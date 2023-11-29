Liz Cheney unloads on Trump and Republican ‘enablers’ like ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in new memoir

Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney has unloaded on former President Donald Trump and his Republican “enablers” like ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a new tell-all memoir.

The former congresswoman from Wyoming decries McCarthy and other former GOP colleagues as shameless hypocrites who followed Trump even when they knew he posed a grave danger to American democracy.

Cheney reveals that McCarthy laughably claimed that he only journeyed to Mar-a-Lago a couple of weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol because Trump needed cheering up.

“Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him,” Cheney quotes McCarthy as telling her in the forthcoming book “Oath of Honor,” which goes on sale Dec. 5.

“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” she said about the Jan. 28 meeting, which helped Trump rehabilitate himself with GOP establishment.

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy said.

Cheney leaves little doubt that she considers McCarthy and other Trump apologists to be spineless betrayers of their party and the entire nation.

She calls Trump “the most dangerous man to ever serve in the White House,” and vows to do whatever she can to prevent him from regaining power.

Cheney dishes on her fellow GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan, whom she said disdainfully dismissed the Constitution as Trump pushed to stay in power after losing the election to President Joe Biden.

“Winning is the only thing that matters,” Jordan told her, Cheney writes.

One of the most eye-opening previously unknown anecdotes involve Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., a MAGA loyalist who claims to be one of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress.

When Green lined up to sign paperwork objecting to the constitutional certification of electors from states Biden won, he sheepishly let it drop that he knew it was all a sham.

“The things we do for the Orange Jesus,” Green said, according to Cheney.

Cheney famously joined the Democratic-led Jan. 6 committee to help investigate Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss. She praises ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reaching across the partisan aisle to invite her to join the panel.

Cheney said she doesn’t know new House Speaker Mike Johnson, but said she doesn’t see him as a man of political courage.

“(He) appeared especially susceptible to flattery from Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit,” she writes.

