Liz Truss orders cutting of government quangos to rein in spending

3
Edward Malnick
·3 min read
Liz Truss - Hannah McKay/Reuters
Liz Truss - Hannah McKay/Reuters

Liz Truss has ordered ministers to reduce the number of government agencies as part of a cost-cutting exercise designed to tackle the budget deficit.

The medium-term fiscal plan due to be set out by Kwasi Kwarteng next month will include merging or scrapping quangos, as a key strand of efforts to find tens of billions of pounds in savings from public spending, The Telegraph has been told.

A government source said: “That is definitely going to happen. That is the first place to look.”

The Prime Minister is said to favour the move both to help reduce the rate of increase in government spending and to increase accountability within Whitehall.

So-called “arms length bodies” such as the DVLA now spend more than £220 billion per year and employ in excess of 300,000 people, according to government figures.

A second government source said: “There is a process underway at the moment which is looking at which bodies we might be able to get rid of.

“As well as having more money, you get better and more accountable government.

“It is something the Prime Minister is focused on and it will definitely be an element of the medium-term fiscal plan.”

The Treasury is expected to draw on a review of all quangos that was launched by Jacob Rees-Mogg in April, before he was appointed Business Secretary by Ms Truss last month.

Fewer funds for ‘bureaucratic bodies’

The move comes after Ms Truss pledged during the Conservative leadership campaign that she would divert hundreds of millions of pounds from “bureaucratic bodies” to front line services if she becomes Prime Minister.

In July, the then foreign secretary told The Telegraph that too many quangos “aren’t delivering for the public”. She promised to review all government bodies and “expunge those that aren’t fit for purpose”.

Her campaign cited the policy as evidence that she was the candidate for the Tory leadership who would challenge “Whitehall orthodoxy” and do away with a “business-as-usual approach”.

Now the move will form part of an attempt to reassure markets about the Government’s growth strategy, along with a medium-term fiscal plan showing how the Chancellor plans to keep public spending under control.

On Friday, the Office for Budget Responsibility handed Mr Kwarteng the first draft of its official forecasts, which will be published alongside his fiscal plan.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has claimed that the forecasts will show that borrowing levels will reach £110 billion by 2026-27, three times higher than forecast in March.

The Telegraph revealed on Friday that the foreign aid budget could also be targeted for cuts.

The review of quangos started by Mr Rees-Mogg, which is now being overseen by Edward Argar, the Cabinet Office minister, has involved examining lists of government bodies that Cabinet ministers under Mr Johnson said could be merged or closed, including cases in which their functions could be carried out by the private sector.

A Cabinet Office source said the work was “continuing and we will announce any updates in due course”.

MPs’ concerns about Public Health England’s handling of the pandemic led to its closure and replacement with the UK Health Security Agency last year.

The DVLA has also come under fire for presiding over a significant backlog of licence applications and renewals in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance has called for little-known bodies such as the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner to be scrapped.

The campaign group has said High Speed 2 Ltd, the government-owned firm constructing the HS2 rail line, should be overseen by an independent commission following years of controversy over spiralling costs.

