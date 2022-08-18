Liz Cheney's Audio Shreds Harriet Hageman's Election Night Phone Message Claim

Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign released a recording Wednesday that appeared to debunk Harriet Hageman’s claim that Cheney said “Hello, Harriet” and hung up in a phone message after Hageman won their Wyoming GOP primary. (Listen below.)

The Donald Trump-backed Hageman told Sean Hannity of Fox News that Cheney “left a very brief two-second message on my cellphone” Tuesday that offered no concession “or anything else,” Mediaite reported.

But Cheney’s campaign later released what it said was a recording of the call to Politico, shredding Hageman’s suggestion that Cheney was a sore loser.

In that audio, an aide can be heard notifying Cheney that The Associated Press had called the election for Hagemen, followed by Cheney’s words:

“Hi, Harriet, Liz Cheney calling. It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th. I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks. Bye Bye.”

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained audio from the Cheney campaign of the concession voicemail Rep. Liz Cheney’s left for Harriet Hageman last night.



The audio contradicts the narrative Hageman gave on Hannity tonight that she “didn’t address any kind of concession or anything else.” https://t.co/SZTxyyEmTnpic.twitter.com/LodE9YVVIW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

A Hageman spokesperson countered by releasing video to Politico of Hageman listening to the message for two seconds before the sound appears to cut off.

Cheney told Politico she attempted to call Hageman several times before leaving the message as Cheney was about to take the stage at her own election-night event.

The defeat of Cheney, who served three terms, was a fait accompli after she voted to impeach Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Even in defeat, she vowed to continue working to ensure that Trump “is never anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it.”



NEW: Rep. Liz Cheney tells me her concession call to Harriet Hageman ended up being a "clear and direct" voicemail that she left before she went on stage last night, after trying multiple times to get in touch w/ her.



Cheney says she still has not heard anything back. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

