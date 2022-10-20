Liz Truss resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Liz Truss stepped down as U.K. Prime Minister on Thursday after just 44 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in British history.

Her resignation comes after a major fallout sparked by her attempt to implement a series of aggressive tax cuts aimed at spurring economic growth.

“We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of Brexit,” Truss said in a statement outside Downing Street:

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss was appointed prime minister on Sept. 6, just two days before Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: Putin’s declaration of martial law in Ukraine ‘speaks to his desperation’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent declaration of martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine “speaks to his desperation” in his faltering war. “I think it’s another sign of Putin’s desperation,” Blinken told “Good Morning America” in an interview set to air on Thursday. “Just in the…

  • Russia’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics won’t help Putin win war against Ukraine, Scholz says

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s massive missile and kamikaze drone attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine the tactics of “scorched earth” and added that it won’t help Putin win the war, news agency Reuters reported on Oct. 20.

  • How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger

    By Matt Villano It’s a difficult fact: Hunger is everywhere. According to the most recent United Nations estimates, between 720 and 811 million people went hungry in 2020. The organization’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report indicates that high costs and low affordability also mean billions of individuals around the … The post How Bayer is Pioneering Technology to Help Fight World Hunger appeared first on BGR.

  • Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

    Giraffes are not usually aggressive except when females are protecting their calves.

  • State Department cites ‘abundant evidence’ Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

    U.S. officials say they have “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian-built drones in its months-long conflict with neighboring Ukraine. In a statement late Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S., along with its British and French allies, raised the issue of Iran’s transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia during a…

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Iran has rejected claims that it was sending missiles and drones to Russia for Russian forces to use in the invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Twitter Thursday that he has spoken on the phone with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the issue. Amirabdollahian describes the claim Iran was sending missiles and drones to Russia as “baseless."

  • 'Chinese chorizo' honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona

    If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Feng-Feng Yeh might never have learned about a lesser-known chapter of Chinese American history in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Looking for inspiration, Yeh delved into the local history of Chinese immigrants, which she'd heard only bits and pieces of all her life. On the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center website, she learned that Chinese-owned mom-and-pop grocery stores were a thriving industry in Tucson from the 1900s on.

  • Myles Turner steps on ball boy’s foot in warmups, rolls ankle, misses Pacers opener

    Coach Carlisle said after the game it was not serious.

  • Energy Crisis: Tesla Won't Stop Production in Germany

    Winter promises to be harsh in Europe. The European Union's support for Ukraine has created a giant chasm between the European countries and Russia. Russia is the main gas supplier for many countries on the continent such as Germany, the largest European economy.

  • Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

    It's not a war, Vladimir Putin said then — and says now. In most every sense of the term, though, Russia's war in Ukraine is precisely that. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, an independent nation from which it already annexed Crimea in 2014, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine.

  • Liz Truss just resigned as Prime Minister after 45 days in power

    After 45 days, Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister - her month and a half in power was less time than her leadership campaign to take the top spot. Now, a

  • Silo Wellness Announces LOI for Potentially Largest Psilocybin Retreat Center in Oregon and the World - If November's Election Is Favorable; and an Oregon Real Estate Law and Psilocybin Industry Primer

    Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has executed a binding term sheet for a joint venture with New Frontier Ranch in the majestic Green Springs area of Jackson County Oregon, east of Ashland, pending the results of the opt-out ballot measure in the upcoming November 8th ...

  • Lions in a strange place with playoff elimination odds

    The Lions are not as likely to be the first team eliminated from the postseason as their record might indicate

  • Teen found with gun at Bronx high school facing charges

    A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he was found with a loaded gun at a Bronx high school.

  • Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase

    When a missile struck a power station less than a mile from his apartment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Oleksander Maystrenko didn’t panic, run to a bomb shelter or consider evacuating, even though he lives close to what suddenly has become the Russian military's main target in the war: anything related to Ukraine’s vital infrastructure. “We aren’t afraid because we aren’t just prepared logistically; we are morally prepared,” Maystrenko said outside his apartment building, where he and two neighbors sat on a bench and smoked only hours after the attack. This is what the latest phase of Russia’s nearly 8-month-old war in Ukraine looks like.

  • Russian parliament to quickly seal Putin’s decision for martial law in Ukraine

    Plus, the Iranian climber who competed without a hijab returned to cheering crowds at an airport in Tehran.

  • Liz Truss Has Resigned. Here’s How She Lost Control

    Truss, who campaigned on a platform to deliver “growth, growth, growth” for Britain achieved just the opposite.

  • European Regulatory Authority Backs Approval For Moderna's New Omicron Targeted COVID-19 Booster

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed conditional approval for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) updated omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 years and above. This vaccine now joins Moderna's other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant for use in individuals 12 years and older. Related: Moderna's Omicron-Adapted Booster Maintains Response Through Three Months. The updated vaccine is a next-generation

  • Liz Truss Quits as British Prime Minister After Just 44 Days in Office

    Rob Pinney/GettyIt’s official—Liz Truss had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history. Just 44 days after arriving at No.10, Truss’ regime was officially killed off on Thursday along with the United Kingdom’s ability to pretend any longer that it hasn’t fallen into absolute kakistocracy.The under-fire PM had a lackey wheel the notorious lectern of doom out into Downing Street as Britain was taking its lunch break to accept the inevitable.“Given the situation,” she said, “I can

  • The Trumps really, really, wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.

    Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.