his bid to replace the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker, had any criminal exposure to the insurrection.

“I think he has a lot of questions to answer,” Cheney answered.

