Minister hints at further climbdown on energy saving tips - live updates

09:54 AM

Britain could use a few energy-saving tips

Maybe Liz Truss is a libertarian but a government that spends £60 billion (at least!) to keep your energy bills down is not, writes Tim Stanley.

This massive bailout follows furlough, eat-out-to-help-out and a National Insurance hike to bankroll the NHS. The latter has been reversed but the spending has not, so the Government is living off borrowed money.

That our state is still activist was hammered home by Jacob Rees-Mogg at the Tory party conference, where he noted that while he wishes to strip away nonsensical regulation, the basic stuff around integrity and safety will stay (you would not believe, he said, how many people injure themselves each year falling off ladders).

Jacob is rumoured to support a public information campaign to encourage us to use less energy over the winter – a plan blocked by No 10 on the grounds that people don’t like to be told what to do. I could introduce you to a lady called Miss Whiplash who has made lots of money proving that the opposite is true.

Tim Stanley: This is about efficient use of taxpayer cash

09:45 AM

Breaking: More than 1,000 crossed Channel yesterday

More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to reach the UK in a single day for the fourth time in seven weeks.

Some 1,065 people made the journey yesterday in 25 boats, according to the Ministry of Defence.

09:40 AM

The latest from Ukraine: 75 missiles rain down on Kyiv

Five Ukrainian cities have been targeted in coordinated revenge attacks a day after Vladimir Putin was urged to retaliate over an explosion on a key Crimea bridge.

Several loud blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital around 8.15am local time in what appeared to be coordinated attacks on several cities as 75 missiles rained down across the country.

Cars are seen on fire as Russian missile strikes continue - Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

As well as Kyiv, the cities of Lviv, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were also hit by shelling amid calls for revenge from Russian hardliners.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Russia was trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth", and confirmed that people had died in the attacks.

Follow the latest on Ukraine throughout the day

09:36 AM

'The Tories must end this reckless experiment'

Following the disastrous start to Liz Truss’s premiership, and in particular the disastrous and unnecessary mini-Budget, Tory MPs have started to compare the next election to 1997, writes Nick Timothy. And they have good reason to do so.

Poll after poll shows Labour leads of 20 and even 30 percentage points. According to one, more voters under the age of 50 say they would vote Green than Tory. MPs representing constituencies that have always returned Tories worry about their chances of re-election.



Nobody doubts that these are difficult times. There is a war in Europe, and an energy crisis. The world is still suffering the after-effects of lockdowns and Covid restrictions. There is inflation and – after years of super-low interest rates and quantitative easing – tightening monetary policy.



Yet all this makes what the Government has done even more reckless. Remember, there was no reason whatsoever to announce a new Budget on September 23. But drunk on their own ideology, and egged on by their libertarian think-tank cheerleaders, the Prime Minister and Chancellor turned their radical talk into radical action – and in doing so unleashed a terrible financial, economic and political crisis.

Nick Timothy: The Tories must remove or constrain Liz Truss

09:22 AM

John Cleese: Britain's flesh wounds are getting worse

"Not on your nelly" is how John Cleese would respond to any approach from the BBC, the comedian said as he confirmed a regular new television show with GB News.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr Cleese claimed he would not get "five minutes into the first show before I'd been cancelled or censored".

"I met one or two of the people concerned [with GB News] and had dinner with them, and I liked them very much. And what they said was: 'People say it's the Right-wing channel - it's a free speech channel.'"

On his own politics, Mr Cleese took aim at a "confusing mess" and railed against the "appalling debate on Brexit, when I thought this country had sunk to the lowest intellectual level I can ever remember".

"I don't think that this country is in a good state at the moment. In fact, I think the last three Tory administrations have been progressively more and more disastrous."

09:11 AM

Coming up today

Nicola Sturgeon will make her keynote speech at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen at around 3.15pm.

Kwasi Kwarteng meets with the IMF for the first time in America after its rebuke of his 'mini-Budget'.

The House of Commons is not sitting - MPs return tomorrow.

The House of Lords returns, and will be sitting for swearing-in ceremonies.

09:07 AM

Barristers end strike after accepting Government pay offer

Barristers have called off their strike after a majority voted to accept the Government's improved pay offer, writes Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted by a 56.8 per cent to 43.2 per cent majority to accept a £54 million package offered by the new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Announcing the result on Twitter, the CBA said the industrial action would be suspended from 6pm on Monday evening.

The six-month dispute has led to hundreds of trials being delayed, adding to the backlog of nearly 60,000 crown court cases.

08:50 AM

Sajid Javid: Focus on suicide like any other major killer

My brothers and I were extremely close growing up, Sajid Javid writes for the Telegraph today.

The five of us were born within seven years of each other and shared the two-bedroom flat above the family shop in Bristol. We relied on each other and especially on my eldest brother, Tariq. We talked about everything, good and bad: girlfriends, doing badly at exams and who was going to tell dad.

In July 2018, Tariq took his own life. I was home secretary at the time and received the news from my younger brother over the phone. I was stunned. As a family, we simply had not seen it coming. His absence is painful for us all. I often wonder if I could have made a difference and helped him. It is a question I will never know the answer to, and one that always brings feelings of guilt.

