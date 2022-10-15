Liz Truss news: Jeremy Hunt warns we need tax rises and wide spending cuts - live updates

Jeremy Hunt - Geoff Pugh

The new Chancellor has warned Britain will need both tax rises and wide spending cuts as the Government reforms its economic policy.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending and made pledges to cut tax a major part of her Conservative leadership campaign this summer.

But Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed yesterday afternoon, warned nine times in one interview that "difficult decisions" would be needed in the coming weeks and months.

"We’re going to have to take some very tough decisions on both spending and tax," he told Sky News. "Spending will not go up as much as people want and there’ll be more efficiencies to find and we won’t have the speed of tax cuts we are hoping for and some taxes will have to go up. That’s the reality of the very challenging situation we face."

Mr Hunt added there were "mistakes" made in the mini-Budget set out by Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who was sacked yesterday, last month, adding: "The way she and the former chancellor went about it didn’t work and that’s why we’re doing it a different way."

09:22 AM

If Truss knows her history, she should be worried

With hindsight, we might blame Theresa May, writes Tom Harris. It was she who became the first prime minister since John Major to sack a chancellor of the exchequer, dismissing George Osborne’s services when she entered Downing Street in 2016.

Chancellors' tenures tend to be longer than that of your average cabinet minister, for good reason. The partnership between party leader and chancellor is often forged even before government is achieved.

In government, that relationship became, shall we say, more difficult. This in itself isn't unusual – it’s hardly a surprise that the holder of the most important cabinet office aside from the prime minister almost invariably has designs on the highest office.

09:17 AM

MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess

It has been a year since Sir David Amess, the Tory MP for Southend West and a giant of parliamentary politics, was murdered at a constituency surgery.

Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, tweeted this morning: "My friend, David Amess, was murdered a year ago tomorrow. David was a dedicated public servant, and my thoughts are with his family, friends, and the people of Southend on this first anniversary."

Sir David Amess - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, wrote: "A man so full of love and joy shall never be forgotten, and his absence is felt."

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, added: "A year ago today, Sir David Amess, my dear friend was murdered. David was an outstanding public servant full of kindness, energy and integrity. He was killed serving the public in a senseless attack on democracy."

09:11 AM

Sunak backers react to Hunt setting out his stall

Tory backbenchers who supported Rishi Sunak's leadership run praised the change in economic direction signalled by Jeremy Hunt this morning.

Richard Graham, the MP for Gloucester, said the new Chancellor was "absolutely right to focus on a financial statement to reassure the markets, prioritising stable public finances above tax cuts".

Laura Farris, the MP for Newbury, retweeted a post which lauded Mr Hunt's "proper Conservative economic strategy".

The post, written by Will Tanner, a centre-right think tank director, read: "Yes to economic growth, no to unfunded tax cuts. Deal with the economy as it is, not as you want it to be."

09:02 AM

Andrew Lilico: Liz Truss might as well leave right now

Liz Truss has reversed the flagship policy of her Conservative leadership campaign and is raising corporation tax to 25 per cent from next April, writes Andrew Lilico.

Hugely raising business taxes right into the face of a recession is a bizarre policy that no-one would have proposed had Rishi Sunak as Chancellor not already announced in March 2021 that the tax would go up in two years time.

Truss’s central macroeconomic policy has been rejected. Her plan was to get through the recession with a combination of the energy package and some tax cuts, then have a fiscal consolidation. Every element of that plan has been utterly smashed.

08:58 AM

'What a hoot!'

A Liz Truss backer has praised the "assurance" given by Jeremy Hunt on the airwaves this morning.

Michael Fabricant, the MP for Lichfield, wrote on Twitter: "The interview on the Today programme this morning, gives me assurance that we can now start to address the important issues.

"But did you hear Miriam Margolyes after? Got wedged in her chair and saying 'f--k' on the BBC [Radio] Four wireless! What a hoot!"

08:54 AM

What does the alternative look like?

