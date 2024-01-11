With Liz Keating out at Cincinnati city council, city hall will be a 'clown show.' | Letters

A sampling of reader feedback about some recent columns and comments:

On Liz Keating’s departure as the last Republican on Cincinnati city council:

"I sincerely wish Ms. Keating all the very best in her future endeavors. Her common sense will certainly be missed, especially by the voting, taxpaying population of 'other backgrounds.' I don't hold out any hope of common sense and fiscal responsibility of the 9 that were re-elected and elected. It'll be a clown show. Buckle up."

– from Marjorie K, on Cincinnati.com.

Council member Liz Keating, the sole Republican council member and only member not reelected, reacts and puts her hand over her heart while Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval thanks her for her service during a Cincinnati City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at Cincinnati City Hall in Downtown Cincinnati. Keating lost her reelection Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, to Democrat Anna Albi.

Comment: It’s apparent there is concern about one-party government in the city. Also, from this and many other positive reader comments made about her, it’s clear that Keating left office with a lot of respect for her time in City Hall. At age 40, expect to see her staying active publicly in some form.

No Republicans in City Hall: Keating's departure leaves Ohio's largest cities without Republicans in office | Opinion

On praising Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection campaign in red-state Kentucky:

"Beshear assumes a well-deserved place on the national stage reserve bench ready to step in when the front line finally ages out. Well-deserved based on his strong leadership during the pandemic and multiple disasters as well as other crises."

– from Steve Deiters, on the Greater Cincinnati Politics group on Facebook.

Comment: Beshear and Keating would both be considered moderates within their respective parties, and there’s certainly a need for pragmatism in today’s polarized politics.

On frequent commentary about transgender issues on a local talk radio show:

"… hardly a day goes by that The Enquirer does not have an article or two or three regarding LGBTQ or specific transgender issues. In fact, in this same New Year’s Eve edition is a commentary titled 'Anti-trans legislation endangers our children' written by guest columnist Nick Zingarelli. I would like to point out that the USA Facts website states: 'Approximately 1.03% of the nation’s adult population, or 2.6 million Americans, identify as transgender.'

"While The Enquirer is very supportive of the transgender community, some could surely claim that its management is also obsessed with the issue and gives it disproportionate news coverage compared to other issues experienced by the other 98.97% of the population."

– from Glenn Harmeyer, in an excerpt of an email to Enquirer editors and others.

Comment: Glenn is a regular reader, and frequent commenter, and he’s correct there’s been a lot of transgender coverage. But it’s a chicken-and-the-egg question: transgender issues have been a dominant topic in Ohio’s Statehouse in the past year, with dozens of hearings, press conferences and debates about legislation that needed news coverage and examination. So one could also question why so much time is being spent in Columbus on legislation targeted at such a miniscule part of the population.

On spending by Catholic churches and organizations against the abortion rights constitutional amendment passed in November:

"Nobody gives a damn about your opinion in 'Jesus Christ Superstar:' 'Think of the things you can do with the money, choose any charity, give to the poor.' None of you flaming liberals ever think about the rights of the unborn, and that they are human beings that are being killed. The money spent by Catholic organizations to defeat Issue One was well spent. Your comments make me sick."

– From a reader sending directly to my personal email.

Comment: The column wasn’t focused on abortion itself, but on spending by tax-exempt religious organizations on a major political issue – legal because it was a nonpartisan ballot issue. As The Enquirer’s Dan Horn wrote, the Cincinnati archdiocese’s $1 million contribution to the campaign is roughly what it cost the church to run Catholic Charities for a year.

Also, I’m getting used to be called "liberal," but "flaming liberal?" Hoping that means "en fuego."

Year in review: Recognizing the heroes and zeroes of 2023 | Opinion

Extra points

No gender surgery for minors, after no abortion exceptions for raped minors?

Continuing the "obsession" with transgender issues, it’s telling that many of the same Republicans who’ve been professing their deep concern with Ohio minors undergoing gender-affirming surgery were supportive of the state’s pre-Issue 1 abortion law that allowed no exceptions for rape or incest.

That seemed very uncaring about minors after a 10-year-old Ohio girl impregnated by a rapist had to travel to Indiana to obtain a legal abortion.

Republicans also have raised an alarm about girls’ sports being overrun by transgender males. If so, it’s happening very stealthily in Ohio, so stealthily it’s unheard of in the overwhelming majority of sports organizations.

Maybe instead of transgender issues and trying to undercut the will of Ohioans on abortion and recreational marijuana, those in Columbus could focus on some non-culture wars issues that directly impact everyday people.

Beware the Ides of March

Mainly because that will mean a statewide primary election will be four days away.

Ohioans on March 19 can vote in primaries for legislative positions across the state.

That will include crowded races in the U.S. House District 2 that stretches across Clermont County among 16 southern Ohio counties. The heavily Republican district has drawn 12 of the party’s candidates seeking to replace GOP incumbent Brad Wenstrup. There are two Democrats running.

Drawing more national attention will be the Republican Senate primary for the nomination to oppose third-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state Sen. Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno on your TV and radio in the next two months.

Dan Sewell is a regular Opinion contributor to The Enquirer. Contact him at his personal email: dsewellrojos@gmail.com

