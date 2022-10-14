Liz Truss news - live: Kwasi Kwarteng ‘thinks PM only has a few weeks left’

Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks that Liz Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget.

Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times.

The chancellor learnt he was being sacked after reading about in The Times, the paper reported.

It comes as former Tory leader William Hague has said that Liz Truss’s time as prime minister “hangs by a thread”, adding that the mini-Budget has been “catastrophic episode”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “I think it may be stretching credibility too far to have yet another change of prime minister.

“And it will be a very difficult process for the Conservative Party to identify, which they would have to, one person to take over, you know, rather than have another three months election which cannot be contemplated.”

He added: “So for all those reasons, I’m still hoping she can get it together.”

Key points

Jeremy Hunt to replace Kwasi Kwarteng

Truss makes U-turn on corporation tax, admitting her plan has to change

Liz Truss sacks Kwarteng as chancellor

Scottish first minister calls on Truss to quit

Lib Dems call for MPs to sit on Saturday for emergency statement by Hunt

Truss ‘will be gone in two weeks’, says senior Tory

22:06 , Holly Bancroft

Liz Truss will be gone in two weeks, a senior Tory who backed her for leadership has told The Financial Times.

Speaking to the pink paper, they predicted: “She’ll be gone within two weeks.” Another veteran Tory said: “The problem is she’s only got around 25 per cent of the parliamentary party backing her - if that. She’s got a lot of disgruntled MPs to manage.”

Citigroup criticises government plan

21:49 , Holly Bancroft

Citigroup has criticised the government for not making a more significant U-turn in its policy plans.

The investment bank said it did not expect “financial concerns to abate as a result of today’s action... Instead, we believe further market instability likely lies ahead.”

Story continues

Kemi Badenoch says PM has her ‘full support

21:28 , Aisha Rimi

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that Liz Truss has her “full support” but admitted it had been a very “difficult day”.

The former leadership contender tweeted: “To say it’s been a difficult day would be an understatement.

“We knew the scale of the challenge this autumn given multiple global headwinds would be unprecedented.

“Our Prime Minister is working flat out to get the country through these turbulent times. She has my full support.”

To say it’s been a difficult day would be an understatement. We knew the scale of the challenge this autumn given multiple global headwinds would be unprecedented. Our Prime Minister is working flat out to get the country through these turbulent times. She has my full support. — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 14, 2022

Poll: Half of voters believe PM was right to sack Kwasi Kwarteng

21:15 , Aisha Rimi

Nearly half of voters believe that Liz Truss was right to sack Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, according to a YouGov poll.

A snap YouGov poll found that 49 per cent of Britons agreed with the sacking of Mr Kwarteng.

It also found that 51 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters agreed with the decision.

Tories are ‘laughing stock’ – but removing Truss would make it worse, says ally

21:03 , Aisha Rimi

Liz Truss supporter Sir Christopher Chope said he was in “despair and utter disbelief” after the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turn on corporation tax.

Asked if he would like to see Boris Johnson back at No 10, Mr Chope said: “I’m not saying that, what I’m saying is that I think it was a mistake to have got rid of him, and we can now see the consequences of that.

“But I feel that to change the prime minister again, that would be ridiculous. And we will be even more of a laughing stock than we are already.”

PM could be gone by Christmas, says David Davis

20:42 , Aisha Rimi

Former minister David Davis told LBC that Ms Truss could be gone by Christmas. He said “two of three more months” of terrible polls, then MPs will move to get rid of her.

“Many of the [MPs] with marginal seats who will lose their seats if this trend continue, will be siting and watching to see if markets recover, and after that whether polling numbers improve,” he said.

“If they don’t improve then my expectation is that those members will vote to get rid of it … and that will bring it to a crisis by Christmas. It will depend entirely on markets and polls now.”

Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn

20:31 , Aisha Rimi

Fewer than one in seven voters (15 per cent) say that Liz Truss’s dramatic U-turn on corporation tax and dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have given them greater confidence in her leadership, according to a new poll.

More than half (52 per cent) said she was right to sack her chancellor following his catastrophic mini-Budget, against just 22 per cent who said she should have allowed him to stay.

But seven in 10 (71 per cent) said that Ms Truss cannot now regain the trust of the British public – including two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted Tory in the 2019 general election.

Andrew Woodcock reports:

Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn

Pound falls after Liz Truss U-turn, as IFS warns ‘piecemeal’ changes won’t cut it

20:16 , Aisha Rimi

Liz Truss’s bid to calm the markets by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on corporation tax appears to have failed as the pound fell again and the cost of government borrowing rose after her press conference on Friday.

Trading in the pound and gilts – UK government bonds – became more positive early on Friday after reports that parts of the Truss government’s tax-cutting mini-Budget would be scrapped.

But the markets did not react well to the prime minister’s seven-minute appearance at No 10, at which she announced she would let corporation tax rise from 19p to 25p and was replacing Kwasi Kwarteng with Jeremy Hunt.

Adam Forrest reports:

Pound falls after Liz Truss U-turn, as IFS says ‘piecemeal’ changes won’t cut it

Truss could be gone ‘within days or weeks’, say Tory MPs after PM ditches chancellor

20:01 , Holly Bancroft

Liz Truss could be removed as prime minister within “days or weeks” after a botched attempt to shore up her tottering premiership by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on one of her flagship policies, Conservative MPs believe.

Expectation in Westminster was that a group of Tory grandees will visit the PM, possibly as early as next week, to inform her that crumbling support on the backbenches means “the game is up” and she should consider her position.

In dramatic scenes, Ms Truss fired her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, installing Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in his place in a bid to calm the markets, before going before the TV cameras to announce she will go ahead with the 6p hike in corporation tax which she had previously vowed to cancel.

