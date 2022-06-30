Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming says former President Donald Trump is a domestic threat, the likes of which the United States has never faced before. (June 30)
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming says former President Donald Trump is a domestic threat, the likes of which the United States has never faced before. (June 30)
Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were "more chilling and more threatening" than first imagined, while calling on Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump and the Constitution. Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics. "My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
FAIR: Supreme Court Greenlights the Continuation of Biden's Border CrisisPR NewswireWASHINGTON, June 30, 2022WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Biden administration's improper termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, also known as "Remain in Mexico.""When fully active under President Trump, MPP required many illegal border crossers to
Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump is a "domestic threat" and slammed fellow Republicans for supporting a person who has "gone to war with the rule of law."
A U.S. court has taken six years off the prison sentence of Mohamad Khweis, the first American to be convicted in a jury trial of joining the Islamic State. Khweis, 32, has been in custody since March 2016 and was convicted in June 2017 for a weapons charge and for providing material support to terrorists. In December 2015, Khweis traveled to Islamic State-controlled territory in Iraq and Syria and managed to acquire an official Islamic State membership card.
Amazon has new early Prime Day 2022 deals each day! Save big on a new convection oven, Ring doorbell and more.
Liz Cheney is returning to Wyoming after a busy week of hearing public testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee to debate Republican primary challengers including Harriet Hageman, her Donald Trump-endorsed opponent. Cheney will likely draw criticism in Thursday's televised debate for investigating the former president's effort to overturn the 2020 election and his encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While Cheney has taken a key role as one of just two Republicans on the House committee, she's faced a backlash among Republicans in deep-red Wyoming.
STORY: Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics."My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California."As the full picture is coming into view with the January 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined," Cheney said."We have to choose, because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and be loyal to the Constitution," she said. "We must not elect people who are more loyal to themselves, or to power, than they are to our Constitution."By opposing Trump, Cheney has become a pariah in a Republican Party that readily accommodates conservative firebrands like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, both staunch Trump allies.After being ousted from party leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, censured by the Republican National Committee and no longer recognized by her state party, Cheney is facing a showdown against Trump in an Aug. 16 Republican primary in her home state of Wyoming.Trump has made her a main target of his revenge campaign against his perceived Republican enemies and she is trailing Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Harriet Hageman in polling.In a speech punctuated by cheers and applause, Cheney praised the bravery of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified at a public hearing on Tuesday that Trump knew the crowd of supporters he had summoned to Washington was armed with weapons including assault-style rifles when he urged them to march on the Capitol and sought unsuccessfully to join them.The mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Trump."Her superiors - men, many years older, a number of them - are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation. But her bravery and her patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold," Cheney said.
Queen Letizia might be loyal to Spanish fashion brands, but when it comes to jewels, the family turned to Cartier.
The two singers treated audience members to a graceful take on the hit song
The news comes just hours after a tweet by Barker that reads, "God save me."
Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Bed Bath & Beyond, a possible bankruptcy, and the outlook for retail.
The singer took to social media to show off her recent travel style.
Rep. Liz Cheney called former President Donald Trump a threat to the nation and said members of her party can't be loyal to both him and the Constitution.
WNBA’s Brittney Griner is stuck in a Russian jail because it’s complicated, and because of a double standard.
The House is expected to vote on the underlying legislation in the coming months.
Two-thirds of Americans say they think that former President Trump should be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new poll. A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday asked respondents if they believed Trump’s efforts to overturn the last presidential election’s results was a crime and that he should face…
The funding will go towards boosting Ukraine's defence capabilities, including air defence systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles, new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.
Analysts debate whether the Bengals are AFC North favorites.
The "Late Show" host was stunned by comments from disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Kevin Bacon has officially joined in on the TikTok "Footloose" challenge. The actor, who played Ren McCormack in the 1984 classic, shared a video of himself trying out the viral dance challenge with his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, on Tuesday. The challenge is set to the film's theme song of the same name by Kenny Loggins.