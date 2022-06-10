Liz Cheney Sends Withering Message To GOP Colleagues During Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, warned her fellow Republicans on Thursday that they were tarnishing their own legacies by defending President Donald Trump.

Cheney told GOP colleagues that they were “defending the indefensible.”

“Tonight, I say this to our Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain,” Cheney said during remarks at a prime time hearing, the first of several this month to lay out the committee’s findings.

During her remarks, Cheney also mentioned Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and other Republicans who sought pardons from the former president for their roles in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

While Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), another member of the Jan. 6 committee, are notable exceptions, most Republicans have remained loyal to Trump even after the attack on the Capitol.