But her eight-minute press conference, in which she took just four questions, was greeted with dismay by Tories, with one describing it as “agony” and another “shockingly bad”.

One former minister told The Independent: “She made Theresa May look like Barack Obama. She can’t communicate. She’s just not up to it.”

Read the full story here:

Truss could be gone ‘within days or weeks’, say Tory MPs after PM ditches chancellor

Truss's future 'hanging by thread', says former Tory leader

19:39 , Adam Forrest

Former Tory leader William Hague has told Times Radio Liz Truss’s time as PM “hangs by a thread”, saying the mini-Budget has been “a catastrophic episode”.

“I think it may be stretching credibility too far to have yet another change of prime minister. And it will be a very difficult process for the Conservative Party to identify, which they would have to, one person to take over, you know, rather than have another three months election which is cannot be contemplated.”

He added: “So for all those reasons, I’m still hoping she can get it together.”

Starmer: Time for general election to end ‘clapped out’ government

19:29 , Adam Forrest

Keir Starmer has made clear that he thinks there should be a general election now, even if Liz Truss is not replaced by her own party in the weeks ahead.

He told The Guardian that the Tory government is “completely at the end of the road” and Labour is now getting ready for power.“

“We are in the absurd situation where we are on the third, fourth prime minister in six years and within weeks we have a got a prime minister who has the worst reputational ratings of any prime minister pretty well in history,” he said.

Sir Keir added: “Their party is completely exhausted, and clapped out … For the good of the country we need a general election.”

Top Tory donor handed peerage – but former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre misses out

19:17 , Holly Bancroft

Major Conservative donor Michael Hintze is set to enter the House of Lords after he was named among dozens of political figures on the latest honours list.

Mr Hintze, a British-Australian businessman, has given around £4.5m to the Tory party and Tory candidates since 2002.

Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail who remains editor-in-chief of Mail publisher DMG Media, is not on the list – despite previously being tipped to receive the honour.

But former Labour MP Tom Watson, who was deputy leader of the party under Jeremy Corbyn, will get a peerage after being nominated by leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Read the full story here:

Tory donor handed peerage – but former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre misses out

Watch how many times Liz Truss avoids apologising for tax cut U-turn

19:00 , Jane Dalton

Watch how many times Liz Truss avoids apologising for tax cut U-turn

Tory ex-MPs and TUC chief to receive life peerages

18:45 , Jane Dalton

The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill and the former deputy leader of the Labour Party are among those receiving life peerages, the Government has confirmed.

Alongside Sir Nicholas Soames and Tom Watson, others receiving peerages include former Tory MPs Sir Hugo Swire, Stewart Jackson, Angie Bray and Graham Evans; general secretary of the Trades Union Congress Frances O’Grady and former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster.

Paul Dacre, the editor-in-chief of DMG Media which publishes the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers, was not on the list despite previously being tipped to receive the honour.

The peerages are conferred by the King on recommendation from the Prime Minister, further to advice from former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Opinion: How wrong Truss was to think she could ignore financial markets

18:28 , Jane Dalton

If she had any sense, Liz Truss would have put her giveaway on hold until inflation is under control, while promising to bring in her tax cuts as soon as was practicable, writes James Moore. But she gave no sign that she recognised how tragically wrong-headed her policies are:

Opinion: Liz Truss thought she could ignore the financial markets – how wrong she was

Opinion: Ditching a chancellor has been tried before and voters gave their verdict

18:18 , Jane Dalton

For the Harold Wilson government in 1967, and the John Major government in 1992, the damage done to their respective reputations for economic competence after losing chancellors never fully recovered, writes Sean O’Grady.

A spell had been broken and a relationship of trust with the electors had been visibly and irreparably breached:

Ditching a chancellor has been tried before and voters gave their verdict

Tories have thrown away years of work, says ex-chancellor

18:02 , Jane Dalton

The Tory party has thrown away years of work to build its reputation for economic competence, a Conservative former chancellor has said.

Lord Hammond said Liz Truss would have to return to a “more conventional economic policy”, but added that she could survive because his party’s MPs will not want to risk a general election.

He said while the party might be “disillusioned with her”, they know ousting Ms Truss could result in the country going to the polls early.

Lord Hammond said the Government’s growth agenda was “in tatters” and that the usual arguments used against Labour on economics would look “extremely limp”.

He told BBC Radio Four’s World At One: “They (the Government) haven’t fully resolved the economic question, and I do not think they can resolve the political damage that has been caused.

“The Tory Party has to be the party of competence in government. It may have various other attributes, but it has to be competent, and a steady hand on the tiller.

“And I’m afraid we’ve thrown away years and years of painstaking work to build and maintain a reputation as a party of fiscal discipline and competence in government.

“And many of the arguments that we routinely deploy against the Labour Party around fiscal management will look extremely limp in light of what has happened over the last few weeks.”

Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 by end of year slashed

17:37 , Jane Dalton

Bookmaker odds on Liz Truss leaving Downing Street before the end of the year have been slashed, writes Emily Atkinson:

Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed

Opinion: Truss’s ‘decisive action’ confirmed she doesn’t have a clue

17:25 , Jane Dalton

While the prime minister spoke in her press conference, government borrowing rates rose and rose and rose, writes Tom Peck.

To sack the chancellor is to confirm, not deny, that you have indeed got everything hopelessly wrong. That everyone who thinks you’re completely mad is absolutely right:

Truss’s ‘decisive action’ just confirmed what we already knew | Tom Peck

Liz Truss’s history of U-turns

17:07 , Jane Dalton

Jon Stone looks at some of the abrupt changes Liz Truss has had to make including those before she became PM:

Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after first major reversals as Prime Minister

Gove hints he’s a fan of ‘strong leadership'

16:45 , Jane Dalton

Former Tory leadership contender Michael Gove pointedly referred to “strong leadership” and that he discussed “recruitment and retention” with a group of headteachers he met today.

