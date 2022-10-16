Liz Truss news: PM is 'still in charge', insists Jeremy Hunt as he refuses to rule out more U-turns

Jeremy Hunt - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Liz Truss is "still in charge" of the country and economic policy, Jeremy Hunt insisted as he refused to rule out further U-turns on tax cuts.

Mr Hunt was last night preparing to delay a 1p cut to income tax and Tory MPs expressed their concerns overnight the new Chancellor was effectively running Downing Street.

Asked who was really pulling "in charge", Mr Hunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "The Prime Minister's in charge. I think it's important when you talk about ditching things, the biggest element of that mini-Budget was the energy price guarantee.

"[Truss] has changed the way we get there, she hasn't changed the destination which is to get the economy growing. She was right to recognise with the international situation, with the market situation, that change was necessary."

On whether he could rule out further tax cuts, he said: "I'm not taking anything off the table. I want to take as many of those tax cuts as we possibly can. Our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy."

Mr Hunt insisted after two leadership runs - in 2019 and over this summer - that any ambition for the top job had been "clinically excised" from him.

09:47 AM

Liz Truss clings to the lifeboat - but No 11 holds the oars

On Friday afternoon, Liz Truss unveiled as her Chancellor a former leadership rival who she said shared her "convictions and ambitions for our country", write Edward Malnick and Will Hazell.

Now, as the Prime Minister prepares to hold talks with Jeremy Hunt at Chequers, having heard him effectively ripping up some of her key plans in a series of live broadcast interviews, she may be forgiven for having a tinge of buyer's remorse.

Within hours of his appointment Mr Hunt appeared to be tearing up swathes of Ms Truss's agenda - far beyond the decision she announced on Friday to revive Mr Sunak's planned increase in corporation tax.

In the view of many MPs, her position is now untenable - only 40 days after entering Downing Street and before she had even had a chance to unpack all of the boxes shipped from her Greenwich home.

09:36 AM

Andrew Griffith 'understands the worry' of Tory rebels

Asked about mutinous Tory MPs trying to oust the Prime Minister, Andrew Griffith says he "understands the worry of colleagues" who are "trying to do their best for their constituents", writes Camilla Turner.

However, he urges them to unite and "get behind" Liz Truss's leadership.

09:31 AM

Financial Secretary: There are things we all regret

Andrew Griffith, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, has told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday that there are things "everyone in Government" regrets in the past seven days, writes Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent.

He used the interview to urge colleagues to "get behind the PM" and insisted that Liz Truss does have the support of the party.

Asked whether he could commit to a three per cent increase in defence spending, he said: "There are no commitments that I can make at 9 o’clock on a Sunday morning."

09:23 AM

'Difficult decisions' will affect 'lots of walks of life'

Liz Truss's initial policies "haven't worked as planned", Jeremy Hunt told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Why would viewers take Conservative pledges of stability seriously, he is asked.

"Politicians can't control markets and I think it's very dangerous when they try to do that. What we can do is speak with total candour about very difficult decisions. I want people to know that we are going to make those difficult decisions in lots of areas, they're going to affect lots of walks of life."

Would he run again? "I think having run two leadership campaigns, and by the way failed in both of them, the desire to be leader has been clinically excised from me. I want to be a good Chancellor, it's going to be very difficult."

He pledges to be an "honest chancellor... I don't say [the opposite] at all about my predecessor. He tried to do some bold things, some of them didn't work out. I think above all what people want is candour."

09:20 AM

Who's really in charge?

"The Prime Minister's in charge," Jeremy Hunt insisted. "I think it's important when you talk about ditching things, the biggest element of that mini-Budget was the energy price guarantee where people's bills were heading towards £6,500 on many occasions.

"She has changed the way we get there, she hasn't changed the destination which is to get the economy growing.

"She was right to recognise with the international situation, with the market situation, that change was necessary."

On private Tory concerns about the point of Liz Truss, Mr Hunt tells colleagues: "When I talk to my constituents in South West Surrey, what they want is stability and the worst thing for that would be more change at the top, another protracted leadership contest.

"The second thing I'd say is when it comes to a General Election, the public give their verdict on this Government, they will judge us much more on what happens in the next 18 months than the last 18 days. I think she's been under extraordinary pressure, I know how difficult that job is having seen many prime ministers at close range in the last few years. I would rather a Prime Minister who recognises when to take difficult decisions."

