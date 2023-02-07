Liz Truss has set the cause of low tax Britain back by years

Liz Truss resigned last autumn after markets imploded following her mini-Budget - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

So there we have it: Perhaps, Liz Truss, the former prime minister, conceded in her essay for The Telegraph, we were too hasty in what we were trying to do, but to the extent that we failed, it was all essentially the fault of the Treasury, aided and abetted, she implied, by a negligent Bank of England.

The most amusing counter to this largely delusional, not to say somewhat paranoid, account of her 49 days in office came from Rupert Harrison, who as economic adviser to George Osborne while he was Chancellor was instrumental in setting up the very same Office for Budget Responsibility that Truss so loudly complains of.

"I strongly believe that 2 plus 2 equals 5 but the stale old orthodoxy keeps coming up with the same tired old answer", he tweeted. Quite so.

The thing about Trussonomics is that it was kind of half-right, at least in its aims. Something plainly has to be done to get Britain out of its low growth rut. There was much to commend in Truss's pro-growth agenda, which encapsulated many longstanding ideas from economists and think tanks on how to address the structural weaknesses that hold the UK economy back. Whether politically any of it could have flown, given the ever more unruly state of the Tory party, is another matter.

But one thing you cannot buck is the markets, and it was these forces that did for Truss, not some kind of deep state, establishment conspiracy determined to undermine what Truss grandly describes as her democratic "mandate". Mandate from whom? Certainly not the electorate, which last time it was given the chance voted for Boris Johnson, not Liz Truss.

Britain is not the United States, whose international clout is such that it can still borrow from the rest of the world with impunity almost regardless of how reckless its tax and spending plans might be. For everyone else, you can either have high welfare or low taxation, but not both.

Round and round the political debate goes on which of these models is best for growth, bringing to mind Keynes's famous observation that even practical men who believe themselves quite exempt from intellectual influence are usually the slaves of some defunct economist. As in much economics, never does the debate ever reach a definitive conclusion. In the end, it is a question of political and ideological belief.

In any case, it was the unfunded nature of Truss's tax cuts that frightened the horses, not the low tax aspiration itself.

These are the facts. Bond yields had been creeping up globally in the runup to Truss's anointment as Prime Minister. No surprise there; inflation and interest rates were also rising globally. But it was slightly worse in the UK, and it was not just Britain's greater vulnerability to high inflation that made it so, but what Truss had been saying on the campaign trail. Not only did she promise a major programme of unfunded tax cuts, she also repudiated much of the institutional framework on which the conduct of UK economic policy is based.

These institutions are far from perfect; from the Treasury to the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, each of them have made grave errors over the years. Their collective view is often wrong.

Even so, their instincts and judgment are more trusted by markets than those of the politicians. That indeed was the whole purpose of setting up the OBR 13 years ago. It was to act as a check on the profligate ways of elected ministers, who given half a chance would have both tax cuts and spending increases and then wonder why the markets were reluctant to bankroll their vote buying.

Truss's biggest mistake was failure to recognise that as far as financial markets are concerned, the credibility of economic policy relies crucially on the existence and accumulated expertise of these institutions.

Kick away this support system and the whole thing comes tumbling down, especially in circumstances where bold and radical policy action is proposed.

To sack the Treasury's Permanent Secretary on day one, and then to dispense with the services of the OBR, was for this reason alone extraordinarily ill-judged, and almost immediately put the markets on edge. It was asking for trouble.

Then came the mini-Budget itself, which to be fair didn't do much more than Truss had proposed while campaigning for the leadership. There were, however, two key differences. One was that there was no plausible plan for matching the tax giveaways with spending cuts, but only a vague promise to revisit the issue at a later stage. The second was the surprise announcement of the suspension of the 45pc tax rate.

The cost of this latter initiative would admittedly have been relatively small in the scheme of things, but it reinforced the sense of a government that had lost its political marbles. To be giving a hefty tax cut to the already well paid at a time when everyone else was facing a severe cost of living crisis just looked bizarre, whatever its supposed merits in supporting economic incentives.

As if all this was not bad enough, Kwasi Kwarteng, the then-chancellor, then briefed the Sunday press to the effect that they had seen nothing yet in terms of the tax-cutting agenda. The Government seemed to have no regard even for the pretence of fiscal sustainability. Not unreasonably, bond investors took the view that discretion was the better part of valour and headed for the hills.

Liz Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng after last autumn's mini-Budget turmoil - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Truss complains that she was not told about the risks of liability driven investment (LDI) strategies, which prompted a wave of forced selling by pension funds after the mini-Budget. Up to a point, she is right to complain.

Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, had warned the Bank of England some years previously that LDI was an accident waiting to happen, and he was right; the crisis had been brewing for some time before the mini-Budget, and can therefore reasonably be judged as a case of regulatory failure by the Bank of England, which should have seen the dangers and acted accordingly a long time before things got out of hand. Truss was not warned of this additional risk to financial stability.

Yet LDI was in truth no more than a symptom of the meltdown, not its underlying cause. It made the problem worse than it needed to be, certainly. Even so, the overriding issue was a lack of fiscal credibility, not some little understood piece of financial engineering that the Bank of England had failed to regulate adequately.

And Truss was very much warned about fiscal credibility, not least by yours truly. Even before she became Prime Minister, I questioned whether she knew what she was doing, describing her fiscal agenda as exceptionally high risk. And immediately afterwards, but before the abandon of the mini-Budget, I wrote: "The future is not yet written, but if Trussonomics ends as badly as the three previous "dash for growth" strategies [the Maudling, Barber and Lawson booms], it will inevitably be in some form of sterling or debt crisis, or more likely both".

She never got the chance to see. The unravelling began the moment she arrived in Downing Street, rendering her policies dead on arrival.

Jon Moynihan, a venture capitalist and one time management consultant who chaired Liz Truss's leadership campaign, puts it all down to regulatory failings and other missteps by the Bank of England. Unusually when it comes to Moynihan, who generally knows what he is talking about, I on this occasion find his account – as set out in an article for CapX – less than convincing, as well as something of a case of "he would say that, wouldn't he".

Yes, regulatory failure played a part, but in the end it was the whole "down with Treasury orthodoxy", for which Moynihan was an enthusiastic cheerleader, that did for her. There was merit in what they were trying to do, but it was recklessly handled and executed. If it had been done with less iconoclastic zeal, and more regard for the destructive way markets can interact with policy, it might have succeeded, but it was not.

Truss says she has no further ambitions for Number 10 and is only trying to keep the torch of low tax Britain alive with her "why I was right all along" intervention. This is just as well, because after a calamity like that, there is no way back. The truth is that she completely mismanaged the whole thing, and has thereby set the cause of meaningful tax cuts back years.