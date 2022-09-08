Liz Truss to overhaul energy supplier contracts in market shake-up - live updates

Prime Minister Liz Truss energy bills households crisis gas prices contracts - REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

Liz Truss is planning a shake-up of the energy market amid a wider package of support aimed at helping households and businesses with soaring bills.

Following meetings with officials, renewable energy producers have agreed in principle to accept new long-term contracts at fixed prices well below current rates, the BBC reports.

The move will see so-called contracts for difference extended to existing renewable and nuclear power generators, meaning they agree to a set price over a 15-year period.

If the market price for power is below this level, the contract acts as a subsidy. But when prices are higher, the producer pays the Government the difference, potentially helping to lower bills.

The shake-up is said to be a way of capping energy company profits while avoiding a windfall tax.

Ms Truss is also set to outline her plans to freeze energy bills for households and businesses in a support package worth more than £100bn.

08:50 AM

Lloyd’s to take £1.25bn hit from Ukraine war

Lloyd's London insurance Ukraine - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Lloyd’s of London has revealed it expects a £1.25bn hit from the Ukraine war as the insurance giant starts to feel the impact of the conflict.

Many of the losses are set to come from the aviation sector as planes were grounded, while stranded cargo ships and bad debts will also take their toll.

Lloyd’s has already put aside £1.1bn in the first half for claims, while the fallout from the pandemic and rising inflation also pose a threat.

John Neal, chief executive of the insurance exchange, said the number was an estimate of potential claims and might not be needed.

Despite this, the exchange posted a £1.4bn profit in the first half of the year.

08:49 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

It’s a positive start to the day for the FTSE 100, which has gained ground against an uncertain backdrop of interest rate rises and energy bills support.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc in early trading, driven higher by commodity stocks.

Mining stocks tracked copper prices higher amid concerns about potential supply disruptions in major producer countries.

Melrose was the biggest riser, up as much as 3pc to the top of the FTSE 100 after announcing plans to spin off two GKN divisions into a new car business.

Primark owner Associated British Foods dropped 8pc to the bottom of the index following a profit warning.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.3pc. Darktrace crashed 30pc after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo walked away from takeover talks.

08:48 AM

Darktrace shares crash as takeover talks collapse

Darktrace shares suffered their biggest fall on record this morning after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo pulled out of takeover talks.

The cybersecurity firm revealed it was in early discussions with Thoma Bravo about a possible takeover last month, but said “an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a firm offer”.

The private equity firm separately said it reserved the option to make a bid under certain circumstances over the next six months.

Shares in Darktrace tumbled 30pc to the bottom of the FTSE 250.

08:11 AM

Primark owner warns on profit as energy costs rise

Primark profits energy - REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The owner of Primark has warned of lower profit next year due to rising energy costs and a weak pound.

Associated British Foods said sales and profit in the current year on track. But Primark's operating margin is set to narrow in the second half and get even worse next year, despite recent price increases.

Soaring energy bills are putting pressure on the retailer, while exchange rates are hurting Primark, which buys most of its clothing stock in dollars. The pound yesterday dropped to its lowest since 1985.

08:04 AM

Liz Truss to unveil energy support this morning

The big focus of the day is on Liz Truss, who's due to unveil her support measures for energy bills.

The new Prime Minister is due to speak in the Commons at around 11.30. We're expecting a freeze on household bills and a new fixed price for businesses, but the devil will be in the details.

Simon Clarke, the Levelling Up Secretary, said this morning: “Let’s be clear, if we fail to act, if we don’t protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale that we are talking about then there is going to be enormous economic damage in any event.”

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has gained ground at the open, with focus on Liz Truss's announcement on energy bills support.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc to 7,257 points.

07:59 AM

Melrose to spin off car business in GKN break-up

Melrose GKN - GKN

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries will split its GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy businesses into a separate division, with plans to create a listed company targeting acquisitions in the car sector.

The new group, to be based in London, will target deals in the rapidly-changing automotive industry either via cash offers or share-based transactions, it said.

Melrose took control of GKN in 2018 after investors accepted its £8.1bn hostile takeover offer. Before that, GKN had considered selling its powder metallurgy business.

07:54 AM

Liz Truss to shake up energy market

Good morning.

Liz Truss is gearing up for an overhaul of the energy market as part of a wider package of support with soaring bills.

Renewable energy producers have agreed in principle to accept new long-term contracts at prices well below the current rates, the BBC reports.

The move is seen as a way of capping excessive profits for renewable and nuclear energy generators without imposing a windfall tax.

It will come as part of a broader package of support outlined today, including a freeze on energy bills for households and businesses.

What happened overnight

Most Asian markets enjoyed a rare advance on bargain-buying on Thursday.

Tokyo led the gains, helped by data showing the Japanese economy performed better than initially thought in the second quarter, while there were also gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta.

Hong Kong bucked the trend.

