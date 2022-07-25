  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liz Cheney is up for reelection in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Erin Mansfield and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Cheney
    Liz Cheney
    American politician
  • Dick Cheney
    Dick Cheney
    46th Vice President of the United States
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has been thrust into the spotlight due to her prominent position on the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, her vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump and the pushback she's received from her fellow Republicans as a result.

But she may not stay in Congress for long.

In her home state of Wyoming, Cheney is fighting to keep her House seat from Republican primary challenger Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed lawyer. Here's what you need to know about the race:

  • 🏛️ In short: Cheney faces a tough reelection effort against  Hageman. Though she leads Hageman in fundraising, she trailed Hageman significantly in a recent poll.

  • 👱‍♂️ Why this matters: Cheney has broken from the rest of the Republican Party because of her criticism of Trump and his attempt to stay in office after losing reelection. The race is a test of how strong the former president’s hold is in one of the most conservative states in the country.

  • 🗳️ Election Day: The Republican primary in Wyoming is Aug. 16. Because the state is so conservative, the winner of this primary is seen as the likely winner of the general election.

Who is Liz Cheney?: House Republicans' former No. 3, daughter of a VP, Trump critic

Jan. 6 committee says Trump called a witness. Was it 'tampering?'
Jan. 6 committee says Trump called a witness. Was it 'tampering?'

The candidates

Who is Liz Cheney? Cheney is Wyoming’s only representative in the House, due to its small population. Shewas formerly the House's third-ranking Republican and serves as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Who is Harriet Hageman? Hageman is the leading Republican challenger for Cheney’s congressional seat. She unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

What separates them? The main difference is their relationship with Trump. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment over his alleged incitement of a riot, and she lost her spot as head of the House GOP conference after refusing to endorse the former president’s false claims of election fraud. Hageman, on the other hand, has Trump's endorsement and is vocal in her support of him.

Wyoming primary: Can Liz Cheney get re-elected after January 6 hearings?

The money

How much are the candidates raising?: Through June 30, Cheney raised $11.3 million, and Hageman raised $3.7 million. That’s $15 million in a state with about 280,000 registered voters.

Does the money make a difference?: Many elections are won by the best-funded candidate, but the money hasn't shown signs of helping Cheney. A poll from the Casper Star Tribune July 15 showed Cheney 22 points behind Hageman. Trump won Wyoming in 2020 with about 70% of the vote, and he remains very popular in the state.

Where are they getting their money?: In the most recent quarter, Cheney received 76% of her donations from large donors, and 73% were from out of state residents and political actions committees, or PACs, which are often formed to raise money for a candidate or group of candidates. Hageman is getting 40% of her donations from Cowboy State residents and PACs. Hageman also has more pull with small donors, who make up 43% of her donations, a signal of grassroots support.

Who are some of Cheney’s donors?: Cheney received money from her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former President George W. Bush, and many others who worked in their administration. Even some Democratic donors have given her money because of the stance she has taken against Trump.

Who's backing Hageman?: The House Freedom Fund, which supports members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, backs Hageman. She also has support from big name Republicans in Congress like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York (who took Cheney's place in House GOP leadership), and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Liz Cheney vs. Trump: The feud forcing Wyoming to ask hard questions

The voters

Who votes in Wyoming?: About 71% of registered voters are Republicans, and 15% are Democrats, according to numbers from the Wyoming Secretary of State. The rest are independent or registered with a smaller party.

How do Wyoming voters feel about Cheney’s bad blood with Trump?: Many Wyoming voters aren’t happy with Cheney’s prominent role in rebuffing the former president. In September 2021, one Wyoming resident described Cheney's impeachment vote as a "betrayal" and another said she's "not representing the will" of her constituents. Another voter called her “very effective” despite not liking all her policy positions.

Contributing: Ledyard King, Hannah Gaber, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney: What to know about Jan 6 committee member's August primary

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney facing huge deficit in U.S. House Race according to latest poll

    Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman has a huge lead on three-term incumbent Liz Cheney in the Republican Primary race for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat, according to a recent poll.

  • DeSantis Silent On Swastikas

    Apparent supporters of Ron DeSantis (R) were photographed waving swastikas outside an event he was attending. The Florida governor has yet to condemn the foul display.

  • House committee investigating January 6 attack on Capitol plans to continue hearings in fall

    The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack plans to continue hearings in the fall. The committee says it wants to hear from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, and says it's not ruling out serving more subpoenas. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.

  • Al Gore Compares 'Climate Deniers' to Uvalde Police: 'They Heard the Screams … and Nobody Stepped Forward'

    “What we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of,” the former vice president said in an interview Sunday

  • Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows

    A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend.

  • Trump aides worried about the 25th Amendment being invoked after the January 6 attack and urged the embattled president to speak up the following day: 'You need this as cover'

    "We didn't do enough on the 6th," a former Trump aide said of the nagging suspicion he'd be removed from office if he didn't sound more contrite.

  • U.S. Capitol attack probe to push forward with new witnesses, Cheney says

    The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday. "We're not finished yet," Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union." In eight hearings over six weeks featuring testimony from former White House officials and Trump associates, the panel painted the former president as responsible for the attack on the Capitol in a bid to stay in power following his 2020 election loss.

