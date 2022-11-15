Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier.

Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

On Monday, after the race was called for Hobbs, Cheney returned the favor to Lake:

Cheney was hardly alone.

Lake was a divisive figure within her party and within her state, telling supporters of the late Sen. John McCain, a Republican who was popular on both sides of the aisle in Congress and across Arizona, to “get the hell out.”

CNN’s Kyungh Lah reported:

An Arizona Republican strategist texted me this tonight: “Kari Lake told a legion of John McCain supporters across Arizona that they could go to hell. Tonight, they returned the favor.” @KariLake — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 15, 2022

Others on the right also joined the pile-on to celebrate Lake’s loss:

John McCain, posthumously, FTW. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 15, 2022

Startting to sound like the Deep State Illuminati Pizzagate Lizard Alien Space Laser Overlords stole the election from Kari Lake.



And by Deep State Illuminati Pizzagate Lizard Alien Space Laser Overlords, I mean "Arizona voters" who saw through her nonsense. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 15, 2022