The pain we feel in our family is, sadly, far from unique. In 2021 there were more than 5,000 suicides registered in England. Someone dies from suicide in the UK approximately every 90 minutes. I wish I could say the situation is improving, but the trends have broadly been going in the wrong direction for some time.

Today, as we mark World Mental Health Day, we can welcome the progress we’ve made in reducing the stigma. But there is so much more to do, including on suicide prevention.

Sajid Javid: It's too late for my brother - but a better strategy could save many lives

08:47 AM

All ears

Liz Truss is ready to listen to Conservative critics who oppose proposals to increase benefit payments by less than inflation, Charles Hymas reports.

The Prime Minister is facing a growing rebellion over benefit cuts amid speculation that she is preparing to cave in to pressure from her Cabinet to increase welfare payments in line with inflation.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A Downing Street source said Ms Truss was "genuinely undecided" but "will be listening to Cabinet and colleagues” on both sides of the argument.

Separately, Greg Hands – a prominent backer of Rishi Sunak – was appointed as the new trade minister in an olive branch to backbench critics who claim she favoured her own supporters in forming her Government.

08:42 AM

Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t regret saying she ‘detests’ Tories

Nicola Sturgeon said she did not regret saying she "detests" the Tories after being accused of using "really dangerous" language and insulting more than 600,000 Scottish Conservative voters.

The First Minister insisted she was referring to Tory "policies and values" rather than individual politicians or voters after her comments sparked controversy.

Nicola Sturgeon - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Asked whether she would prefer a Tory or Labour government, the First Minister, who will deliver her keynote speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen at around 3.15pm this afternoon, told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg: "I detest the Tories and everything they stand for, so it’s not difficult to answer that question.

"Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now. I think we need to see more of a radical alternative from Labour rather than just a pale imitation."

08:36 AM

Government has not ruled out energy-saving campaign

The Government is still "thinking about" an energy-saving campaign, the Work and Pensions minister suggested this morning.

An information drive to the tune of £15million urging the public to conserve energy, which was backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, was last week rejected by Downing Street.

Victoria Prentis, appearing on this morning's broadcast round for the Government, was asked by Sky News why ministers decided against the campaign. This was her response:

Well, it’s something that we’re thinking about. But at the moment we don’t think we need to spend a lot of public money on a campaign like that. The reason for that is we are very lucky, particularly when you look at other places in Europe that don’t have the energy security we have, we’re only about 20 per cent reliant on the imports of gas in this country.



Certainly the environmentalist in me says for goodness sake turn the lights off when you leave a room and use energy very carefully… But I don’t think that we need to frighten people and what I’m really worried about is older people and vulnerable people do need to put the heating on and do need to feel able to do that.



So we have to get the balance right with the messaging. If we need to give more messaging later on in the winter then we’ll do that. But at the moment what’s important is we help people to understand there is enough energy.

08:24 AM

Sajid Javid adds to pressure on Truss

Benefits "must" rise with inflation to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Sajid Javid said this morning.

The former chancellor, who ran to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader, reflected on how Britons were going through "incredibly challenging times".

"We can all see that in our community," he told the Today programme. "So, I personally believe that benefits must stay in line with inflation.

"I hope when - I think the Government is reviewing this decision, there's no decision - but I hope that decision is a clear one to upgrade with inflation."

On whether Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, should wait as planned to release Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts and analysis based on his plans, Mr Javid added: "I would definitely encourage him to publish it as soon as he can. I think the sooner the better, as far as the markets are concerned."

08:16 AM

Ministers launch back to work mental health drive

A major back to work drive for people signed off sick with mental health problems will help Britain’s quest for growth, Number 10 has claimed.

Ministers want to boost the labour force by a further 100,000 people as they strive to cut the benefits bill.

The initiative comes after the Government was alarmed by a sharp rise in economic inactivity in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Downing Street has already announced plans to coax over-50s back into work.

Number 10 has pledged that £122 million will go towards helping put recipients of mental health support in touch with job advisers.

08:12 AM

Benefits could be 'more targeted' this winter

Benefits support could be "more targeted" this winter, the Department for Work and Pensions minister suggested this morning.

Speaking to Sky News, Victoria Prentis said: "It’s obviously a really worrying time for people on benefits because they know that inflation is rising and they want us to make this decision as soon as we possibly can so that they have the security of knowing how their benefits will be next year, I get that completely.

"But I can’t possibly make that decision on my own now. We need to get the figures, get everything at our disposal and then we will make that decision as quickly as we can."

And during her appearance on Times Radio, Ms Prentis added: "There are many different ways of making this decision, it may be something more targeted would even be possible. I really can’t decide as much as I’d love to on air now."

08:10 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through another day in Westminster as recess comes to an end.

Liz Truss has this morning been urged to raise benefits in line with inflation amid the cost-of-living crisis amid fears of a backbench rebellion if she pursued real terms cuts.

Baroness Stroud pointed to the likes of Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader and work and pension secretary, who have signalled their support for benefits increasing in line with rising prices.