Five years ago, deep in the Corbyn malaise, it would have been inconceivable for a Labour shadow chancellor to be swapping gossip with the world’s most influential bankers, policymakers and press barons, writes Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent.

But for the party’s host, the US businessman, politician and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg and his fellow influencers, Ms Reeves was undoubtedly the main attraction on Tuesday night.

Sir Keir Starmer - Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

By yesterday evening, Liz Truss sacked her Chancellor in a desperate bid to stabilise the markets and save her own skin. How long she would last, estimated by some in days and weeks rather than years, dominated Westminster conversation.

It is natural then that eyes should be turning to Labour, which is now between 20 and 30 points ahead in the polls. Some think it is all but a given that the party will win the next election – and wise hands say it could come sooner than expected.

08:48 AM

A new 'chief executive' for Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt endorsed Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership after being voted out of the race in July, saying: "This is the wrong time for populist crowd-pleasing and the right time for honesty."

He will now hold huge power over a weakened Prime Minister, raising the likelihood that much of her Growth Plan would now be axed, as allies said that he would act as her "chief executive".

Jeremy Hunt - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Mr Hunt ran for the Conservative leadership on a platform of slashing corporation tax to 15 per cent to boost growth but also opposed cuts to personal levies such National Insurance and income tax, with which Ms Truss still intends to press ahead.

08:42 AM

Miriam Margolyes turns the air blue

Appearing on the Today programme straight after Jeremy Hunt, the actress, who rarely minces her words in broadcast interviews, said live on air: "I told him what a difficult job he had to do. What I really wanted to say was 'f--- you'."

08:40 AM

Analysis: A change of direction - and a path fraught with risks

RIP Trussonomics, we hardly knew you. Jeremy Hunt's first comments as Chancellor represent a staggering double U-turn and a significant change of course for a Prime Minister who has been in the job for a matter of weeks.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending when grilled by Sir Keir Starmer, but in the face of market turmoil Mr Hunt confirmed there would be "difficult decisions" and "efficiency" measures facing every department - including defence.

More fundamentally, Ms Truss was elected by her party members on a low-tax agenda and vowed to govern as a conservative.

But corporation tax will now rise next April after all, despite her countless attacks on Rishi Sunak over the planned increase and her pledge not to increase it.

Despite reports last night Mr Hunt has been told to rule out further U-turns, he was unable to do this. Britain wakes this morning to a very, very different economic direction to what many will have hoped for and expected. It is an enormous political and economic gamble.

08:26 AM

Liz Truss will be around at next election, suggests Hunt

Liz Truss will still be in office at the next election, Jeremy Hunt suggested a few moments ago.

"When we are judged at a general election, we will be judged by what we deliver in the next 18 months far more than what has happened over [the last few] weeks," he told the Today programme.

Liz Truss - Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP

"I don’t want to pretend it’s not been a very, very difficult few weeks. But Conservatives in Parliament are united on the most important issues.

On : "We had a leadership election. Some people, including me, didn’t vote for the Prime Minister but we recognise she won it fair and square."

08:23 AM

Jeremy Hunt: We must fund every penny of our plans

Jeremy Hunt argued increasing borrowing and debt would "not work" to fund tax cuts.

"As a Conservative who wants to reduce taxes, we need to find a path to do so sustainably."

Mr Hunt set out his ambition to "turbocharge" the economy by having the lowest business taxes of any major economy, but said his hope to corporation tax and business rates would not yield "immediately".

"We need to show the markets and the country we can fund every single penny of our spending plans."

08:18 AM

'There are going to be no easy choices'

Jeremy Hunt has said that while defence spending will need to increase, he "can't make a promise to you here and now" about the timings of this rise.

Pressed on if this would affect Ms Truss’s decision to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP, he replied: "I'm leaving open all possibilities this morning. I wish I could give you more details but I will be presenting to Parliament a fortnight on Monday exactly what's going to happen and all of those figures.

"The defence department too is going to have to help find efficiencies. The long term ability to fund an increase in defence spending will depend on stability in the economic situation. The thing I want to be upfront with people is there are going to be no easy choices and lots of the things people are hoping for won't happen."

