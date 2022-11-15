Liz Cheney Says She’s ‘Confident’ Donald Trump Will ‘Never Be President Again’

16
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) said Tuesday she is “confident” former president Donald Trump will never be president again.

“There’s no question that he’s unfit for office, and I feel confident that he will never be president again,” Cheney said at the Washington Post’s Global Women’s Summit.

She said the January 6 committee’s work has proven Trump is unfit for office, with the panel having “laid out very clearly his direct and personal involvement in every aspect of the plan to overturn the last election.”

“While that bloody battle was underway at the Capitol, despite everyone around him pleading with him to tell the mob to stop and go home, he wouldn’t do it. He sat and watched on television,” she said.

Cheney, who serves as vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, was defeated in her primary by a Trump-backed challenger. Republican Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by a landslide after the incumbent voted to impeach Trump and spent months publicly criticizing the former president.

Shortly after her primary loss, Cheney announced she would support Democratic candidates in their races against Republicans who are denying the results of the 2020 election.

She said at the time that she was still weighing her options for her own potential 2024 presidential run. On Tuesday, she remained silent on whether she was considering a 2024 bid. She said, however, that voters should look at candidates who propose serious policies to address the country’s challenges.

Cheney called the results of the midterms “really heartening” after Trump-backed candidates for secretary of state lost their races in several states.

“We prevented people from taking office who said they wouldn’t honor the outcome of the elections,” Cheney said. “What that really means in 2024 the American people will actually get to choose their president.”

However, Cheney said the “forces of Marjorie Taylor Greene and all those [like her] inside the House Republican Conference are strong.”

“The majority of the House Republican Conference does not believe the election was stolen, but they right now seem to be a silent majority,” she said.

Cheney’s comments come on the day Trump has said he will make a “very big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago. He is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid.

