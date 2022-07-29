Liz Truss has best policies for small firms, say business leaders

Liz Truss - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Liz Truss’s support for a cut in National Insurance means she has the best policies for small firms, business leaders have said.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) told The Telegraph that the Foreign Secretary had outlined the most impressive agenda so far in the Tory leadership race.

It highlighted her plans for the reform of business rates as a policy that would boost small and medium-sized firms.

Although the FSB said Ms Truss was ahead in the race for small business support, there was a small chance that Rishi Sunak could overtake her if he announced more policies – but the organisation said he had so far he has done little for business.

Tina McKenzie, the FSB policy and advocacy chairman, said politicians needed to realise that “you cannot tax your way to growth”.

“We have been pushing ministers for a package of immediate help in the current crisis – the cost of living crisis is embedded within a cost of doing business crisis,” she said.

“This is not the time for ‘business as usual’ when we see small business confidence slumping, and one in seven small firms now saying they will need to shrink, close or sell their business.”

Ms McKenzie added: “We have put our priorities to all the candidates in this election, just as we have to all political parties. Changes are needed on four fronts – inflation, energy bills, fuel costs and pre-profit taxes.

“To help the economy grow, we seek an energy rebate to small businesses with premises, to match the household rebate through council tax; reductions in VAT, especially on energy, and fuel duty; a reversal of the NICs rise, which would create more jobs and increase pay; and long-delayed reforms of late payments and business rates which hold back our high streets.”

She said that “at this stage, I’d say Liz Truss has arguably backed these more than her opponent”, but added that there was “still time for both candidates to develop a strong pro-small business agenda to grow the economy”.

Ms Truss has already pledged to introduce an emergency budget to scrap the 1.25 per cent National Insurance rate rise, introduced in April, which is expected to cost businesses £16 billion this year.

She has pledged to keep corporation tax at 19 per cent, cancelling planned rises, and will set up new low-tax, low-regulation investment zones around the country.

In response to the comments from the FSB, Miss Truss said: “We can’t have business as usual on the economy. As prime minister, I’ll be on the side of small businesses up and down the country. I’ll make it my mission to deliver the changes they need, slashing taxes and red tape to get the economy growing.”