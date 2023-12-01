Liz Cheney: The U.S. is "sleepwalking into a dictatorship"

Former Republican Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney says that if Donald Trump is elected it will mean the end of the republic, and expresses alarm at how comfortable her party has become with the man and his lies. Cheney talks with John Dickerson about politics, her career, and Trump's White House run in a wide-ranging interview for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 3 and streamed on Paramount+.

Cheney also talks with Dickerson about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson; her new book, "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning"; and more.

Watch the preview clip here, and read some excerpts below:

JOHN DICKERSON: You say, Donald Trump, if he is re-elected, it will be the end of the Republic. What do you mean?

REP. LIZ CHENEY: He's told us what he will do. It's very easy to see the steps that he will take. … People who say, "Well, if he's elected, it's not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances," don't fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted. … One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.

CHENEY: If you look at what Donald Trump is trying to do, he can't do it by himself. He has to have collaborators. And the story of Mike Johnson is a story of, of a collaborator and of someone who knew then – and knows now – that what he's doing and saying is wrong, but he's willing to do it in an effort to please Donald Trump. And that's what makes it dangerous.

DICKERSON: The Speaker of the House is a collaborator to overthrow the last election?

CHENEY: Absolutely.

"Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown & Co.), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available December 5 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.orgLiz Cheney, UVA Center for Politics, University of Virginia

