Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election claims despite perilous position in GOP

WASHINGTON – Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who is facing scorn from her party over her statements about former President Donald Trump, called his election fraud claim a "big lie" on Monday and slammed fellow Republicans for perpetuating it.

"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system," the GOP caucus chair tweeted.

Her tweet came as Trump issued a tweet-like statement calling the results of the presidential election "THE BIG LIE," flipping on its head a phrase used during his second House-led impeachment to describe his false claims of voter fraud.

"The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" Trump said Monday in an email.

The former president made the claim in a week with a big implication for him. He was banned or suspended from social media platforms after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Facebook's Oversight Board is set to announce its ruling on whether his suspension on the platform should be permanent.

Cheney – one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump after he was accused of inciting the Capitol riot – could be in danger of losing her position as leader of the GOP caucus because of her outspoken criticism of the former president, in a split from colleagues who have remained loyal to his claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

In February, Cheney sidestepped an attempt to strip her of her leadership title despite pushes from Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetzof Florida and calls from Trump and his allies to vote her out of office. She was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party.

Last week, amid a House Republican retreat, she repeated her call for the Republican Party to move on from its focus on Trump as a figurehead for the party. She has clashed with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who, in an apparent poke at Cheney, said the purpose of the GOP's retreat was to develop public policy, and if "you're talking about something else, you're not being productive."

McCarthy amped up the pressure on Tuesday during a Fox News interview, citing rank-and-file concerns about “her ability to carry out her job” after she traded insults with Trump.

McCarthy’s comments underscored the continued, if not growing, hold the former president has on the House GOP. Rather than standing by Cheney, McCarthy essentially landed himself in the camp of her critics, whose increasingly outspoken attacks on her suggest her hold on her leadership job may be in peril again.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out her job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” said McCarthy, R-Calif. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority. Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned.”

Cheney has seen some support from Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said three months ago that she was an "important leader" and had the "courage" to act on her convictions. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also defended Cheney over the weekend in an interview with CNN.

"Liz Cheney is a woman of strength and conscience," Collins said. "She did what she felt was right, and I salute her for that."

“If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, told The Hill. “Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes."

Gonzalez also had voted to impeach Trump.