Good to talk to Surrey Heath headteachers today - providing strong leadership for the next generation. We discussed funding pressures, support for the vulnerable and recruitment and retention. pic.twitter.com/RKfIB5t7Qd — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 14, 2022

MPs must sit tomorrow, say Lib Dems

16:41 , Jane Dalton

The Liberal Democrats have called for Parliament to sit tomorrow, Saturday, amid the turmoil in Liz Truss’s Government.

The party wants the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to deliver a statement in the Commons to calm the markets.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “This Government has overseen a slow-motion car crash as Britain’s economy barrels towards disaster. For weeks ministers have sat on their hands as their mini-budget unfolded.

“Parliament must sit tomorrow so we can hear from this new Chancellor.

“As the revolving door at No 11 continues, the very least the latest one can do is come to Parliament tomorrow and deliver an urgent statement putting the final nail in the coffin of this budget.”

Truss and Hunt ‘have a lot of work to do'

16:32 , Jane Dalton

Sir John Redwood, the Conservative MP for Wokingham, said Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss “have a lot of work to do” to try to get the economy going following the departure of Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Hunt has gone to Downing Street to meet Ms Truss.

(Reuters)

Lib Dem leader calls for general election

16:25 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss has “trashed the British economy” and “humiliated the Conservative government in the eyes of the world”, according to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who is calling for a general election.

Sir Ed added that he has no confidence in new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ability to improve the state of the economy.

He told BBC News: “Liz Truss has trashed the British economy, she’s put hundreds of pounds on people’s mortgages, and she’s humiliated the Conservative government in the eyes of the world.

“People are angry, they are fed up, and they’re worried about the future, but above all, they are furious with this Conservative Party, so I think it’s time they had their say - it’s time for a general election.”

When asked whether he was happy to see Mr Hunt made Chancellor, Sir Ed said: “Well look at Jeremy Hunt’s track record on the NHS - the NHS and our social care system is in the chaos it is partly because of Jeremy Hunt’s record as secretary of state for health.

“When you look at his ideas on the economy, when he had his two bids to be the Tory leader, he wanted cuts in corporation tax larger than Liz Truss, so I’m afraid I don’t have confidence, whether it’s on the health service or the economy, with Jeremy Hunt.”

Watch again: I’m not resigning, insists Kwarteng

16:17 , Jane Dalton

Watch again: Kwasi Kwarteng insisted on Thursday he “absolutely 100 per cent” would not quit his job.

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue free-market agenda

16:11 , Jane Dalton

An unrepentant Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed his departure as chancellor in a letter that defended his radical growth agenda – and made clear that he expects her to press on with the agenda of free-market reforms, writes Andrew Woodcock:

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda

Veteran Tory questions Kwarteng sacking

16:00 , Jane Dalton

A veteran Tory backbencher has questioned why Mr Kwarteng was sacked, when he was implementing the prime minister’s plans.

Sir Roger Gale wrote: “Hard to understand why the Prime Minister has sacked her Chancellor - a good man - for promoting the policies upon which she was elected.”

But he welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s appointment.

Hard to understand why the Prime Minister has sacked her Chancellor - a good man - for promoting the policies upon which she was elected.



Good, though, that in Jeremy Hunt there will be an experienced pair of hands on the financial tiller. — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) October 14, 2022

Hunt ‘briefly shuts wife out of house'

15:47 , Jane Dalton

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt briefly shut his wife out of the house to avoid speaking to reporters as he arrived home, it’s been reported.

Mr Hunt arrived home in Pimlico, London, in a black cab with his wife, Lucia.

When asked what he hoped to achieve as Chancellor, he said: “We’ll have lots of chances to talk later.”

He did not reply when asked: “Do you think Liz Truss has any credibility?”

William James, from Reuters, said Mr Hunt had briefly closed the door on his wife.

(PA)

Scottish leader urges Truss to quit

15:39 , Jane Dalton

Scotland’s First Minister has called on the Prime Minister to stand down after she sacked her chancellor and U-turned on a key policy pledge.

Nicola Sturgeon urged the PM to quit, adding that if she refuses, her MPs should back an election.

“The best thing Liz Truss could do for economic stability now is resign,” she said.

“Her decisions have crashed the economy and heaped misery on people already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

“The only decent thing for Tory MPs to do now is call time on her government and allow an election.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said “11th hour U-turns and scapegoating” will not be enough to save Ms Truss.

“It’s not just Kwasi Kwarteng that needs to go. We need to remove all those that were involved in putting together this disastrous plan, and everyone that signed it off - not just the guy who read it out.

“It’s time to remove this economically illiterate and morally bankrupt Tory party from government.”

Inflation will erode public spending, says expert

15:35 , Jane Dalton

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said higher inflation meant public spending could not be increased much less quickly “without actually going down’’.

Paul Johnson tweeted: “Liz Truss just said she will ensure spending increases less quickly than previously planned. Higher inflation has already eaten into plans set out a year ago. Can’t increase much less quickly without actually going down.’’

Opinion: Yes, Labour is now on an election footing. Do you blame us?

15:25 , Jane Dalton

There is a palpable sense – in the last month or so – of excitement, too, writes MP Jess Phillips.

This energy characterises the lead up to an election. It is not necessarily practical or tangible yet; but there is a feeling in the air of urgency and anticipation:

Yes, Labour is now on an election footing. Do you blame us? | Jess Phillips

Sacking chancellor does not undo the damage, says Starmer

15:08 , Jane Dalton

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking did not “undo the damage” already inflicted.

