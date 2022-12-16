Liz Hurley denies rumour she took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity

Liz Hurley - Matt Alexander/PA

Liz Hurley has denied that she is the woman who the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to amid claims that the revelation will be included in his memoir.

The actress was asked in an interview if rumours were to be believed that she had slept with Prince Harry when he was a teenager.

“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” she told The Times before adding: “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

The newspaper claimed that one of the “most extraordinary” disclosures in Prince Harry’s forthcoming autobiography, Spare, is that as a teenager he lost his virginity to a “beautiful older woman in the countryside”.

A spokesman for the Duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spare is due to be published on January 10 and is described as an "intimate and heartfelt" memoir and a book of “raw, unflinching honesty”.

It was expected to hit bookshelves in autumn but was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The change of date also allowed the Duke to include a note acknowledging that it was written before her death.

But Buckingham Palace is thought to be steeling itself for revelations that could be detrimental to the monarchy and in particular, the King, as Harry focuses on the traumatic events of his childhood.

Hurley joined forces with the Duke and others earlier this year to pursue legal action against the Daily Mail over phone hacking allegations.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House, which said in a press release: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”