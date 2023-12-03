Liz Cheney: A Republican House Majority in 2025 Is a 'Threat' To The U.S.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that a Republican House majority in 2025 would be a “threat” to the country because of the way Republicans have disregarded the Constitution to back former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning,” Cheney told host John Dickerson that the House of Representatives must not be overseen by a Republican majority in 2025.

She added that newly chosen House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) — given his support of Trump and involvement in the unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the government after the 2020 election — should not remain speaker either.

“So, you would prefer a Democratic majority?” Dickerson asked.

“I believe very strongly in those principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party, but the Republican Party of today has made a choice, and they haven’t chosen the Constitution. And so, I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025,” Cheney said.

Cheney was on the Sunday show to discuss her upcoming book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” which details Trump’s attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

Cheney told Dickerson that the country is “sleepwalking into dictatorship.”

“People who say, ‘Well, if he’s elected, it’s not that dangerous, because we have all of these checks and balances,’ don’t fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted,” she added. “One of the things that we see happening today is sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.”

The former lawmaker said that she believes a sworn member of Congress who is loyal to the Constitution can’t simultaneously support Trump.

“In my view, fundamentally, there is a choice to be made,” Cheney said. “You can’t both be for Donald Trump and for the Constitution. You have to choose.”

Cheney has been a staunch critic of Trump — which many believe caused her to lose her latest election — and was on the Democrat-led committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