He tweeted: “Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage made in Downing Street.”

Changing the Chancellor doesn't undo the damage made in Downing Street.



Liz Truss’ reckless approach has crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage. 1/2 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 14, 2022

Public spending will still have to be cut by up to £40bn, says expert

15:05 , Jane Dalton

An expert predicts the UK will still face up to £40bn of public spending cuts after Ms Truss’s corporation tax U-turn.

More than half of the planned tax cuts are still going ahead, said Torsten Bell, of the Resolution Foundation think tank.

He said he was “100% certain” a big cut to public investment was coming.

Previously, the black hole in public finances had been put at £60bn.

Right - the news here is that u-turn is limited to corporation tax. So over half of tax cuts are still going ahead. What does this mean? £20-40bn of spending cuts still to come — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) October 14, 2022

Truss refuses to apologise at 7-minute press conference

15:04 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss has refused to apologise for problems created by her economic policies, after making a U-turn on more of her mini-Budget.

The prime minister left a planned press conference after just seven minutes and four questions, reports Jon Stone:

Liz Truss refuses to apologise for tax cut debacle at 7 minute press conference

Who is the UK’s shortest-serving chancellor?

15:01 , Jane Dalton

Kwasi Kwarteng is among Britain’s shortest-serving chancellors. See where he ranks:

UK’s shortest-serving chancellors as Kwasi Kwarteng sacked after just 38 days

Corporation tax U-turn will raise £18bn a year, says Truss

15:00 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss said in her statement: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting. So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.

“We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.

“I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.

“This will raise £18 billion per year. It will act as a down payment on our full medium-term fiscal plan, which will be accompanied by a forecast from the independent OBR.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium term.”

The prime minister was slated for not producing an OBR forecast with the mini-Budget.

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt new chancellor

14:50 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss U-turns on corporation tax and admits her plan ‘has to change’

14:45 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss has announced that corporation tax will rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in a major U-turn on her tax-cutting mini-Budget after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng. Adam Forrest reports:

Liz Truss U-turns on corporation tax and admits her plan ‘has to change’

Truss refuses to apologise

14:43 , Jane Dalton

Asked whether she would apologise to her party Ms Truss ducked the question.

She said she still believed in growth and repeated her claim she was delivering economic stability. But took only a handful of journalists’ questions before walking out of the press conference.

I’m ensuring economic stability, Truss insists

14:40 , Jane Dalton

Asked why Mr Kwarteng had to go but she gets to stay and what credibility she has, Ms Truss said her mission remained the same - to raise growth levels, delivering on the energy price guarantee.

She had to ensure economic stability, she added.

Jeremy Hunt shared her vision of a high-growht, low-tax economy, she said.

Corporation tax hike retained as Truss makes U-turn

14:36 , Jane Dalton

Liz Truss is set to keep the increase in corporation tax planned under Boris Johnson.

She reversed her policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

She admitted parts of the mini-Budget “went further and faster” than the markets liked.

“As prime minister I will always act in the national interest,” she declared, saying: “This is difficult.”

“The way we are delivering our mission has to change,” she said.

Climate protesters converge on Downing Street

14:31 , Jane Dalton

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Downing Street cheered the news that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired.

(PA)

Opinion: Kwarteng discovers that friendships don’t count in politics

14:19 , Jane Dalton

The two ideological soulmates have been close allies since entering the Commons in 2010.

But dismissing her chancellor might not save Truss’s skin, if Tory MPs judge he should not be made the scapegoat for implementing the policies on which she won the Tory leadership, writes Andrew Grice:

Kwasi Kwarteng has discovered that friendships don’t count in politics | Andrew Grice

Hunt move is bid to shore up support for Truss

14:09 , Jane Dalton

More on Jeremy Hunt and Chris Philp moves by Adam Forrest:

Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss

Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp sacked

14:06 , Jane Dalton

The prime minister has sacked Treasury chief secretary Chris Philp, who was widely mocked last month forclaiming the tax-slashing mini-Budget had pushed up the value of the pound – moments before it plunged to a 37-year low.

Ms Truss has appointed him Paymaster General, so he swaps jobs with Edward Argar, who becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Downing Street said.

Jeremy Hunt appointed new chancellor

13:58 , Jane Dalton

Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been appointed chancellor, Downing Street said.

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda

13:53 , Emily Atkinson

An unrepentant Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed his departure as chancellor in a letter which defended his radical growth agenda – and insisted it was one which he shares with Liz Truss.

Mr Kwarteng signalled that he will not attempt to bring the prime minister down in response to his humiliating dismissal after just 38 days in the job, promising that he will support Ms Truss from the backbenches and telling her: “Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”

But he made clear that he expects her to press on with the agenda of free-market reforms which they had agreed in the hope it will deliver a boost to GDP growth and bring taxes down from a 70-year high.

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:

Unrepentant Kwarteng urges Truss to continue with their free-market agenda

Opinion: Truss is driving straight into a wall

13:45 , Jane Dalton

“When you somehow contrive to create a situation in which the only hope you give people is the hope of a U-turn, that is, quite literally the end of the road.” Written before the chancellor was sacked, but still pertinent from Tom Peck:

Truss thinks she’s making U-turns – but she’s driving into a wall | Tom Peck

Truss press conference at 2.30pm

13:30 , Jane Dalton

The Prime Minister’s press conference will be at 2.30pm, No 10 says.

Damage is not undone, says Labour

13:28 , Jane Dalton

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done.

“It was a crisis made in Downing Street. Liz Truss and the Conservatives crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage.