Insisting he had "fundamental confidence" in the British economy, Mr Hunt told the Today programme: "We have a massive amount going for us. But the reason we remain the world's fifth or sixth largest economy... despite the doom and gloom, is at key moments in our history we've been prepared to take difficult decisions. And this is one ."

08:15 AM

Jeremy Hunt: I have scope to change mini-Budget

Asked if he had been given a clean slate to change elements of the mini-Budget, Jeremy Hunt responded: "Yes".

Mr Hunt suggested there would be cuts to health spending, suggesting: "I'm going to be asking all Government departments to be finding additional efficiency savings. No one cares about the NHS more than I do but we're also going to have pressure on the tax side."

He told the Today programme his "priority" would be to help struggling businesses and families get through a difficult time, adding: "We are a compassionate Conservative government."

Mr Hunt did not confirm whether benefits would rise with inflation, as he insisted the decision would be made "in the round".

08:12 AM

What did Kwarteng do wrong?

Asked this question on the Today programme, Jeremy Hunt paid tribute to his sacked predecessor for "what he did right" in the form of the energy price freeze.

"There were two mistakes. It was wrong to cut the top rate of tax for the very highest earners at a time we're going to have to be asking for sacrifices from everyone to get through a very difficult period.

"And it was wrong to fly blind and announce those plans without the discipline of the Office for Budget Responsibility."

08:10 AM

Why sacking Kwarteng was a victory for the Blob

What are the right words to describe Liz Truss’s sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer? asks Charles Moore.

I would say: "Disgraceful but necessary." Disgraceful, because his failed policy was her failed policy, too; necessary, because the alternative would have been her resignation as well, and that would have been irresponsible.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

People say that Ms Truss is now discredited. It is hard to disagree. But if she had thrown in the towel today, she would have added to her errors. Neither party nor country is ready for yet another Tory leadership contest or for a general election.

And the pickle we are in is not the consequence of the democratic process, but of its usurpation by central banks, global banks, bureaucracies and international financial institutions, in which too many political leaders have been complicit.

08:07 AM

More from Sir John Redwood

Sir John has urged Jeremy Hunt to pursue the Growth Plan as he warned the corporation tax rise would be "bad for jobs and investment".

"He will need more positive ways of seeing off recession and encouraging business growth," he wrote on Twitter.

"The PM is right to want growth, creating more better paid jobs and expanding UK production of more of our own food, energy and industrial goods. We need to fight world recessionary forces.

"You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown."

08:04 AM

'We have a Government in search of a growth strategy'

A staunch backer of Liz Truss said her U-turn on corporation tax made a recession more likely as he urged her to press ahead with tax cuts.

Sir John Redwood, a respected Thatcherite voice on the Tory backbenches, told the Today programme: "We need to have all those measures we've been promised and we still haven't seen to up the growth rate, because at the moment we have a Government in search of a growth strategy."

07:58 AM

No return to austerity 'in the way we had it in 2010'

Jeremy Hunt ruled out a return to George Osborne-style austerity as he confirmed all departments would be asked to make more cuts than was first hoped.

Asked about the scale of planned cutbacks, he told Sky News: "I don’t think we’re talking about austerity in the way we had it in 2010, when I was also in the Cabinet, but we are talking about very difficult decisions in budgets where there is already a great deal of pressure.

"I’m going to ask all departments to find more efficiencies than they were planning to find. Remember, I ran the biggest-spending department for many years so I know just how difficult it is to find those efficiencies but we’re all going to have to play our part across the board."

07:54 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what will likely be another remarkable day in Westminster.

The new Chancellor has warned Britain will need both tax rises and wide spending cuts as the Government reforms its economic policy.

Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would "absolutely" not cut public spending and made tax-cutting pledges a major part of her Conservative leadership campaign this summer.

But Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed yesterday afternoon, warned nine times in one interview that "difficult decisions" would be needed in the coming weeks and months.