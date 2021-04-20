Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over 'glacially slow' trade negotiations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fisher
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Truss - PA
Liz Truss - PA

Liz Truss has thrown down the gauntlet to her Australian counterpart over “glacially slow” progress in trade deal talks, as her allies urged Canberra to “show us the colour of their money”.

The International Trade Secretary is preparing for showdown negotiations with Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, after he accepted her invitation to meet face-to-face in London this week.

Sources in her department told The Telegraph that Australia needs to show “some serious movement on their side” to unblock negotiations on a free trade agreement, which are said to have stalled since Mr Tehan took up the role in December.

By contrast the first four rounds of talks, led by his predecessor Simon Birmingham and Ms Truss, made “really rapid progress”, it is claimed.

Canberra has been accused of being “slow to move on key UK asks”, including on sensitive areas in services, investment and business visas – particularly in legal services and management consultancy.

These sectors are viewed as central to the British economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

The UK also wants to see Australian tariffs slashed on Scotch whisky and cars, both levied at 5 per cent at present. By turns Canberra is pushing for bigger wins on agriculture, particularly lower tariffs on meat exported to Britain.

A bilateral trade deal between the two nations is expected to boost UK exports to Australia by around £900 million.

Mr Tehan arrives in the UK on Wednesday evening and the two-day dialogue begins on Thursday.

He is expected to launch a media and PR blitz while in London.

The source close to Ms Truss quipped: “She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours.”

The ally said that Mr Tehan and Ms Truss have struck up a good rapport, but added: “He is inexperienced compared to Liz. He needs to show that he can play at this level.

“Australia need to show us the colour of their money. They’re great friends of ours and talk a good game about free trade and wanting a deal, but they need to match those words with action.”

It is thought that there is pressure on Mr Tehan to make a substantial breakthrough before flying back to Australia on Friday night, given the rare exception made for him to leave the country amid its strict closure of the borders due to Covid.

British officials believe it is highly unlikely, although not impossible, that a trade deal could be clinched between the pair before his departure, but if the talks unblock the remaining issues, an agreement could be achievable within six to eight weeks.

Ms Truss believes that in-person talks at the political level hold the key to finalising the deal.

She successfully employed a similar tactic with Japan last summer, using “occasionally fiery face-to-face negotiations” with her Japanese counterpart to make headway over the most contentious issues.

Annual UK trade with Australia is worth over £18 billion, with services accounting for 60 per cent. There is a wider strategic importance to a bilateral trade deal for Britain, because the Government wants to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – the £9 trillion free trade area in which Australia is a key player – later this year.

Striking a UK-Australia deal would pave the way towards eventual British membership of the trading bloc, which is viewed by Whitehall as a crucial counterweight to China and its trade practices that are accused of distorting markets.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Reasonable’ use of force? How a Charlotte case could influence jury in Chauvin trial

    Both sides in the murder trial of a former police officer in the death of George Floyd lay claim to a US Supreme Court ruling that set the standard for assessing the use of force by law enforcement.

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Zion Williamson said he loves playing in New York, and now the NBA world is losing its mind

    Zion Williamson said he loves playing in New York, and immediately, fans and the media tied him to the Knicks.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Home where Harriet Tubman likely learned 'how to navigate and survive' discovered in Maryland

    The house, owned by Tubman's father Ben Ross, was discovered amid a search that began in November 2020.

  • Biden says he's praying for the 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial

    With the jury now sequestered and cut off from the outside world, President Biden felt comfortable weighing in on Derek Chauvin's murder trial Tuesday. Biden said he's praying for the "right verdict" and that the "evidence is overwhelming," indicating he believes Chauvin was responsible for George Floyd's death last May. He added that he has also spoken to Floyd's family over the phone. President Biden says he spoke to George Floyd's family and he's "praying the verdict is the right verdict" in the Chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/gxf2bjxlK2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021 Although Biden's stance on the trial seems clear, he once again called for "peace and tranquility" in response to the verdict, no matter what it is, amid government concerns about a potentially violent public reaction to an acquittal. Some observers questioned Biden's choice to opine on the trial at all, even with the jury unable to access the public discourse at this point. The Chauvin jury is sequestered, and in theory cut off from news from the outside world, which should reduce the chances of Biden's comment leading to a mistrial. But still seems like a reckless thing to say. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Derek Chauvin defence team seeks mistrial over Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ comments — but judge rules it out

    If a mistrial is declared, a defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball says injury was ‘nothing too big.’ A month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, the Washington Post reports. A medical examiner said the Capitol riot 'played a role.'

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died one day after confronting rioters during the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

  • What is in the Florida anti-riot bill branded a ‘disgrace’ by critics?

    Legislation goes after protesters and local governments alike, turns misdemeanors into felonies, and makes it possible to sue localities that have been found to impede law enforcement

  • Biden calls George Floyd’s family to pray for them ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

    ‘He was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK,’ Philonise Floyd tells the TODAY Show

  • Armin Laschet: Safe choice to replace Angela Merkel, but can he lead the party to victory?

    Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided. "The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder. Mr Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, had faced off against Mr Laschet for over a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Ms Merkel's party. Mr Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Mr Laschet's, had significant support in the CDU. The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the Sept 26 parliamentary election, in which Ms Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term. The 60-year-old Mr Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Soeder is the governor of Bavaria. Profile: The uninspiring choice of Armin Laschet The son of a miner from the town of Aachen on the Dutch border, Mr Laschet has made his way to the top of German politics by combining a steely ambition with the sunny demeanour typical of the Rhine region. The 60-year-old’s election as party leader this January is the latest step in a winding career. He entered the Bundestag in his early thirties, did a stint in the European parliament and then returned to local politics in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has been state leader since 2017. Mr Laschet is often characterised as the continuity candidate, a man who will keep an open mind on a variety of centrist coalition partners in the same way that Ms Merkel has done. For a long time he was seen as a loyalist, sticking by Ms Merkel throughout the divisive days of the refugee crisis. When wooing party delegates at the January conference, he assured them that he has the same soft leadership skills that have made such a success of Ms Merkel’s leadership. “I’m not one for self-promotion. I’m just Armin Laschet,” he said. But there have been notable fissures in the relationship between the Chancellor and the CDU leader in recent months. Mr Laschet’s liberal instincts mean that he has occasionally criticised lockdowns. In February, he lamented that “banning everything, being strict, treating citizens like little children - that's not something that’s sustainable in the long run.” Ms Merkel has in turn publicly admonished him for not being firm enough in his application of pandemic rules in his home state.