“We don’t just need a change in chancellor, we need a change in government. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas Britain needs to secure the economy and get out of this mess.”

She tweeted that the crisis would not be forgiven or forgotten.

This humiliating u-turn is necessary - but the real damage has already been done.



This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street.



It won’t be forgiven or forgotten.



Only a Labour government has the credibility and authority to fix this mess. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) October 14, 2022

Watch: Kwarteng leaves No 10 after sacking

13:20 , Jane Dalton

Bank governor responsible for U-turn, says ex-Treasury chief

13:19 , Jane Dalton

A former top civil servant at the Treasury says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was responsible for a major change in course from Liz Truss.

“All credit to Bailey of the Bank (Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey) whose Friday deadline has forced the government to adopt a more orthodox economic policy and thus restore order to the markets,” Nick MacPherson tweeted.

Kwarteng’s resignation letter in full

13:14 , Jane Dalton

Read the ex-chancellor’s resignation letter in full:

Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation letter to Liz Truss in full

Kwarteng still backs Truss’s strategy

13:08 , Jane Dalton

Kwasi Kwarteng has continued to back Liz Truss’s economic strategy, despite being sacked for the chaos their mini-Budget unleashed.

In his resignation letter, the former chancellor wrote: “Your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.”

He appeared to blame a change in the economic environment for the market disturbance.

Press conference could be around 2pm

12:57 , Jane Dalton

The prime minister is due to hold a press conference, and although the timing has not been confirmed it’s thought it will be around 2pm:

When is Liz Truss press conference as prime minister sacks chancellor

Who could Liz Truss choose to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor?

12:48 , Emily Atkinson

Liz Truss is said to be in the midst of replacing her ally, as the PM prepares to announce a U-turn on the mini-Budget, including a reversal on her planned corporation tax cut.

Our political correspondent Adam Forrest takes a look at the favourites to succeed Mr Kwarteng at No 11, as the prime minister looks to reassure markets and shore up support from despairing Tory MPs.

Who could Liz Truss choose to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor?

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor

12:41 , Emily Atkinson

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor following the disastrous reception to last months’ tax-cutting budget.

The decision comes after unfunded tax cuts unveiled in the fiscal statement saw the Pound tank and the price of mortgages and government debt surge.

On Thursday Mr Kwarteng had assured reporters that he was “100 per cent” going to be continuing in the job.

But later that day he cut meetings at the IMF short and urgently flew back to Westminster for discussions with Downing Street.

Jon Stone has this breaking story:

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor

Economic choas ‘won’t be forgiven or forgotten’, says Labour

12:18 , Emily Atkinson

The market turmoil triggered by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget “won’t be forgiven or forgotten”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.

“A humiliating u-turn is necessary - but the real damage has already been done to millions of ordinary people now paying much higher mortgages and struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

“This is a Tory crisis: made in Downing Street. They have plunged our economy into chaos and crisis with Truss’ discredited trickle down approach. It won’t be forgiven or forgotten.”

Kwasi Kwarteng seen entering Downing Street

12:08 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng has just been spotted entering Downing Street amid reports Liz Truss is set to axe him from the Treasury.

(PA)

Zahawi and Javid touted as Treasury replacements

12:03 , Emily Atkinson

Nadhim Zahawi, the current chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Sajid Javid, former health secretary, are being touted as potential replacements for Kwasi Kwarteng, The Independent understands.

Kwarteng faces sack as chancellor as Liz Truss U-turns on his Budget

11:54 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be sacked as chancellor today, according to a senior No 10 source.

There was no official confirmation from Downing Street of the expected move, which leaked out as Mr Kwarteng made his way back from Heathrow after cutting short his visit to New York for meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Our economics editor Anna Isaac and political editor Andrew Woodcock have more details on this breaking story:

Kwarteng faces sack as chancellor as Liz Truss U-turns on his Budget

Kwarteng departs from Heathrow

11:30 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng has now left Heathrow airport.

The chancellor was seen leaving Terminal in a silver Land Rover Discovery through the Windsor Suite exit.

He is believed to have arrived on the 10.55am British Airways flight from Washington.

(PA)

Liz Truss set to announce U-turn on mini-Budget at press conference

11:26 , Emily Atkinson

Liz Truss is set to announce a major U-turn on its mini-Budget later today and is widely expected to reverse her planned corporation tax cut.

The prime minister will hold a press conference at Downing Street on Friday in a bid to reassure the public, financial markets and her own MPs that her government can balance the books.

Talks have been taking place about announcing a U-turn before the weekend in a bid to avoid fresh market panic when the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme on Friday.

Adam Forrest reports:

Liz Truss set to announce U-turn on mini-Budget

Live: Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Downing Street for emergency U-turn talks

11:15 , Emily Atkinson

Kwarteng touches down in Heathrow ahead of crunch talks

10:53 , Emily Atkinson

(Sky News)

(Sky News)

Liz Truss’s Tories slump below 20% in bombshell poll

10:50 , Emily Atkinson

More dire polling for Liz Truss has landed in lobby inboxes this morning. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock takes a look through the latest figures:

Conservative support has slumped below 20 per cent in the worst poll yet to hit beleaguered Liz Truss, giving Keir Starmer’s Labour a remarkable 34-point lead.

The survey also found that just 9 per cent of voters – fewer than one in 10 – have a favourable view of the prime minister, against 65 per cent – almost two-thirds – who regard her unfavourably.

Her personal ratings recorded in the poll were lower than reached by either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn at the depths of their periods of unpopularity.

Liz Truss’s Tories slump below 20% in bombshell poll

Kwasi Kwarteng’s plane back to UK for urgent tax U-turn talks most tracked in the world

10:39 , Emily Atkinson

All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng‘s plane as the chancellor rushes back to Westminster from the United States for emergency budget talks.

