Liz Cheney says the GOP risks becoming known as 'the party of white supremacy'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
liz cheney gop white supremacy
"It's very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy," Rep. Liz Cheney said. Getty

  • Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday said the GOP must "make clear we aren't the party of white supremacy."

  • Cheney, a Republican, said her party needed to condemn the hate symbols at the Capitol riot.

  • She said the GOP had "a duty and obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday said her party needed to act to prevent the GOP from becoming known as "the party of white supremacy" by standing against the extreme views promoted by many of the rioters during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Cheney pointed to the fact that members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, had displayed symbols of anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, and the Confederacy.

She said Republicans now had a "duty and obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection."

"It's very important for us to ignore the temptation to look away," Cheney, who is the third-highest-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday during an online event hosted by the Reagan Institute, as reported by CBS News.

She added: "It's very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy."

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump in January for his role inciting the Capitol riot.

She has since become one of the most outspoken critics of the former president, who was acquitted in the Senate.

Her comments underline the division in the GOP as it looks to establish its identity without Trump in the White House. Cheney faced a significant backlash within the GOP for crossing party lines in the impeachment vote.

She has defended her decision, insisting she was "compelled" to vote against Trump.

"Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked to stop the violence ... that is a person who does not have a role as the leader of our party going forward," she said after the vote.

Axios reported earlier this month that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked Cheney to apologize for voting against Trump, saying her colleagues wanted to hear her say sorry.

The request, which Cheney apparently refused, was said to have come before a closed House GOP conference meeting at which colleagues voted overwhelmingly for Cheney to keep her position as GOP conference chairwoman.

Cheney also backed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plans in February to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection.

Per CBS, Cheney said the commission should take a "clear-eyed look" at Trump's repeated allegation that November's presidential election was been "stolen" from him as well as the media organizations that promoted Trump's false claims.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nobody Listened To Me’: The Quest to Be MTG

    All Marjorie Taylor Greene ever wanted was someone to pay attention to her.

  • Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's migrant-family-separation scheme, called Biden's immigration policies 'cruel' and 'inhumane'

    The family-separation policy made Miller one of the most controversial Trump officials. He even put conservatives on edge.

  • State GOP leaders are eagerly carrying out Trump's political revenge tour

    President Trump didn't have to punish his critics in Congress — his allies back in the states instantly and eagerly did the dirty work. Why it matters: Virtually every Republican who supported impeachment was censured back home, or threatened with a primary challenge. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Today through Sunday, many will make the trek to a sold-out CPAC ("America Uncanceled") in Orlando to kiss the ring — and trash the "traitors."We're quickly seeing that Trump's true power source is in the states, powered by 2020 success.Republicans picked up 14 House seats, including a dozen they lost two years earlier. They need +6 in 2022.In 2021, Republicans will have full control of the legislative and executive branches in 24 states. Democrats will have full control of the legislative and executive branch in 15 states."Republicans hold total control of redistricting in 18 states, including Florida, North Carolina and Texas, which are growing in population and expected to gain seats after the 2020 census is tabulated," the N.Y. Times reports (subscription). "Some election experts believe the G.O.P. could retake the House in 2022 based solely on gains from newly drawn districts."Democrats targeted nine states to flip control and failed in all.The bottom line: Look at how the state parties are censuring anti-Trumpers. In the eyes of the base, the party thrived under Trump — and see anti-Trumpers as the reason the GOP didn't do even better. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • SC Republican files bill to allow Donald Trump to be buried on State House grounds

    The bill was filed in response to a piece of legislation in the U.S. House that would bar twice-impeached presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

  • Trump shouldn't play a role in GOP's future: Cheney

    After a reporter asked if Rep. Cheney thought that Trump should speak at CPAC, Cheney responded: "That's up to CPAC. I've been clear in my views on President Trump and the extent to which fell on January 6th, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday.Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Fox anchor suspended after saying he was ‘annoyed’ at obese people getting Covid vaccine

