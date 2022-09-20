Liz Truss concedes that talks on UK free trade deal with US are years away

Daniel Martin
·5 min read
Liz Truss arrives at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday. The Prime Minister has ruled out the prospect of free trade talks between the UK and US any time soon - Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Liz Truss arrives at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday. The Prime Minister has ruled out the prospect of free trade talks between the UK and US any time soon - Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Liz Truss admitted a trade deal with the United States is years away, as she prepares to hold her first meeting with Joe Biden amid mounting tensions over Brexit and economic policy.

The Prime Minister will meet the US President in New York on Wednesday, with discussions about the Northern Ireland Protocol expected to feature heavily.

Later, she will address the United Nations General Assembly on her desire for more countries to cut taxes as a way to promote economic growth.

Ms Truss will tell diplomats that allowing people to keep more of their own money was vital to promote liberty throughout the world.

But in a sign that the pair have widely differing ideas about economic policy, Mr Biden derided such ideas as “trickle-down economics”, saying on Twitter that they “never work”.

It comes a day after Ms Truss tried to head off a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol by admitting she did not believe Britain will begin negotiations with the US on a trade deal for years.

She told reporters there was no prospect of talks on a free trade agreement with Washington in the “short or medium-term”.

Some US figures have suggested Washington will not countenance a trade deal with the UK if Britain tears up the Northern Ireland Protocol part of the Brexit agreement.

On Tuesday, the White House said that as well as discussing the two countries’ bilateral economic relationship, Mr Biden will bring up the Protocol at Wednesday’s meeting.

A spokesman said the US president “will encourage the UK and the European Union to work out a practical outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement”.

The pair’s meeting will take place just two days after Mr Biden attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Ms Truss also met Emmanuel Macron, the French president, on Tuesday, but the pair did not discuss the Protocol.

Liz Truss meeting Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters
Liz Truss meeting Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

Her outspoken comments on the prospect of a trade deal will be seen as a huge disappointment for many Brexit supporters, who believed that leaving the European Union would open the door to a series of lucrative global trade deals.

Ms Truss's comments are designed to highlight the Government's belief that this is an idle threat, because no trade deal is in the offing anyway.

She told reporters on the plane to New York that she was concentrating on reaching trade deals with India and countries in the Pacific.

Asked about the meeting with Mr Biden, Ms Truss said: “The number one issue is global security and making sure that we are able to collectively deal with Russian aggression and ensuring that Ukraine prevails.

“That is a huge priority for European security, as well as ensuring that we are working together with other members of the G7 to make sure we are not strategically dependent on authoritarian regimes.”

Ms Truss said her priorities were to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - a trade agreement bringing together Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and six other countries.

She also said she wanted to reach an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab states.

Earlier this month, Washington warned Ms Truss against dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was signed by Boris Johnson.

Discussing the Prime Minister’s first telephone conversation with Mr Biden, a spokesman for the White House said: “There’s no formal linkage on trade talks between the US and the UK and the Northern Ireland Protocol, as we have said, but efforts to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol would not create a conducive environment, and that’s basically where we are in the dialogue.”

A former senior White House official told The Telegraph that the Northern Ireland Protocol will be "high on the agenda" as Mr Biden seeks to address the "elephant in the room".

He said it was a "good move" by Ms Truss to take the prospect of a trade deal - which has long been considered unrealistic in Washington - out of the equation before meeting Mr Biden, said the former official, who worked with Mr Biden and is in touch with members of his current team.

He said: "It's important for the Prime Minister and her advisers to know there are issues the president sees through a pragmatic lens, and others through a deeply personal lens.

"You don't want to get the latter wrong.

"It will be high up the agenda. It's a priority for the president. Quite frankly, it's the elephant in the room that has to be addressed. It goes to the confidence and closeness in the special relationship. He does not want to be the president that saw a new hard border erected."

Ms Truss was right to "recalibrate" prospects of a trade deal, said the former official.

"It recognises the very remote possibility that can happen,” he said. “You've got to diffuse the expectation you created, and the danger that causes for your government. You don't want to go into office and come up short.

"In general, the prospect of a trade deal is pretty distant and remote.

"The US using it as leverage to stop the British from going down a perilous path is quite different than being able to realise anything close to what Liz Truss was looking for in terms of a trade deal."

The Protocol is part of the 2019 Brexit treaty, which avoids the need for a hard border with the Republic of Ireland by creating a trade and regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

It gives a special status to Northern Ireland, as part of both the EU Single Market and the UK internal market.

But to protect the EU Single Market in the Republic, the protocol introduced checks on some goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and gives judicial oversight to the European Court of Justice.

