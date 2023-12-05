Liz Cheney Reveals 'Dangerous And Chilling' Moment She Overheard Trump's True Plan

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Donald Trump’s plans after losing the 2020 election were a lot more radical than many people realize.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow read a passage from Cheney’s book describing a Jan. 4, 2021 phone call in which Trump’s legal team discussed an elaborate plot involving fake electors for Trump as well as cooperation from then-Vice President Mike Pence.

They didn’t know Cheney was listening in.

“Listening to them describe how these fake electors were going to be used and the fact that they anticipated that Vice President Pence was gonna use them to refuse to count the legitimate electors was certainly a moment of intense concern,” she recalled.

Cheney said she ran to the House parliamentarian after the call to ask how the plan could stopped.

“It was very clear that there were not a lot of good answers to that,” she said, adding that she later learned Pence was having his own discussions with the Senate parliamentarian.

“The vice president ultimately of course did his duty bravely,” she said.

But events could have unfolded differently.

“It was a very dangerous and chilling moment,” she added.

See more of her conversation with Maddow below: