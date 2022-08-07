Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) delivers her "Time for Choosing" speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., on June 29, 2022. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024.

The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump.

Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.

Rep. Liz Cheney during a recent interview that she "would find it very difficult" to support Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida if he were the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

While speaking with The New York Times, the Wyoming lawmaker expressed doubts about DeSantis, as many Republicans believe he could govern in the mold of former President Donald Trump but as a fresh face that could lead the party into the future.

In Cheney's eyes, DeSantis is tightly linked with Trump — whom she has repeatedly criticized for spreading debunked claims about the 2020 presidential election.

"I think that Ron DeSantis has lined himself up almost entirely with Donald Trump, and I think that's very dangerous," she told the newspaper.

Cheney, who has compiled a largely conservative voting record since her election to the House in 2016, said that she could support a Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

However, she stated that she could not support a GOP candidate who declined to state that Trump lost a clean election to now-President Joe Biden in 2020.