British Airways BA292 is currently the most tracked flight in the world, with over 6,000 journalists, City traders, and politicos monitoring its progress as it lies over Reading at 10:30 on Friday.

The commercial flight, which is scheduled to land just before 11am UK time, is carrying Mr Kwarteng, who made an early exist from a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

He is expected to be heading to Downing Street for emergency in-person talks about whether to U-turn on controversial tax measures.

Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:

Kwasi Kwarteng’s plane back to UK for urgent U-turn talks most tracked in the world

Truss breaks record for lowest level of public satisfaction in PM, poll reveals

10:31 , Emily Atkinson

Liz Truss has raised the lowest level of satisfaction with the public on record, a new poll reveals.

According to figures published today by Ipsos, just 16 per cent of people said they were “satisfied” with her premiership, while 67 per cent said they were “dissatisfied.”

NEW NUMBERS: 🚨



Liz Truss has the lowest level of satisfaction with the public *ever recorded* for a British Prime Minister with @IpsosUK



16% satisfied

67% dissatisfied



(John Major briefly dipped to 17% in August 1994) — Tom Lubbock (@tmlbk) October 14, 2022

Tory party should ‘hang its head in shame’, says Miliband

10:14 , Emily Atkinson

Ed Miliband said the Conservative party should be “hanging its head in shame” as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home from International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in the US.

Mr Miliband told Sky News: “I think people will be furious that the government are taking people for fools.

(Getty Images)

“It is not a global phenomenon, there’s no other finance minister who is rushing back on a aeroplane early from the IMF meetings, there’s no other countries where its central bank have had to have an emergency buying spree, there’s no other country where it’s economic policy is falling apart at the seams.

“This is a collective meltdown on the part of the government and the people of the British public deserve so much better than what this government re putting this country through.”

Pollsters forced ‘increase graph height’ to accommodate Labour lead

10:02 , Emily Atkinson

PA pollsters say they have been forced to increase the height of their opinion poll graphs to accommodate for Labour’s lead over the Conservative party.

Labour’s average vote share in opinion polls climbed above 50 per cent on 11 October. As of today, its share had reached 53 per cent.

We've had to increase the height of our opinion poll graph to fit in Labour's lead. pic.twitter.com/3AZ3AVKPgN — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) October 14, 2022

Market overview this mornig

09:50 , Emily Atkinson

Government bonds and the pound steadied at the start of London trading on Friday as the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme comes to a close.

Yields on UK 30-year gilts fell back by 1.6 per cent to 4.47 per cent, while 10-year gilt yields moved 1.8 per cent lower to 4.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pound was 0.3 per cent higher at 1.127 against the US dollar as trading sentiment improved.

Dorries lashes out over rumoured plot to replace Truss

09:39 , Emily Atkinson

Nadine Dorries has lashed out at senior Tories reportedly considering replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, accusing them of trying to “overturn democracy”.

The former Cabinet minister tweeted: “Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters.

“They agitated to remove borisjohnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way.

“It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy. #BackLiz”

Those absurdly called grandee MPs (men) agitating to remove Liz Truss are all Sunak supporters.

They agitated to remove @borisjohnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way.



It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy. #BackLiz — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 14, 2022

U-turn would be ‘very embarrassing’ for Kwarteng, says Tory peer

09:25 , Emily Atkinson

A U-turn would be “very embarrassing” for Kwasi Kwarteng and will damage his authority - but it is “not inevitable” he will be forced to go, a Tory peer has said.

Speaking to Sky News, Lord Vaizey said the decision to row back on tax cuts is a “terrible dilemma” for the government.

“If he does a U-turn like this, it will be very damaging to his authority. Can he get through it? Who knows.

“The fact that people were speculating about the PM’s leadership this early in her premiership is not ideal but I think he’s just got to bite the bullet. He’s got to try to give the markets confidence in the British economy.

“And if he can do that then perhaps he can say: ‘Well, I had to do some difficult choices, slightly humiliating choices but the result is stabilisation and I can move forward.”’

(PA)

‘Absolutely no plans’ to change corporation tax cuts, says Hands

09:12 , Emily Atkinson

There are “absolutely no plans to change anything” in the mini-budget, including on corporation tax, Greg Hands has insisted.

The trade minister told LBC Radio: “The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined.

“There are absolutely no plans to change anything, except for the fact that there is going to be a medium-term fiscal plan.”

Pressed further, he said: “There’s no change to plans on corporation tax.”

It doesn’t look like the government is in control, says Tory peer

09:01 , Emily Atkinson

Conservative peer Lord Ed Vaizey, who is the former minister for culture, said Kwasi Kwarteng cutting his trip to the US short is “not a good sign”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “It’s not a good sign, it doesn’t look like the government is in control.”

He added: “I’m afraid the chancellor coming back a day early doesn’t fill one with confidence.”

Lord Vaizey said he disagreed with international trade secretary Greg Hands, who told Sky that Mr Kwarteng’s early return is not unusual.

“It is quite unusual for this to happen,” he said.

On whether there will be a U-turn, Lord Vaizey said: “I think it looks inevitable. I mean, the government has absolutely no easy choices after the mini-budget caused such a catastrophic economic crisis.

“I think it’s inevitable there will be changes to the mini-budget. What is now being kind of muted is that there will be some sort of compromise that can still be presented as radical economics.”

Mel Stride calls for tax cut ‘row back’

08:42 , Emily Atkinson

Mel Stride has said he hopes the chancellor is flying home from the US early to have conversations over rowing back on tax cuts announced in the mini-Budget.

