Liz Cheney tells Republicans to pick between Constitution or Trump

In a message to Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney says they need to choose between the Constitution or former President Trump, as more findings from the Jan. 6 committee investigation come to light.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas baseball transfer tracker: Who is leaving, joining the Razorbacks via portal?

    With the 2022 season at its end, Arkansas baseball is adding players and losing them via the NCAA transfer portal. Who is coming and going?

  • ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Producer Rips Supreme Court for Limiting EPA’s Climate-Change Authority: ‘Back to the Middle Ages’ (Exclusive)

    "The best thing you can do is get out and vote," Lawrence Bender tells TheWrap

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's election actions more chilling than imagined

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were "more chilling and more threatening" than first imagined, while calling on Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump and the Constitution. Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics. "My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

  • 'Domestic threat:' Liz Cheney says Republicans must abandon Donald Trump

    Cheney called the former president a clear and present danger to both the Republican Party and to American democracy at large.

  • Draymond links being 'rattled' by Celtics fans to Steph Curry's huge Game 4

    Draymond Green connected his struggles in Boston to Steph's remarkable performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

  • Denver celebrates Stanley Cup winners with parade

    Denver celebrated the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup title with a parade through the streets of downtown Thursday. The Avs defeated the reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals Sunday night. (June 30)

  • LAPD officer arrested, charged with forgery as part of workers' comp scheme

    A 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department is accused of altering doctors' notes to obtain workers' compensation benefits.

  • Stephen Colbert mocked Michael Flynn for repeatedly pleading the 5th before the January 6 panel with a '5th'-laden rendition of the national anthem

    "The Fifth Fifth Fifth Fifth Fifth Fifth, and the home of the Fifth!" sang Colbert during Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

  • Bullies Jay and Ice not returning for Hocus Pocus 2 , say actors Tobias Jelinek and Larry Bagby

    Bagby and Jelinek tell EW that the fan-favorite characters aren't returning to Salem for the Disney sequel.

  • These Amuse-Bouches Will Convince Your Guests You Can Cook

    Amuse-bouche is a small bite of magic, a tasty foreshadowing. Pairing the morsel with a cocktail can show your guests that you’re willing to go the extra mile. Plus, making a fantastic amuse-bouche doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Most people skip a pre-nosh because they think it’s too fancy and overly complicated, but most tasty recipes can be conjured in 15 minutes or less.

  • Why the S&P 500 may be in for a 1966-style bear market, according to DWS Group

    David Bianco, chief investment officer Americas at DWS Group, has a price target for the S&P 500 of 3,700 to f 4,100 for the second half of the year.

  • Jewish community mobilizes for abortion rights at Michigan's largest synagogue

    Hundreds gathered at a synagogue in West Bloomfield to rally for abortion rights, saying the rights of women, religious minorities and others are at stake.

  • Florida surgeon general admits state decision could limit vaccine for thousands of kids

    In a briefing to a congressional subcommittee Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo confirmed that the state decision to block county health departments from obtaining the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines for young children may prevent an estimated 30,000 disadvantaged kids from accessing the vaccines.

  • Palace Probe Following Meghan Markle Bullying Claims Is 'Complete,' Says Royal Aide

    The report's findings will not be made public, a senior palace aide said on Wednesday

  • Novavax is part of the FDA’s COVID-19 booster debate, but its vaccine still hasn’t been authorized

    The experimental shot played a front-and-center role during this week’s debate about how best to update the COVID-19 vaccines to better protect against omicron.

  • Meghan Markle Joined Gloria Steinem in the Urgent Fight for Reproductive Rights: 'We Have to Do the Work'

    After last Friday’s SCOTUS ruling that overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade, the fight for reproductive rights feels more urgent than ever. 50 years worth of federal law protecting reproductive health care and ensuring people who can become pregnant have bodily autonomy was swiftly taken away, and now citizens and public figures alike are […]

  • Fact-check: Has US Sen. Ron Johnson received $1.2 million from the gun lobby?

    Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is partially right on claim that US Sen. Ron Johnson has received $1.2 million from gun lobby.

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's actions 'more chilling than imagined'

    STORY: Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics."My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California."As the full picture is coming into view with the January 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined," Cheney said."We have to choose, because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and be loyal to the Constitution," she said. "We must not elect people who are more loyal to themselves, or to power, than they are to our Constitution."By opposing Trump, Cheney has become a pariah in a Republican Party that readily accommodates conservative firebrands like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, both staunch Trump allies.After being ousted from party leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, censured by the Republican National Committee and no longer recognized by her state party, Cheney is facing a showdown against Trump in an Aug. 16 Republican primary in her home state of Wyoming.Trump has made her a main target of his revenge campaign against his perceived Republican enemies and she is trailing Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman in polling.In a speech punctuated by cheers and applause, Cheney praised the bravery of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified at a public hearing on Tuesday that Trump knew the crowd of supporters he had summoned to Washington was armed with weapons including assault-style rifles when he urged them to march on the Capitol and sought unsuccessfully to join them.The mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Trump."Her superiors - men, many years older, a number of them - are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation. But her bravery and her patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold," Cheney said.

  • Alex Holder Now Has ‘2 Armed Guards’ That Follow Him Around Everywhere (Video)

    The 'Unprecedented' documentarian says he's been threatened for the video evidence he provided the Jan. 6 committee

  • Chris Pratt Says He Never Went To Controversial Church, Reveals Where He Does Worship

    “I never went to Hillsong,” Chris Pratt says of the controversial church in a Men’s Health cover story published today. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” Those are among the Jurassic World: Dominion star’s most definitive comments since he became a sort-of symbol for Christianity in Hollywood. Pratt […]