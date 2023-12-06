Liz Cheney's dump-Trump tour hits Phoenix in January

One of the (literally) more colorful anecdotes in former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s memoir, “Oath and Honor,” tells the story of Republican House members lining up to sign electoral vote objection sheets after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

She wrote that as Tennessee Rep. Mark Green “moved down the line, signing his name to the pieces of paper, Green said sheepishly to no one in particular, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus.’ ”

It became clear during Cheney’s work on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol that she does not worship the preachings of that particular false prophet.

Just the opposite.

If anything, she finds herself now in the role of political exorcist, appealing to a higher power to help break the spell Donald Trump seems to have cast over his most bootlicking cultists. Many of which are former colleagues of Cheney like Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar.

Cheney may speak on 'cause of our time'

Former Rep. Liz Cheney during her time on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

On Jan. 25, Cheney is scheduled to speak at an in-person event at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

No doubt she will be telling stories from her book and sermonizing what she calls “the cause of our time,” by which she means ensuring that “Donald Trump and those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him are defeated.”

Biggs, Gosar and many other elected Republicans in Arizona would fit into that category.

Can Liz Cheney: Save America ... from Republicans?

They tried to have the election results overturned as part of their undying fealty to Trump, and attacked Cheney when she first voted to impeach Trump and then worked with the House committee unearthing his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

She could make a third-party presidential run

Biggs went to Wyoming to campaign against her (she was defeated in the primary).

Gosar actually described the rioters who attacked police and violently broke into the Capitol while chanting “hang Mike Pence” as “peaceful patriots.”

About that Cheney once said that “as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near [Gosar] and helped him open his gas mask … . The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”

Cheney is even talking these days about a possible third-party presidential run if she thought it could derail the Trump train.

“That will all be part of my calculation as we go into the early months of 2024,” she told The Washington Post.

Expect fireworks from the Trump faithful

I’d imagine that at each stop on her speaking tour, Cheney will be attacked by former colleagues turned MAGA zealots.

You can guess who that might be in Arizona.

In her book Cheney wrote, “So strong is the lure of power that men and women who had once seemed reasonable and responsible were suddenly willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump.”

Adding that “most Republicans currently in Congress will do what Donald Trump asks, no matter what it is. I am very sad to say that America can no longer count on a body of elected Republicans to protect our republic.”

Yes, that is sad.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Liz Cheney brings her dump-Trump tour to Phoenix in January