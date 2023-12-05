Liz Cheney Says She's Mulling Third-Party Run For Presidency In 2024

Liz Cheney told The Washington Post that she is mulling a third-party run for the presidency in 2024, as the former Republican congresswoman makes it her mission to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

She noted in the interview, published Tuesday to promote her new book, that she would not take any action that might inadvertently help the former president.

Cheney represented Wyoming for six years until voters dumped her in favor of a Trump-backed candidate in last year’s election.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has been a fierce critic of Trump, suggesting recently that his reelection could turn the office of the president into a dictatorship. She helped lead the House’s high-profile hearings regarding Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run,” Cheney told The Washington Post.

“I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well,” she said.

Cheney told the Post that she expected to make a decision on her potential candidacy early next year.

She also noted that she has not ruled out campaigning for President Joe Biden and using her influence with moderates on both sides of the aisle to campaign against pro-Trump candidates in the House.

She would back “pro-Constitution candidates” and “serious people,” she told the Post.

Her book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” reportedly tells voters that defeating Trump is “the cause of our time,” superseding “partisan politics.”

Read the full interview at The Washington Post.