Recommended Stories

  • With Brittney Griner still in jail, WNBA players are skipping Russia

    Russia has been the preferred offseason destination for WNBA players because of the high salaries. But with Brittney Griner in jail, they are taking their talents elsewhere.

  • Court: Election denier can run for Ohio secretary of state

    A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election is eligible to run for Ohio secretary of state this fall, the state's high court ruled Tuesday. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras, who calls President Joe Biden “resident not president” and embraces aspects of the QAnon conspiracy in her “Tore Says” podcast, will appear on ballots as an independent. The Ohio Supreme Court split 4-2 in its ruling, with Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, joining the court's three Democrats, Justices Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer dissenting and Justice Sharon Kennedy not participating.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Will Not Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

    The late British monarch spent time with her great-grandchildren just a few months ago.

  • Coalition of leaders: Urgent action needed for food security

    Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa called Tuesday for urgent action and funding to ease a growing global food security crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and, thanks to climate change, threatens to get worse in coming years. Speaking at a Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly, the leaders demanded an end to the war, with each calling it a needless “aggression” and Spain’s prime minister accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “blackmail” the world with hunger by causing severe disruptions in the export of Ukrainian grain. The leaders also took Russia to task for spreading misinformation about the destination of Ukrainian grain that has been shipped out of the Black Sea under a U.N.-brokered agreement mediated by Turkey.

  • Separatists in Ukraine announced referendums to lock in Putin's control. Observers say any vote would be a sham.

    Four votes on joining Russia were announced in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The west, and Ukraine, calls it a sham tactic.

  • Zara and Mike Tindall Walk Hand in Hand Following Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

    The eldest granddaughter of the late monarch sat in the front row with her husband during the service, alongside Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

  • Ukraine, West denounce Russian referendum plans for occupied regions

    Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions plan to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and drew condemnation from Ukraine and its allies. In a tweet, he added: "Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say." U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums "unequivocally," and the European Union and Canada condemned the plan.

  • The 2-Minute Drill I Garrett Wilson, Drake London and other rookie WRs are thriving in 2022

    In this week's edition of the 2-minute drill, Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens talks about how we haven’t seen a first-year receiving group like this since 2014.&nbsp;

  • More military defeats could ‘finish off Vladimir Putin’, warns Russian war criminal

    Vladimir Putin faces being forced out of power over military failures or inflation, a former commander who led the pro-Russian 2014 separatist uprising in Ukraine has suggested.

  • Westminster Abbey - traditional church for royals in life and death

    Westminster Abbey in central London has been the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British royalty for nearly 1,000 years. On Monday, it will be the venue for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96. * The original church was built on the site of a monastery in the 11th century by King Edward the Confessor.

  • At UN, Truss aims to show UK can still lead on world stage

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss, a politician often compared to “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, is presenting herself to the world as a steely leader for tough times. The new prime minister has come to the United Nations to argue that in an increasingly unstable world, like-minded allies need to band together against “those who seek to weaponize the global economy.” In her speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Truss will call on bodies like the Group of Seven industrialized nations to act as an economic equivalent of NATO, helping one another endure the economic shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • King Charles chooses France for first state visit after bonding with Macron

    Plans are being finalised for the King to make France the surprise choice for his first state visit after he bonded with Emmanuel Macron over environmental issues.

  • Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

    Five states — Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont — will vote in the November midterm elections on whether or not to remove the punishment clause from their state constitutions.

  • Congress Blows Its Shot to Stop Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Revenge

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump quietly attempted what might have been his most brazen play yet to reshape the federal government in his image: He issued an executive order giving him the power to fire essentially any civil servant at will.That attempt was thwarted by the election of Joe Biden. But in laying out a 2024 presidential bid and a White House comeback, Trump has vowed to enact that order again immediately, Ax

  • Lindsey Graham thinks his GOP critics don't get the politics of abortion

    A person familiar with Graham’s thinking said that the senator was unwilling to put “the rights of the states over the rights of the unborn.” But however deeply held Graham’s views may be, they could jeopardize his party’s chances in November’s midterms.

  • The moving moment when Queen Elizabeth will be parted from her crown, orb and sceptre as the cameras are switched off

    Queen Elizabeth II will finally part company with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as the final hymn is sung at her committal ceremony, in what is likely to be one of the most moving moments of today's funeral.

  • UN Latest: Macron Slams Fist and Truss Wants a ‘Economic NATO’

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders got a chance to mingle in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicked off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Put

  • Arch Manning’s expensive visit & goodbye to the Bedlam Series

    Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a packed show today, including big week 4 matchups as well as an expensive recruiting visit

  • Sights, sounds and other highlights from Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

    Queen Elizabeth II was remembered and honored by hundreds of thousands of people in London on Monday. Here are five highlights from the state funeral.

  • Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to end | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the report that the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will no longer be played after the Sooners move to the SEC.