Asked if he has no faith in any of the mini-Budget, the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve argued for a long time that coming forward with multiple tens of millions of pounds-worth of unfunded tax cuts in a high inflationary environment with a tight labour market and low growth was never likely to lead to a situation where growth suddenly springs forward and everything slots into place.

“It was more likely to lead I’m afraid in the kind of lack of confidence that’s been in the markets over the last few weeks.

“But that’s not to say that we can’t reset and I think there is the time to do that,” he added.

Truss and Kwarteng in ‘lockstep’, says No 10 source

08:29 , Emily Atkinson

A source in No 10 insists that the prime minsiter and Kwasi Kwarteng are in “lockstep”, reports the BBC.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, political editor Chris Mason told of contact he had received from a Downing Street insider who said the chancellor was “doing an excellent job.”

The source also said that Liz Truss was keen to keep Mr Kwarteng in his job over the coming months.

Truss and Kwarteng ‘safe’ in positions, Greg Hands insists

08:20 , Emily Atkinson

Moving now to Greg Hands’ appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, during which he insisted Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s positions were safe.

The international trade minister was also eager to emphasise that the UK financial markets are not the only ones in turmoil.

Asked if the prime minister and Chancellor will last, he replied: “Yes”.

Pressed on whether Ms Truss will still be in No 10 in a week, he answered: “Oh definitely”.

When it was put to him that their credibility on handling the economy is shot on the global stage, he said: “Well, I disagree. If you look just at the IMF meeting, which is just concluding in Washington, all of the talk there has been about the global challenges, the turmoil in global markets.

“You’re right there is a specific UK element too but overall, we’re talking here about turmoil in global financial markets.”

Trade Minister Greg Hands denies there is any panic in the government despite the Chancellor's decision to fly home early from the IMF meeting in Washington. pic.twitter.com/IWUblt3Hpl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 14, 2022

Tory minister does not rule out U-turn on corporation tax

08:10 , Emily Atkinson

Greg Hands indicated the government could make economic announcements ahead of the medium-term fiscal plan scheuled for Halloween.

Asked if it could respond to the market turmoil earlier, the trade minister told Sky News: “Well look, the government will make responses as appropriate as events happen, but the absolutely commitment is to publish the medium-term fiscal plan.

“This is looking at how the government is going to pay for everything, how the government is going to set its budget in the coming years and that will be laid out in just two weeks’ time.”

International Trade Minister Greg Hands MP does not rule out further U-turns.



He says the PM and Chancellor are determined to stick to their plans but we should wait see how things pan-out in the meantime.https://t.co/GkZ84oK8ip



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/JAoTppQWbm — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2022

Greg Hands does not ‘recognise stories’ of plots to replace Truss

07:58 , Emily Atkinson

More now from the international trade minister’s morning media round.

Greg Hands said he does not “recognise” reports that senior Tories are plotting to replace Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

He told Sky News: “I don’t recognise that story at all.

“I was a supporter of Rishi Sunak; somehow I’d be very surprised at that story.

“I was talking only yesterday with Penny Mordaunt. I don’t recognise that story at all.”

Mr Hands, who was a prominent backer of Ms Truss’s Tory leadership rival Mr Sunak, was asked if the markets would have more confidence if Mr Sunak was in No 10.

He said: “Rishi Sunak did not win the leadership contest, Liz Truss did win the leadership contest. I am dealing with the situation that we are in”.

"I don't recognise that story at all"



Greg Hands says is "surprised" by the story suggesting senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.



He adds that the Party needs to get behind the PM. https://t.co/PAiZ4D1RJB pic.twitter.com/H9CXuEGhYz — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng dashes home early from US for tax U-turn talks

07:44 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng is urgently returning to London a day early as the government discusses whether to ditch more of the taxes policies in his budget.

The chancellor has been in the US for meetings of the World Bank and the IMF – which had openly criticised his policies.

He was to head back later on Friday but after a hasty briefing with journalists late on Thursday he announced he would fly back to Britain overnight.

Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:

Kwasi Kwarteng dashes home early from US for tax U-turn talks

Kwarteng’s position ‘totally safe’, says Tory minister

07:41 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng’s position in the Treasury is “totally” safe and the prime minister has “total confidence” in him, Greg Hands has said.

Asked if chancellor’s position is tenable, the international trade minister told Sky News: “Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100% sure he will still be in position. I know the prime minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng.”

He added that Mr Kwarteng is “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls”.

Kwarteng to cut short US trip

07:29 , Emily Atkinson

Kwasi Kwarteng is to cut short his visit to the US for crisis talks over the mini-Budget.

Despite telling reporters earlier he was “not going anywhere”, the chancellor is expected to fly back to the UK to hold discussions with Liz Truss and Conservative MPs – leaving behind a meeting of international finance ministers in Washington.

Dicussing Mr Kwarteng’s early departure, international trade minister Greg Hands told Sky News: “It’s not unusual to come back a day early from an international visit. He’s coming back for discussions with colleagues, we obviously have the medium-term fiscal plan coming up on 31 October, so just in a couple of weeks’ time. There’s work to be done, there’s conversations to be had with colleagues.

“But the major meat of the meetings of the IMF and World Bank have finished and the chancellor of the exchequer has been there two days.”

Labour MP Christina Rees suspended after alleged bullying

07:10 , Namita Singh

Senior Labour MP Christina Rees has had the party whip suspended following reported allegations of bullying.

The Neath MP, who was the shadow Welsh secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, will now sit in the House of Commons as an independent.

She is understood to have had her party membership administratively suspended while the complaint is investigated.

The move followed complaints by staff working for her in her South Wales constituency, according to The Guardian.

