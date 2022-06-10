Liz Cheney: Trump unconcerned by Jan. 6 threats to hang Pence, said he 'deserves it'’
Former President Donald Trump seemed to support threats from rioters to hang the former vice president during the attack on the Capitol, saying ‘Mike Pence deserves it,’ House Jan. 6 committee vice chairman Liz Cheney said Thursday night.
Cheney, the top Republican on the panel, said that testimony from former Trump aides show Trump was not concerned about stated threats on Pence’s life as pro-Trump rioters sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cheney also said that according to senior officials in the Trump administration, Trump knew that he lost the election.
"Trump's intention was to remain president of the United States despite the lawful outcome of the 2020 election and in violation of his constitutional obligation to relinquish power,” Cheney said.
Thursday marked the first of a series of hearings investigating Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election results, something lawmakers dubbed an attempted “coup”, and the resulting attack on the Capitol.