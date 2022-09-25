Liz Cheney Says She Will Leave GOP if Trump Wins 2024 Nomination

Republican representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.) vowed to leave the GOP if former president Trump secures the party’s 2024 nomination and said she would start supporting Democrats to help prevent MAGA candidates from getting elected.

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” Cheney said at The Texas Tribune festival Saturday.

In Arizona gubernatorial race, Cheney said she would intervene and speak out against GOP nominee Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor turned populist politician who has alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 election. She has made re-litigating that election the cornerstone of her campaign.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected,” Cheney said. She affirmed that she would campaign for Democrats to ensure this outcome.

.@Liz_Cheney: “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.” Does that include campaigning for Democrats? “Yes.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/nWkdWVcWC6 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

Cheney was booted from her post as the third-ranking member of the House GOP conference for her strong criticism of Trump, who she has opposed since he first launched his first bid ahead of 2016.

While she’d said she’d make the sacrifice to campaign for Democrats to undermine the prospects of who she believes are unseemly Republicans, Cheney did not say she wanted a Democratic-dominated House after the midterms.

“I think it’s really important though, as voters are going to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference consists of in the House of Representatives today,” she added.

In August, Cheney admitted she may have presidential ambitions in 2024 shortly after losing the Republican primary for Wyoming’s only House seat to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in a landslide. Her state voted 70 percent for the former president in 2020. In November 2021, the Wyoming Republican Party voted expel Cheney as a member of the party over her anti-Trump rhetoric.

She is currently vice-chair of the select committee investigating January 6, which is expected to release a final report with its findings before the new year.

“It’s not about me or making a decision about what I’m going to do,” she said. “I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she said.