  • The frontline fighters barring Russia’s advance

    STORY: Standing in the way of the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine: a Ukrainian battalion and a unit of foreign nationals who answered Kyiv's call for help.They're about half a mile from Russian positions defending the captured eastern city of Izium."From the Ukrainian people," is the message on this mortar.Artillery rains down most nights. Denis Polishchuk's nom de guerre is "Canada" because he was born in Ukraine but lived in Vancouver.“What am I going to tell my children - God willing, I have them someday - when they grow up, or my grandchildren when they ask me about these truly historical times we're living in? And I felt that the only dignified response would be that, yes, I was doing my part. I was fighting alongside with everyone else.”Polishchuk is part of the Carpathian Sich battalion - one of several paramilitary nationalist groups that began as volunteers in 2014, when Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and backed pro-Russian armed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.Since May, Kyiv says they've been reformed and integrated into the regular army.Moscow brands such former paramilitary groups far-right extremists - and justified its invasion by saying it wants to "denazify" Ukraine. They strongly reject the charge.The fighters recently captured a Russian tank almost intact. They also contend with Russian drones – which they call "black clouds" – that direct artillery fire to their positions.A field commander, who gave his name only as Dzvin for security reasons, says if Russian forces broke through here other units could be outflanked.“We understand that if we, God forbid, surrender this line, if this horde can break through, we will let a huge number, thousands of our brothers who are holding the Donetsk and Luhansk lines, get executed. So it is extremely important. Our deterrence makes it impossible to encircle our troops.” Conor is an ex army medic. He says images of wounded women, children and fighters without adequate medical help prompted him to leave Britain.“So, I thought some of the knowledge that I've been trained in, bring it out here, and we've helped set up field hospitals ... It is getting a lot tougher out here the longer it goes on. It is definitely tiring. Sleep patterns are broken from shelling, and so they shelled at one, two and four o’clock in the morning yesterday, so that’s obviously breaking our sleep routine up, but you've got to stay positive.”Two Britons and a Moroccan citizen captured fighting with the Ukrainian army were sentenced to death as mercenaries by a Russian-backed separatist court in June.Polishchuk says the threat of capture scares him, but not enough to deter him."It’s not going to stop me, it's not going to change my decision. It's definitely something that you have to keep in mind and consider, but at the same time this is war. We all know the possible consequences of us being here and we’ve all made peace with that.”

  • Penny Taylor faces 4 challengers for District 4 seat on Collier County Commission

    Here's what to know about the candidates vying for Collier County Board of Commission incumbent Penny Taylor's District 4 seat in the Aug. 23 primary.

  • President Biden recovering from COVID

    A White House doctor says the president has made “significant” improvement. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports.

  • 6 Reasons Your Social Security Check Might Be Lower Than You Expected

    In most cases, your Social Security income is predictable. Using a formula that takes into account your entire working career and the age at which you file for benefits, the Social Security...

  • Former U.S. congressman Buyer charged with insider trading ahead of telecoms merger

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer has been charged with insider trading over purchases of shares in telecommunications company Sprint before it merged with T-Mobile US Inc, prosecutors said on Monday. Buyer, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress between 1993 and 2011, was working as a consultant to T-Mobile ahead of the 2018 merger, according to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

  • Democrats rev up high-stakes final push to lower drug prices

    Senate Democrats are making a high-stakes final push to get legislation to lower prescription drug prices over the goal line. While much of President Biden’s original economic package, from climate measures to higher taxes on the rich, has been stripped out by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the party is trying to salvage a major measure…

  • R. Kelly Manager Found Guilty of Gun Threat to Docuseries Screening

    Donnell Russell convicted of threatening physical harm through interstate communication after threatening to "shoot up" Surviving R. Kelly screening in Dec. 2018

  • Sen. Marco Rubio slams Democrats in charge as 'Marxist crazies and laptop liberals' at major GOP fundraiser

    Rubio accused the party in control of being off base about what people care about, saying that inflation and gas prices were top of mind for voters.

  • GOP plots Fauci probe after midterms

    Congressional Republicans are eagerly floating investigations into Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic if they win back control of the House or Senate in the midterm elections. “One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath,” said…

  • Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Drazan targets Democratic leaders in first general election ad blitz

    GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan, who's hoping to become the first Republican governor of Oregon in 40 years, goes up with her first TV ad of the general election

  • Luria: Paperback report 'will be final product’ of Jan. 6 committee

    Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says the committee's final product will be a paperback report,&nbsp;during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.

  • Advocates say proposal would make it harder for citizens to amend the Sarasota County charter

    Petitioners would have to collect signatures from at least 10% of registered voters in each county district. The current requirement is 10% countywide.

  • ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Axed At TBS After Seven Seasons

    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is over at TBS. The cable network has canceled the weekly late-night series after seven seasons. It is the latest major cancelation at the Warner Bros. Discovery network following the merger. Other shows canceled on the network include the second season of Chad and reality series The Big D, which […]