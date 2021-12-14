Liz Cheney reads aloud more texts sent to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6: 'It is really bad'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jan. 6 House select committee made waves Monday night after revealing a slew of text messages sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot, urging him to convince then-President Donald Trump to denounce the attack. Everyone from lawmakers, Fox News hosts, and journalists sent missives to Meadows, who had turned over to the committee thousands of emails and messages before abruptly reversing course and refusing to cooperate.

On Tuesday, committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) read aloud a few more of the texts Meadows received that fateful day, these from GOP lawmakers who were writing things like "it is really bad up here on the Hill" and "fix this now." On Monday, the committee voted to recommend holding Meadows in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating.

"We as Republicans used to be unified ... in terms of what happened on January 6, and the responsibility the president had to stop it," Cheney added while speaking on Tuesday. "We all remember, every one of us, what Republican leader [Kevin McCarthy] said on the floor of the House the following week: 'The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters.'"

As far as a crime Trump may have committed on Jan. 6, Cheney on both Monday and Tuesday alluded to one, The Washington Post reports. When summing up the texts she shared Monday night, Cheney asked, "Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress's official proceeding to count electoral votes?"

In doing so, she pointed to a "specific criminal statute" that "she suggests [Trump] might have violated," writes the Post. She cited that same statute again on Tuesday morning. Read more at The Washington Post.

You may also like

Let's pre-emptively stop pretending the metaverse is impressive

5 cartoons about Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine

Teachers shouldn't have to pass a political test

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

    As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence. That's according to excerpts read Monday by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of a House committee investigating what happened.

  • CDC director shares update on spread of omicron variant, now in 33 states

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared new data about the rate of spread of the omicron variant in the U.S.

  • Hannity, Ingraham knock Jan. 6 panel after revelation of texts to Meadows

    Fox News primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham defended their statements about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Trump after text messages they sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the day of the siege were revealed this week. "I said to Mark Meadows the exact same thing I was saying live on the radio at that time and on TV that night on Jan. 6 and well beyond Jan. 6," Hannity...

  • Armadillo pup named Segway arrives at U.S. zoo

    A female Southern three-banded armadillo pup which was born at a zoo in Washington State last month has been named Segway.Videos shared by the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma on social media showed the one-month-old pup moving on a blanket and being weighed on December 1 and captured the 1.5 weeks old tiny armadillo on November 10.The pup was born to parents Vespa and Scooter on October 30 and has been named Segway by the zoo."Segway is the first healthy armadillo pup ever born at Point Defiance Zoo", the zoo said.The species is listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).A Segway is a motorized personal vehicle which was invented in the United States two decades ago and staff thought the name was fitting for the offspring of parents named after the famous Italian Vespa scooter.

  • The 10 Best Video Games of 2021

    The gaming industry was perfectly positioned to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the video game industry is no stranger to controversy—from gamergaters harassing female video game creators to gaming companies forcing their programmers to work endless, unpaid overtime—pandemic-related delays, widespread worker burnout and sexual harassment accusations across many major developers have forced a reckoning over the last year, among both game consumers and creators. Employees claim that Activision executives enabled gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment, including rape. The Wall Street Journal then reported that C.E.O. Bobby Kotick not only worked to cover up these allegations but also threatened to have a former assistant killed.

  • Federal Reserve meets, Mark Meadows citation, comet Leonard: 5 things to know Tuesday

    The Fed could take action to tame inflation, the parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect are to appear in court and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismisses questions about her text messages with aldermen: ‘We get things done’

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismissed questions Monday about her text messages with aldermen as “palace intrigue,” saying she’s instead focused on “the things that are important to people.” “The things people want me to focus on is public safety, the pandemic, and making sure that we’ve got an equitable recovery,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference. “That’s what people in the city ...

  • Reese Witherspoon posts family photo TikTok video to show how they've grown

    Reese Witherspoon turned a recent family outing into a cute TikTok moment. The Oscar winner attended the "Sing 2" premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12 and walked the red carpet with her family -- including husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava and sons Deacon and Tennessee -- by her side. Witherspoon, 45, took to TikTok to post a then-and-now video, set to Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid," of the fivesome posing in the same configuration five years apart at the 2016 premiere of "Sing." "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar responded to the clip when it was shared on Instagram, writing, "This is an amazing flashback - they get older you look younger."

  • Why Tennessee football should bill itself as Transfer Quarterback U. | Toppmeyer

    It's been 20 years since Tennessee signed a five-star quarterback, and the Vols might find it easier to continue to raid the transfer portal for QBs.

  • Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

    President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing passports, applying for loans or changing names.The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement commitments" across 17 federal agencies. The order targets various government services dealing with travel, retirement, business, health...

  • Gamecocks flip hometown standout, land his commitment one day before signing day

    The local standout had been committed to Appalachian State since June.

  • NBA trade rumors: Sixers' Ben Simmons-James Harden buzz is back

    The Sixers are in need of upgrades as the NBA's trade season starts to heat up, and is an old target suddenly on their radar once again? By Adam Hermann

  • Ford Predator V8 crate motor gets price increase to $27,295

    Ford's Predator V8 crate motor gets a price increase, though the control pack still isn't available.

  • Indian PM Narendra Modi's hacked Twitter account told 73.4 million followers that the country would distribute 500 bitcoins among its citizens

    The now-deleted tweet said that India had accepted bitcoin as legal tender, and posted a link to a potential scam.

  • Sherry Bren's testimony in nepotism hearing contradicts Gov. Kristi Noem's statements

    Lawmakers investigating allegations of nepotism facing Kristi Noem heard testimony contradicting statements made by both the governor and members of her administration.

  • Biden looks to streamline gov't services with order

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at rebuilding the public's trust in government by making it easier to do things like renew passports, apply for Social Security benefits and get aid after natural disasters. (Dec. 13)

  • The 7 best travel gifts everyone needs (and will actually use)

    Make travel less stressful with these items. From luggage and headphones to a Folio Kit and a sanitizer wand and everything in between.

  • Flashback: Ramones Cover the Spider-Man Cartoon Theme Song in 1995

    Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, take a trip back to the Nineties when the punk icons performed a Sixties cartoon classic

  • Can Carrie Boost Women in Podcasting?

    “And Just Like That” could usher in more female podcasters. Plus: Real-life hosts on how they started, what inspires them and more.

  • Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, spread holiday cheer with their 'Passing the Joy' event

    This the second year Baker and Emily Mayfield have helped give gifts to nearly 900 kids who are members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.