Liz Truss faces growing Cabinet rebellion over plan to cut benefits

Liz Truss was challenged in the Cabinet over benefits, with four ministers understood to be backing a rise in line with inflation.

The Prime Minister wants to cut benefits in real terms by linking next year’s rise to earnings growth rather than inflation, saving £7 billion a year.

However, four Cabinet ministers – Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary; Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons; Sir Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary – have spoken out against the plan.

On Tuesday morning, the issue of benefits uprating was raised during the political section of Cabinet.

It was understood that Ms Smith presented her argument that she believed the Government should be doing all it can to protect the vulnerable.

It was also believed that Mr Rees-Mogg spoke up to express his concerns.

Ms Truss warned that Britain faced a crisis more serious than even the global economic crash.

Later, Kwasi Kwarteng revealed that he would make his announcement on how benefits will be increased on Oct 31 as part of his long-awaited mid-term fiscal plan.

In a sign that despite the Cabinet rebellion, the Treasury is still in favour of a benefits squeeze, according to the Chancellor’s deputy, who added that taxpayers’ interests would have to be taken into account.

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, warned that any decision on benefits will “balance considerations of fairness with... the interests of the taxpayer”.

It came after Julian Smith, the former chief whip, urged ministers not to balance the books “on the backs of the poorest”.

Braving ‘tough economic times’

Downing Street said that Ms Truss used Cabinet to discuss the “tough economic times” that Britain faces following the Covid pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“The combination means we face the greatest economic challenge than the global financial crisis,” she is reported to have said.

The Prime Minister told colleagues that the Government’s energy price guarantee had left people facing bills of £6,000 and the highest tax burden for 70 years, which would have led to an “intolerable human cost”.

She pledged to move forward with engagement with MPs, and said meetings would continue over the next few weeks.

She also revealed that MPs would be given the chance to meet the Chancellor face-to-face to “discuss ideas” relating to the upcoming mid-term fiscal plan.

Ms Truss concluded by urging her party to “turn our power on Labour”, saying that it was “part of the anti-growth coalition which is stopping people commuting to work, getting investment into local areas and enabling people to get on with life”.

Elsewhere, Mr Kwarteng was warned that he would “unsettle the markets” unless he secured support from MPs for his economic policies.

Mel Stride, the Conservative MP for Central Devon, cautioned him to reach out to members across the Commons to be “absolutely certain” he can get the measures approved or run the risk of further economic turmoil.

Mr Smith also insisted that the Government must not balance forthcoming tax cuts “on the back of the poorest people in our country”.

Mr Philp declined to comment on whether the Government will increase benefits in line with inflation, but said it would be “mindful” of cost-of-living pressures.

Mr Smith then asked: “Could he confirm to this House that the Government will not balance the forthcoming tax cuts on the back of the poorest people in our country?”

Mr Philp replied: “I think the objective of this Government is, first of all, to make sure that the economy is growing, that will help lift wages, create new jobs and it will create a sustainable tax base for our public services.

“But as we make these decisions [Mr Smith] refers to, of course, we’re going to balance considerations of fairness, the cost of living pressures people suffer along of course with the interests of taxpayers, who are working hard to pay tax as well.”

‘No return to austerity’

Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal plan will set out how the Government plans to get debt falling as a proportion of national income in the wake of the £43 billion mini-Budget tax giveaway and the commitment to cap energy bills for the next two years.

The Chancellor will have to find more than £60 billion of spending cuts to get the public finances back under control if he does not cancel tax cuts, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

In response, Downing Street said Ms Truss still rejects austerity.

Asked if Ms Truss stood by her predecessor Boris Johnson’s commitment that there would be no return to the austerity era, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes.”

He continued: “These are challenging times and we have made significant interventions costing many billions to provide the necessary support to protect people from these global challenges.

“Obviously that will require some decisions on spending, but it will be the Chancellor who comes forward to set those out.”