Liz Truss considers ‘nuclear’ option of five per cent VAT cut

Liz Truss - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of five per cent across the board to tackle the cost of living crisis, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Treasury will present the next prime minister with plans modelled on Gordon Brown’s response to the 2008 financial crisis as part of a series of options to offset soaring energy bills.

The headline rate of VAT could be cut by up to five per cent – the largest ever reduction – which would save the average household more than £1,300 a year.

Officials believe it would also protect businesses from collapsing and could come alongside more targeted measures to help the worst-off with energy bills following Friday’s price cap increase to £3,549 from October.

Although Ms Truss insists no decisions on financial support will be taken until after the end of the Conservative leadership contest, she is understood to have discussed a VAT cut with her top advisers, thought to include Jacob Rees-Mogg, and has not ruled one out.

If she wins, she will be presented with a menu of options including a 2.5 per cent or five per cent reduction in the headline rate of VAT, from the current standard rate of 20 per cent.

A five per cent cut would cost the taxpayer £3.2 billion a month, or £38 billion to keep in place for one year, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). It would also reduce inflation temporarily by around two per cent.

Ms Truss’s team is also considering extending a 5p cut in fuel duty, announced by Rishi Sunak at the last Budget, which would otherwise end in March.

While the latest Bank of England projections suggest inflation will reach 13 per cent this year, commercial bankers at Citi say it could rise as high as 18 per cent as energy bills continue to increase.

A source close to discussions told The Telegraph: “Cutting VAT is the nuclear option. They [the Treasury] have talked about the Gordon Brown approach that he took at the time, when it looked as though consumer confidence was falling.

“They are talking about the last big economic shock that hit the whole economy and consumers in 2008, and the Treasury’s response to that.”

The plans are based on Mr Brown’s decision to cut VAT from 20 per cent to 17.5 per cent for a year in December 2008 in response to the global financial crash. A similar policy was proposed again by Labour in 2012 under the coalition government, but was defeated in the Commons by Tory MPs.

The plans come as an exclusive Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph found that more than eight in 10 people believe that the cost of living crisis is as bad as the Covid pandemic or even worse.

Treasury officials are also working on parallel plans to reintroduce Covid-era relief for businesses, including a much larger temporary reduction in VAT for the hospitality, tourism and agriculture sectors.

In a sign of rising panic in the business community about the effect of rising energy bills on consumer spending, the owners of the Rose and Crown pub in Bebington, on the Wirral, said it had received a quote of £61,000 for its annual electricity bills, with the unit cost up from 15p to 97p.

Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s night-time economy adviser, on Saturday called for a price cap on energy bills for the hospitality industry as he warned of “closures like never before in our lifetime” if no action is taken.

As part of the menu of options, officials are understood to have drawn up plans for a temporary reduction in VAT rates on energy for businesses that would bring the tax from 20 per cent to five per cent in line with households.

Meanwhile, millions of pensioners face a £25,000 hit to their incomes as payments from retirement pots fail to keep up with surging price rises.

Experts have warned that almost three-quarters of the annual state pension risks being wiped out by soaring energy bills next year after Cornwall Insight, a consultancy, predicted that the price cap will breach £6,600 from April.

In France, ministers pledged on Saturday to maintain caps on power prices that prevent energy firms from increasing by no more than four per cent into next year in an attempt to protect households from spiralling rates.

Ms Truss’s campaign has begun drawing up plans for her “emergency Budget”, but a source close to her said on Saturday night that it “would not be right for her to announce her plans before she has even been elected prime minister or seen all the facts”.

She is understood to have changed her mind after initially declaring there would be “no handouts” under her leadership, and is planning to appoint an economics adviser in Number 10 to help deal with the cost of living crisis.

“Three weeks ago they were saying that we need everything to be much more targeted, and it needs to be more precise – it can’t be a whole economy approach,” said a source with knowledge of her team’s discussions.

“But they just don’t have time to do that. People are going to start going out of business from the minute she takes office.”

Writing for The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the former housing secretary, said he had been the “first Cabinet minister to raise the threat of inflation back in 2020” and called for the new prime minister to “recognise the relationship between energy, power and geopolitics as great Western leaders once did”.

Despite backing Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, Mr Jenrick has been tipped as a potential Cabinet minister in Ms Truss’s government if she wins.

A Treasury spokesman said the Government was making the “necessary preparations to ensure a new government has options to deliver additional support as quickly as possible, adding: “No major fiscal decisions will be taken until the new prime minister is in post.”