Read the details in this report:

Labour MP Christina Rees suspended after alleged bullying

Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

07:00 , Namita Singh

Long delays in publishing government accounts have reduced their value and transparency, MPs have said.

The influential Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the Treasury for releasing the 2019-20 Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 26 months after the year-end and five months after the statutory deadline.

The WGA should provide “a uniquely comprehensive view of how government manages taxpayer’s money and of the position of public finances,” the PAC said in a new report.

Read the report for more:

Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

Gary Lineker broke BBC impartiality rule with Tory ‘Russian donors’ tweet

06:50 , Namita Singh

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has been found to have breached the broadcaster’s impartiality rules over comments he made about the Conservatives having “Russian donors”.

The corporation announced that it has upheld a complaint made about the Match of The Day presenter’s tweet from February this year.

Mr Lineker shared an article about Liz Truss, then foreign secretary, urging Premier League teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia, with the comment: “And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?”

It said the former England star pointed out that his tweet was prompted by an article on football, and it was intended as a comment on the sport, rather than on politics.

Read the details here:

Gary Lineker broke BBC impartiality rule with Tory ‘Russian donors’ tweet

Government won’t stop bulb collapse adding to energy bills, MPs warn

06:40 , Namita Singh

Liz Truss’s government is failing to prevent the cost of energy supplier Bulb’s demise from being passed on to bill payers, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.

Independent experts have warned that households could pay more than £150 extra on their energy bills, with the cost of bailing out Bulb set to top £4bn by next year.

MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee wanted the government to make sure the collapse of the firm – which went bust in November 2021 – was paid for through general taxation.

My colleagues Adam Forrest and Holly Bancroft report:

Government won’t stop Bulb collapse adding to energy bills, MPs warn

Perhaps King Charles was being supportive to Liz Truss

06:25 , Namita Singh

There’s a surprising amount of commentary about the few casual words of greeting by the King to his first prime minister, just caught by the television cameras. “Dear, oh dear, anyway…” is the snatch of introduction we heard from Charles III as he greeted Liz Truss for her second audience and motioned for her to take a seat.

The King has been accused of mocking the prime minister, which would, potentially, make him a member of the notorious Anti-Growth Alliance.

The prime minister probably had a lot of unburdening to do at her audience with the monarch, writes our associate editor Sean O’Grady.

Perhaps King Charles was being supportive to Liz Truss

Bankers’ bonuses have risen twice as fast as average worker’s wages since 2008 crash

06:10 , Namita Singh

Bankers’ bonuses in the City of London have increased at more than twice the speed of workers’ wages since the 2008 financial crash, new research has found.

The TUC said its analysis showed that the average banker’s bonus is worth almost two thirds of an average worker’s pay in the UK.

Bonuses in the finance and insurance sector are now worth, on average, around £20,000 a year – their highest level on record, said the leading union organisation.

Average City bonuses have doubled in cash terms over the period since the last banking crash – which is 2.6 times as fast as wages have increased, according to the analysis of government figures.

My colleague Adam Forrest reports:

Bankers’ bonuses have risen twice as fast as wages since 2008 crash

‘Southend boosted by city status a year after death of Sir David Amess’

05:55 , Namita Singh

The city status granted to Southend in honour of murdered MP Sir David Amess has “given everyone a huge boost”, his successor said a year after his death, as she suggested Southend could bid for UK City of Culture in 2029.

Sir David was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021.

The father of five had long campaigned for Southend to become a city and this was done after his death.

Sir David was posthumously made the city of Southend’s first freeman at a ceremony attended by the Prince of Wales in March.Anna Firth, who was elected as MP for Southend West in February, said that Southend becoming a city had “given everyone a huge boost”.

“Civic pride is important and it’s given everybody a focus because what we all want to do now is to make the city of Southend the city that he would have been proud of,” said the 56-year-old.

“We’re all coming together and working out ways in which we can take Southend forward.

“Just one of the suggestions which I’ve come up with is that we go for UK City of Culture in 2029 because culture was really important to Sir David and he led the charge for Southend to be UK City of Culture in 2017 and we didn’t get it.

PA

Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud

05:40 , Namita Singh

Consumers cannot afford to wait for vital protections against online fraud, campaigners and financial services industry bodies are warning.

Ten organisations, including Which?, MoneySavingExpert, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and UK Finance have joined forces to write a letter to prime minister Liz Truss, pressing for quick and effective action.

They are urging the government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill so that people are better protected against devastating financial and emotional harm.

Report:

Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud

‘Desperate’ Liz Truss set to U-turn on corporation tax this weekend

05:25 , Namita Singh

Liz Truss is poised to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, with a U-turn on corporation tax expected as early as this weekend.

Discussions were understood to be taking place in 10 Downing Street on a means to avoid fresh market panic after the Bank of England withdraws its emergency bond-purchasing scheme at the end of trading on Friday.

It came after The Independent revealed on Tuesday that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway Budget line by line to see where there was scope for change.

Read the details in this joint report from Anna Isaac, Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest:

‘Desperate’ Liz Truss set to U-turn on corporation tax this weekend

Senior Tories ‘holding talks over replacing Truss with Sunak and Mordaunt alliance’

05:11 , Namita Singh

Senior Conservatives are holding talks about replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of former leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, according to reports.

Just weeks after Ms Truss became prime minister, MPs are said to be plotting to appoint a unity candidate in an unchalleged “coronation” of a new Tory leader.

It comes as Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are set to make a U-turn over the corporation tax cuts which were a key pledge of her leadership election campaign.

One Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s careers.

Read the details in this report from my colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain:

Senior Tories ‘holding talks over replacing Truss with Sunak and Mordaunt alliance’

04:50 , Namita Singh

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 14 October 2022 where we provide the latest on everything that is buzzing in Westminster.