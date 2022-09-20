Liz Truss hints at sweeping tax cuts as she champions economic ‘freedom’

Liz Truss, pictured in New York on Tuesday, will tell the UN that ‘we want people to keep more of the money they earn’ - Toby Melville/Reuters

Liz Truss suggested further sweeping tax cuts were on the way as she put economic “freedom” at the heart of her premiership.

The Prime Minister gave a heavy hint that she would go much further than reversing the rise in National Insurance and cancelling planned increases in corporation tax, with cuts to income tax and VAT potentially in the frame.

She told reporters there was “no doubt” in her mind that tax cuts promoted economic growth, saying her government would be looking at tax rates across the board.

And she said she was prepared to be “unpopular” as she suggested she was determined to go ahead with plans to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses in Friday’s mini-Budget.

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Ms Truss will say that allowing people to keep more of their money is vital to liberty across the world.

“The commitment to hope and progress must begin at home in the lives of every citizen that we serve,” she will say. “We want people to keep more of the money they earn, because we believe that freedom trumps instruction.”

However, this put her on a collision course with Joe Biden, the US president, with whom she will hold her first official meeting on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

On Tuesday, Ms Truss confirmed that she plans to scrap the NI rise and proposed corporation tax increases, telling the BBC: “I’ll always work to make sure that we are helping those who are struggling.

“That’s why we took the action that we took on energy bills, because we didn’t want to see households facing unaffordable bills. And that’s why we’re going to take the action on National Insurance, reversing that increase as well.

“So, yes, we do have to take difficult decisions to get our economy right. We have to look at our tax rates. So corporation tax needs to be competitive with other countries so that we can attract that investment.”

Story continues

Speaking to reporters on the plane to New York on Monday night, Ms Truss said: “Lower taxes lead to economic growth; there is no doubt in my mind about that.

“Having the highest taxes in 70 years and putting up corporation tax at a time when we’re trying to attract investment to this country isn’t going to deliver growth. We need to be competitive.”

On Tuesday night, Mark Littlewood, the director general of the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “I'm expecting and hoping that we'll see a large number of tax cuts, but I think the Chancellor needs to go even further than that. It won't just be about tax and spend.

“I think we might see the most radical changes in tax and regulatory policy since the 1980s.”

Ms Truss also told reporters that high energy prices this winter – a by-product of the West’s decision to bolster Ukraine against Russian aggression – were a “price worth paying” to ensure the security of Europe.

The Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, on Tuesday, but the pair did not did not discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol or Channel migrants.