09:17 AM

Why can anyone trust the Tories, Hunt asked

Jeremy Hunt noted Liz Truss had been Prime Minister for less than five weeks and insisted he was "honoured" he could serve as her Chancellor.

"Economic growth is the key thing that we need, unlocking that paradox... She's listened. She's changed, she's been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics which is to change tack.

"And there's a second reason as well. You say it's milk and honey to talk about wanting economic growth. We're going to show not just what we want but how we're going to get it... the practical things Conservatives understand can make a real difference.

"We are going to go through the whole growth agenda."

09:15 AM

'I'm not taking anything off the table'

Jeremy Hunt refused to rule out further U-turns - including reversing tax cuts.

"I'm not taking anything off the table. I want to take as many of those tax cuts as we possibly can. Our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy."

On whether this was a return to austerity, he said: "I was in the Cabinet in 2010 when we had that first period of austerity. I don't think we're going to have anything like that that time.

"First of all when it comes to people's mortgages, obviously a huge worry, interest rates are going up around the world because of what's going on in Ukraine. If I take the difficult decisions that I am talking about, that is the best possible way to stop interest rates going higher than they absolutely need to because of these global factors.

"For people who are on the breadline finding life extremely difficult, to those people I want them to know this is a compassionate Conservative government."

09:13 AM

Jeremy Hunt: We'll give certainty to markets

Jeremy Hunt insisted he would "show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans".

Mortgage holders will want to "know that we're giving that certainty to the markets, and that's really the most important thing to do in the next two weeks".

Pressed on why he can calm everything down, Mr Hunt said: "I think for people trading in markets, actions speak louder than words.

"The Prime Minister has changed her Chancellor. We are going to have a very big fiscal statement a big like a Budget in which we set out the tax and spending plans for many years ahead and that is going to be independently analysed by the Office for Budget Responsibility."

09:11 AM

Who's really in charge?

Jeremy Hunt says he had been "pretty happy on the backbenches" but had to be "realistic" with the public.

"The one thing I want to reassure families who are worried at home is the lens through which we're going to do this is as a compassionate Conservative government."

09:07 AM

'Things going in right direction' under Jeremy Hunt

Matt Hancock said there were "happy signs things are going in the right direction" with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt.

"What is absolutely critical is to get that credible economic plan in place. That's the bread and butter of conservatism is to have credible economic plans, because what we want to do is improve the life chances of people across the country."

He urged the Tories to start "coming together and having that unity as a party", and insisted he would not call for Liz Truss should resign.

09:05 AM

Matt Hancock takes aim at 'uncosted and unfunded' mini-Budget

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's "uncosted and unfunded" policies were "never going to work", Matt Hancock has said.

"I'm very glad the Government is now committed to the kind of systematic discipline that is absolutely necessary," the former health secretary told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"We can set aside this idea once and for all that we can go for unfunded policies and that they might work."

08:58 AM

'Libertarian jihadists'

The Government has "looked like libertarian jihadists" in the past few weeks, the Tory chairman of the education select committee has said.

Robert Halfon, the MP for Harlow, said Liz Truss had "treated the whole country as laboratory mice in which to carry out ultra, ultra free market experiments".

"This is not where the country is," he told Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "It's been one horror story after another. It's not just about tax cuts for the rich, it's about benefit cuts, cuts to public services. This is not what the public wants.

"I really believe that the Prime Minister, given everything that has gone on, needs to do a fireside chat to the British people, apologise for what has gone on and set out a vision for compassionate conservatism with social justice at its heart."

08:57 AM

Joe Biden hits out at Liz Truss

Joe Biden appeared to add to criticism of Liz Truss's mini-Budget overnight.

The US president told reporters reporters: "I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake" and said the subsequent about-turns were "predictable".

He added although while he disagreed with her plan, it was "up to Britain".

Mr Biden also dismissed concerns about the strength of the dollar, adding: "The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries."

08:49 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what looks set to be another eventful day.

Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, will appear on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show this morning as he comes under pressure to defend a series of screeching U-turns.

Mr Hunt, who was not in the job 48 hours ago, was preparing to delay Liz Truss's 1p cut to income tax last night.