Liz Cheney rooting for Democrats, saying Republicans haven't "chosen the Constitution"

In a recent interview, Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney expressed her opinion that a Democratic tip in the 2024 election would be a safer bet over any options coming from the Republican side, especially if the favored option is Trump.

Speaking to CBS, she detailed the dangers of a Republican majority, saying, “I believe very strongly in those principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party, but the Republican Party of today has made a choice and they haven’t chosen the Constitution, and so I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025.”

As Politico points out, Cheney was "booted from her role and later lost her seat after bucking her party to take a stand against former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection." But her opinion of Trump hasn't changed since, telling CBS in her interview this weekend, "In my view, fundamentally, there is a choice to be made. You can't both be for Donald Trump and for the Constitution. You have to choose."