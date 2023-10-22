Liz Cheney says House GOP chaos is "direct result" of Kevin McCarthy-Donald Trump alliance
Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who was the No. 3 Republican in the House until being removed from the position by and then lost a primary in her state, tells "Face the Nation" that Republicans' current chaos in its search for a leader is a "direct result of the decisions that Kevin McCarthy made to embrace Donald Trump and the most radical and extreme members of our party."