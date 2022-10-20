Liz Truss resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Liz Truss stepped down as U.K. Prime Minister on Thursday after just 44 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in British history.

Her resignation comes after a major fallout sparked by her attempt to implement a series of aggressive tax cuts aimed at spurring economic growth.

“We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of Brexit,” Truss said in a statement outside Downing Street:

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss was appointed prime minister on Sept. 6, just two days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.