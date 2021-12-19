Liz Truss takes on Brexit brief after Lord Frost quits

Liz Truss is already popular with Conservative members and has been touted as a future party leader

Liz Truss has been handed responsibility for the UK’s negotiations with the EU following the resignation of Lord Frost, as Boris Johnson abolished the role of a dedicated Brexit minister.

Ms Truss is now responsible for resolving ongoing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, including the dispute over the role of the European Court of Justice in the territory.

Lord Frost, her predecessor, quit the Cabinet on Saturday night, citing concerns about the “direction of travel” of Boris Johnson’s government, including over Covid restrictions and increases to the UK’s tax burden.

The move will be seen as a boon to Ms Truss, who is already popular with Conservative members and has been touted as a future party leader.

Pleased to be taking on responsibility for the EU negotiations and wider relationship with the excellent Chris Heaton-Harris



Thanks to @morton_wendy for her great work and wishing her the best @transportgovuk👇 pic.twitter.com/kOatXh09Op — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 19, 2021

Lord Frost’s resignation came after weeks of discontent in the Prime Minister's top team over the handling of the Owen Paterson sleaze allegations, “Plan B” Covid restrictions and the loss of the North Shropshire by-election.

The peer is thought to have been critical of tax rises and Covid restrictions in Cabinet meetings, in what some viewed as a challenge to the Prime Minister's authority.

Eurosceptic MPs previously warned that abolishing the role of a dedicated Brexit minister in the wake of his departure could see the Government's hardline stance towards the EU watered down.

“It’s a bit of a disaster that he has gone," a senior backbencher said.

"The reason it’s a disaster is that he was one of the few Conservatives in the Cabinet who will say and do the right thing.”

Mr Johnson is facing calls for a reorganisation of his Cabinet and team of No10 officials, amid accusations that Declan Lyons, his political secretary, and Dan Rosenfield, his chief of staff, lack the political experience to fend off attacks.

On Sunday it was also reported that Mark Spencer, the Chief Whip, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House, could lose their jobs as part of a wider New Year “reset”.

Although Mr Spencer has been blamed for the Government's mismanagement of the sleaze saga and recent rebellions on the Tory backbenches, friends of the Chief Whip last night said he had become a “scapegoat”, and blamed “policy direction and sense of drift” for unease in the Conservative ranks.

At least one more Conservative MP is planning to submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to the 1922 Committee this week.