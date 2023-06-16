Liz Truss says she was all set to abolish inheritance tax as PM

Liz Truss has revealed she would have abolished inheritance tax in her next budget had she not been forced to abandon her economic agenda with the collapse of her premiership.

The former prime minister’s plot to axe the death duty was scuppered when she was compelled to step down after a chaotic six weeks in Downing Street.

Ms Truss has already backed The Telegraph’s campaign to scrap the tax, which she believes penalises those who “work hard to earn money”.

The MP for South West Norfolk said during her successful Tory leadership campaign last summer that she wanted to review the levy.

She has now revealed that she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were planning to scrap the tax entirely in their next budget, which was due in the spring.

However, the short span of her 49-day premiership meant she was unable to see her ideas into fruition.

In an extensive interview with GB News on Thursday, Ms Truss said: “I do think we should abolish inheritance tax.

“I think it’s unfair to pay tax twice and, in fact, that’s one of the things that the chancellor Kwasi and I were planning to do in the next budget, which unfortunately we didn’t get to, but we were planning to abolish inheritance tax.”

She added: “I believe a lot of the time on inheritance tax, people end up gifting properties to their children early, they end up taking decisions that might not be the right decision for them and their families because of that tax. And that’s something that isn’t factored in at the moment.”

Ms Truss stepped down after just 44 days in office last autumn, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the UK.

She beat Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson after promising to enact a low-tax, high-growth agenda.

But she suffered a rapid downturn in her political popularity when the pound crashed and the Bank of England was forced to step in to steady the markets in the wake of her controversial mini-budget.

Ms Truss has said the “fiscal event” was made a “scapegoat” for problems that had been “brewing” for a number of months, including rising interest rates and mortgage costs, which had already been forecast to go up.

The former premier is among more than 50 Tory MPs who are demanding that Mr Sunak scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph disclosed that the proportion of homes under threat from the duty has more than doubled since the Tories came to power.

The inheritance tax threshold has remained at £325,000 since 2010 and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has frozen it until 2028. Almost 40 per cent of homes sold in England and Wales last year were worth more than the basic allowance.