    The anchor was called out “fatphobic” on social media

  • Geraldo Rivera condemns the term 'illegal alien' but Hannity isn't buying it

    It’s not uncommon for Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino to disagree during their many joint appearances on Hannity, but on Thursday night when Rivera argued against the use of the term “Illegal alien,” he got it from both Bongino and Sean Hannity as the two barely let him finish a sentence. Geraldo believes the term is dehumanizing, but never really got the chance to explain why as he was continually shouted down. However, there was one moment, though brief, in which Rivera was allowed to speak uninterrupted. “Illegal immigrant presupposes that adjudication has been made. Legal, illegal. You only get to be illegal when an adjudication has been made,” Rivera said. “So when you call someone presumptively illegal, and usually it's coupled with alien, illegal alien, not only do you make the judgment that the person is there illegally, as if you were the judge in an immigration court, but now he's also an alien.”

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • George Clooney Thinks Politicians Who Sleep With 18-Year-Old Interns Are Bad Guys & Thank God

    George Clooney has always leaned into talking about politics, enough so that many fans think he will one day run for office. While he’s usually quick to brush that idea aside, he isn’t shying away from his thoughts on some of the bad actors in the political world. But you might have missed the subtle […]

  • FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter who boasted on TV she’d ‘do it again tomorrow’

    The woman was fired from her job for her alleged role in riots but says she does not regret it

  • Angry Democrat Gerry Connolly tells Trump ally he ‘will not be lectured’ by someone who tried to overturn election

    Accusing Jim Jordan of ‘gaslighting,’ Gerry Connolly said ‘I didn’t vote to overturn an election and I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship’

  • Analysis: Window is already narrowing for Republican to challenge Donald Trump for 2024

    It is looking ever more probable that Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. His opponents, including some within the Republican Party, say four years is an eternity in politics and much can change. But, in reality it isn’t four years. Candidates will begin officially announcing their runs in early 2023. That's only two years from now. And they will be quietly cultivating donors and influential backers long before that. So it is actually quite a narrow window for anyone else to overhaul Mr Trump before his campaign juggernaut gets going. All eyes are on his speech this Sunday at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, which like Mr Trump has relocated from Washington to Florida. The speech will see him fully re-emerge from his post-presidential cocoon. Indications emanating from Mar-a-Lago suggest the speech will be designed to leave any would-be presidential nominees in no doubt whatsoever that he is still the presumptive first choice. An adviser told The Telegraph that Mr Trump has spent the last weeks taking a break, and practising his golf swing, but is keen to re-engage in the fight. In terms of age, Mr Trump would be 78 on Election Day 2024. If successful, he would become the oldest person ever elected president. But he would only be six months older than Joe Biden was on Election Day 2020. Even Mitt Romney admitted this week that the former president would win easily if he decides to run. Mr Romney, who has twice voted to convict Mr Trump in impeachment trials, said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." If he does, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he would "absolutely" support the former president, les than a month after excoriating Mr Trump in a blistering floor speech. "I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others," Mr McConnell said. "There's no incumbent. Should be a wide open race." But when directly asked if he would support Mr Trump again were he to win the nomination, Mr McConnell responded: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely."

  • Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

    Heidi Cruz’s ‘high powered’ role on her husband’s campaign trail prompts comparisons with Hillary Clinton

  • A Texas border patrol officer was charged after she used a coworker's login to bring her children's nanny into the US from Mexico

    Prosecutors allege that Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, used her coworker's computer to scan in a Mexican immigrant's paperwork to become her live-in nanny.

  • U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

    A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel, which sided with opponents of the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

  • How the left plans to shrink the Democratic establishment

    Progressives are aggressively contesting upcoming special elections in deep-blue House districts. The goal? Electing the most liberal members possible.

