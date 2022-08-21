Liz Cheney to Support Democrats in Races against Election-Denying Republicans

Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) on Sunday said she plans to support Democratic candidates in their races against Republicans who are denying the results of the 2020 election after she lost her own primary election in a landslide last week.

“I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“We’ve got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country,” she said. “And I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents.”

She said she plans to launch an organization in the coming weeks “to educate the American people about the ongoing threat to our Republic, and to mobilize a unified effort to oppose any Donald Trump campaign for president.”

“I’m also going to spend a lot of time doing everything I can to help educate the American people about what happened,” she said of the Capitol Riot. “And I think our hearings have been a tremendous contribution to that,” she added, referring the hearings of the House committee on the Capitol riot.

Cheney said she is still weighing her options for her own potential 2024 presidential run.

“I’m focused on this from the perspective of substance, and I really think the country faces grave threats and as I sort of go through finishing my work here in Congress over the next several months, and making a decision about how I can best help to ensure that we right our political ship, you know, I’ll make decisions about what comes next,” she said.

“You run for president because you believe you would be the best, the best candidate because you believe you’d be the best president United States. And so, any decision that I make about doing something that significant and that serious would be with the intention of winning and because I think I would be the best candidate,” she added.

She dodged a question by host Jonathan Karl about whether she would run as an independent candidate.

“I’m not going to go down that path anymore in terms of speculating – today,” she said, adding that she will make decisions about a potential run after she finishes out her term in Congress.

She went on to say that Republicans must make sure that Trump is not the GOP nominee in 2024.

“I think that we have no chance at winning elections if we are in a position where our party has abandoned principle and abandoned value and abandoned fundamental fidelity of the Constitution in order to embrace a cult of personality. And I think that’s really dangerous for a whole bunch of reasons,” she said.

Cheney lost her primary against political newcomer Harriet Hageman last week.

Cheney’s vocal criticism of Trump — including her vote in favor of his impeachment over the Capitol riot and her role as vice-chair for the House committee investigating January 6 — unsurprisingly did not play well politically in a state that voted 70 percent for the former president in 2020.

In her concession speech, Cheney vowed she will “do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office and I mean it.”