  • GOP Rep. Accuses Dems of Attempting to ‘Bring Back the Fairness Doctrine’ in Media

    Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R., Ore.) alleged that Democrats are attempting to reimplement the Fairness Doctrine, during a Wednesday House hearing on media “disinformation.” The hearing by the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology came after two Democratic members sent a letter to U.S. cable providers asking what they have done to curb “disinformation” from right-news outlets, including Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN. The authors, Representatives Anna G. Eshoo (D., Conn.) and Jerry McNerney (D., N.M.), also asked cable providers if they were “planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN” and “if so, why?” Those networks are facing defamation suits by voting machine companies, alleging that the networks falsely claimed that their machines were faulty after the November elections. However, Rodgers blasted the letters in comments during the hearing as an example of government overreach. “Today’s hearing, along with the majority’s letters…are really a dangerous escalation in the left’s crusade to silence anyone who does not agree with their ideology,” Rodgers said. “It appears to me that the Democrats may want to revive the Fairness Doctrine.” The Fairness Doctrine, implemented by the Federal Communications Commission in 1949 and repealed in 1987, required broadcasters to present two opposing sides of controversial public issues. Conservatives have historically opposed the policy, which they perceive as stifling to right-wing views. “It’s un-American when you’re setting control, for you to redefine for yourselves what is true,” Rodgers told Democrats in her opening statement. “You think Republican members of Congress agree with all the content in media? No. Have we sent TV companies threatening letters to stop carrying certain channels? No.” Rodgers also termed the committee hearing as a “force of a state religion of liberal ideology.”

  • Most COVID-19 survivors appear to have a tenfold increase in protection against reinfection

    COVID-19 survivors tend to have a roughly tenfold increase in protection against the virus, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday. Why it matters: There have been some documented cases of reinfection leading to concern survivors don't gain any immunity. While there remain questions on how much or how long immunity lasts and what the impact of variants will be, this large set of observational data bolsters evidence there's some protection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined commercial SARS-CoV-2 antibody test data from 3.2 million U.S. patients from Jan. 1 and Aug. 23, 2020.Out of those who had tested antibody-negative initially and were later tested for active infection, they found 3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later.Out of those who were antibody-positive initially and were later tested for active infection, they found only 0.3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later."There's a tenfold decrease, which is essentially a 90% reduction in risk for people who are antibody positive," says Doug Lowy, co-author and deputy director of the National Cancer Institute, which conducted the study."It's something that has been hypothesized for a long time, but our study is by far the largest study to look at this, especially in the United States," Lowy says.Caveat: Because the study examines real-time data and was not done in a clinical trial setting, there are could be "confounders," or distorting factors, that affect results, Lowy points out. This means the tenfold protection is a rough average — in actuality, "maybe it's a threefold difference, and maybe it's a twentyfold difference."However, the results do closely match another recent NEJM study from the U.K. that also found a roughly tenfold difference, he says. What they're saying: Jennifer Juno, a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute who was not part of the study, says "several studies now suggest that prior infection does indeed provide protection against re-infection, as we would expect.""The key questions we need to address now include understanding the duration of this protection, and the specific immune responses that are most strongly associated with protection," she says.Juno co-authored a different paper published last week in Nature Communications looking at the level of antibodies in people over a four-month period after infection. They found:People tend to have strong neutralizing antibodies initially that rapidly decline by about 50% within 55 days, but that decline slows and plateaus.And then other immune system actors pick up. The level of B cells that produce antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein increased over time in their study participants, rather than declined, Juno says."This is encouraging news, as it suggests that the immune system is generating a robust memory response to infection, which is likely to play a role in providing some protection from reinfection," she adds.The big picture: Vaccination is still highly recommended for those who've been infected before, both Lowy and Juno say. "Early studies suggest that individuals who were previously infected show substantial boosting of their antibody levels after receiving one dose of a COVID vaccine, which points to a great benefit of receiving the vaccine even if you have been previously infected," Juno says.Go deeper: The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunityMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fact check: ERCOT, not Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, requested bypass of environmental limits

    ERCOT, the entity that oversees Texas' electrical grid, made a request to allow generators to bypass emissions limits, not Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.